ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Austin dining guide: 20 must-try local restaurants across the city

Beef ribs, turkey, barbecue chicken and brisket are a daily feature on the menu at Donn's BBQ. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Ready to try more local restaurants in 2023? Check out some of the Austin restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022, including breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner spots in Central Austin, Southwest Austin, Northwest Austin and Lake Travis-Westlake.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Pizzeria Grata

Inside of a gas station near Menchaca and Ben White in South Austin, Pizzeria Grata is quietly making some of the best pizza in Austin. But this isn’t some take-and-bake situation—there’s a full-sized wood-burning oven built into the space, plus a small countertop where you can sit and watch every step of the process, like a way more exciting version of the Domino’s pizza tracker. The pies lean Neapolitan, but with a crispier base, and a chew that we think about often. We like the sweet and spicy pizza that comes topped with sweet bacon marmalade and hot pepper relish.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

The Austin Bar Hit List: Where To Drink Right Now

The best new bars in Austin, according to us. In order to help you figure out which new restaurants are worth going to, we created The Hit List, our guide to the new spots that are actually worth your time and money. And we do the same thing for the best new bars in Austin. All the places here are less than a year old, and they include speakeasies, breweries, wine bars, and incredibly fun cocktail spots. But what do they all have in common? We’ve visited them, really liked them, and felt they were well worth the varying degrees of hangover. These are the best new bars in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

50 New Austin Food Trucks to Try in 2022

EAST AUSTIN — Taco truck Asador opened a new location at East Sixth bar the Grackle in mid-December. (1700 East Sixth Street) DOWNTOWN — Austin truck Burro Cheese Kitchen opened a new truck dedicated to loaded home fries. Homie Fries debuted in early December. (75 Rainey Street) EAST...
AUSTIN, TX
bestattractions.org

Wonderful places to visit in Austin, Texas

If you’re planning to visit Austin, Texas, you’ll be happy to know there are a lot of things to do. You’ll find something you love, whether you’re into art, music, or even outdoor recreation. The Austin Museum of Art is one of the most famous places...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
CEDAR PARK, TX
fox7austin.com

Lake Travis house fire leaves one person injured

AUSTIN, Texas - A house fire near Lake Travis left one person injured overnight. Lake Travis Fire Rescue says the fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Dec. 26 in the 5000 block of McCormick Mountain Drive. One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. The cause of the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Get ready for a warm New Year

After the last few freezing days, temperatures are swinging back to the warm side, just in time for 2023. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco explains.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WACO, TX
KVUE

APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

New rooftop restaurant in Austin offers delicious meals with an amazing view

AUSTIN, Texas - A new rooftop restaurant called Nido opened to the public in late October, offering internationally-inspired cuisine with incredible city views. Nido offers breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner at its location at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake on Riverside Dr. The seasonal menu includes dishes such as...
AUSTIN, TX
onekindesign.com

A hilltop contemporary farmhouse with breathtaking views of Lake Travis

Cornerstone Architects has designed this hilltop contemporary farmhouse that showcases a blend of modern and traditional elements, located in Austin, Texas. With multiple outdoor living spaces, the home was designed to take advantage of 270 degrees of sweeping views of Lake Travis and the surrounding hill country. This stunning dwelling encompasses 5,775 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy