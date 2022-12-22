ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

Sharing your Netflix, Prime Video or Disney Plus password could make you a criminal

Password sharing on streaming services is nothing new, and Netflix’s attempts to limit the practice in recent months are well-documented. Now, though, new piracy guidance issued by the British government suggests anyone sharing passwords in the UK could be in breach of copyright law – and even face criminal charges for fraud.
9to5Mac

Merry Christmas, Steve Jobs

December 25th has arrived, and that means it’s time for a Steve Jobs Christmas story …. Steve Jobs had a knack for steamrolling over the road blocks and getting practical results. Regis McKenna is a tech veteran who helped Jobs put together the Apple I marketing campaign in 1976. McKenna briefly reclaimed the role of helping Jobs with publicity in 2010 when antenna-gate followed the iPhone 4 launch.
Popculture

Chip and Joanna Gaines Hit With $1 Million Lawsuit

Fixer Upper stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are facing a $1 million lawsuit from their former literary agency, David Vigliano's Vigliano Associates. The firm claims the HGTV power couple tried to back out of paying him a cut of a deal they struck with HarperCollins in 2017. The Gaineses "concocted a scheme" to get out of making payments, the lawsuit claims.
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
CNBC

This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them

In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
Looper

Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy

Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is now giving free money even to non-T-Mobile customers: here's how you can win

You know what we haven't had in quite some time? A T-Mobile promotion. We're obviously joking, as the "Un-carrier" followed up its multiple unrivaled Black Friday device and service deals this year with yet another free-phone-with-any-trade-in offer, hot streaming gift, and killer Home Internet discount (for life) in just the last week or so.
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ ’Fixer Upper’ Castle Brings Magnolia Network Its Biggest Linear Ratings Hit Since ‘Welcome Home’ (EXCLUSIVE)

When Chip and Joanna Gaines return to the “Fixer Upper” world, the fans turn out in droves. The couple’s new series, “Fixer Upper: The Castle,” drew more than 4.5 million total linear viewers for their Magnolia Network during its six-episode run between Oct. 14 and Nov. 18. The show, which followed the Gaineses as they renovated a 100-year-old castle they purchased in their hometown of Waco, Texas, is the channel’s highest-rated series among adults 25-54 behind only “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” the second iteration of their beloved HGTV series. That is counting since 2009, the years when Magnolia Network was...
TEXAS STATE

