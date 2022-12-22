ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' Tannehill out vs. Texans, rookie QB Willis to start

By TERESA M. WALKER AP Pro Football Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9iZ6_0jroWOHR00

Tennessee rookie Malik Willis will start his third NFL game Saturday against the Houston Texans with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill ruled out with an injured right ankle.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel refused to discuss Tannehill's future beyond this game.

“Just out this week,” Vrabel said Thursday. "I don’t have to issue an injury report for next week until next week.”

The Titans (7-7) sit atop the AFC South looking for a third straight division title, yet their once four-game lead is down to one with three games remaining.

Tannehill hurt his right ankle, which he sprained Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis, in the first quarter of last week's 17-14 loss in Los Angeles to the Chargers. Tannehill was carted to the locker room, missed one series and returned to finish the game. The 11-year veteran ran for the tying touchdown with 48 seconds left.

This will be Willis' second start against the Texans (1-12-1). He threw only 10 passes in a 17-10 win in Houston on Oct. 30 with Derrick Henry running for 219 yards and two touchdowns. The Titans will need Willis' mobility with center Ben Jones placed on injured reserve after his second concussion in a month.

Right guard Nate Davis (ankle) has been ruled out for this game. The Titans' other three offensive linemen also are on a lengthy injury report. Left tackle Dennis Daley was added Wednesday with an abdominal injury, joining left guard Aaron Brewer (rib) and right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere has an injured ankle.

Willis will be backed up by Joshua Dobbs, a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh out of Tennessee in 2017, who was signed Wednesday off Detroit's practice squad and practiced with the Titans that same day.

Dobbs appeared in six games combined with the Steelers in 2018 and 2020. He spent 2019 with Jacksonville after being traded to the Jaguars.

Dobbs signed with Cleveland earlier this year, and he signed with Detroit's practice squad earlier this month.

“We've seen some guys do it,” Dobbs said. “I saw Baker (Mayfield) do it a couple weeks ago, but it's not easy. Luckily there's a lot of crossover in this system from the system I've been in all year in Cleveland in terminology and overall offensive mindset so that helps a ton.”

NOTES: The Titans also will be without starting CB Kristian Fulton (groin) along with LB Dylan Cole (ankle) and DB Josh Thompson (concussion). They also placed CB Terrance Mitchell (hamstring) on injured reserve, putting them at 19. They signed OL Daniel Munyer, added to the practice squad Tuesday, to the active roster.

———

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC News

Former Texas QB Hudson Card commits to Purdue, sources say

Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card committed to Purdue on Monday, sources told ESPN. The commitment gives first-year coach Ryan Walters a key early building block as he takes over from Jeff Brohm. Card, a redshirt sophomore and former top-40 recruit, gives Purdue a quarterback with three years of eligibility remaining...
AUSTIN, TX
ABC News

Source: Titans' Ryan Tannehill out for rest of regular season

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play again during the regular season after undergoing surgery for a high right ankle sprain this week, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday. It is considered unlikely that Tannehill would return if the Titans (7-7) were to win the AFC...
NASHVILLE, TN
ABC News

Jets QB Mike White cleared to play Sunday vs. Seahawks

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets, whose slim playoff hopes received a boost over the weekend, will have quarterback Mike White back in the lineup for Sunday's pivotal road game against the Seattle Seahawks. White, who fractured at least two ribs in a Dec. 11 hit by Buffalo...
SEATTLE, WA
ABC News

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the NFL's concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday. The news comes one day after Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in the second half of the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. McDaniel said he's unsure of when the concussion...
ABC News

New Cowboys WR T.Y. Hilton ignites rally with third-and-30 grab

ARLINGTON, Texas -- T.Y. Hilton's introduction to the Dallas Cowboys could not have been any better because it came at perhaps the darkest moment of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Facing third-and-30 after Dak Prescott was sacked on consecutive plays and trailing the Eagles 34-27 with 8:02...
DALLAS, TX
ABC News

'Outstanding' Mayfield orchestrates Rams' dominant victory

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- After Baker Mayfield's best performance in his short tenure with the Los Angeles Rams, coach Sean McVay was asked whether the quarterback has been as good as or better than his expectations since Mayfield joined the team on Dec. 6. "I think probably better," McVay said. "But...
ABC News

Patriots QB Mac Jones explains low hit on Bengals' Eli Apple

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones responded to Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple calling him out for what he felt was a dirty play in Saturday's game, saying there were no bad intentions. The NFL is reviewing the play, per a source, which is standard operating procedure...
CINCINNATI, OH
ABC News

Denver Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett after 4-11 start

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. The move comes after a 4-11 start and Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Hackett's dismissal puts an abrupt end to the shortest tenure of any noninterim head coach in franchise history. The Broncos'...
DENVER, CO
ABC News

Panthers sign Josh Norman with Jaycee Horn hurt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers brought in an old but familiar face with starting cornerback Jaycee Horn scheduled to undergo surgery for a broken wrist Tuesday. Josh Norman, a key piece of the team's 2015 drive to the Super Bowl when interim coach Steve Wilks was in charge of the secondary, tried out for the team Monday and was signed to the practice squad. The expectation is that he will play at least a minor role against the Buccaneers with the division title up for grabs. Horn's availability for that game is uncertain.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ABC News

Broncos author 'embarrassing' performance in loss to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- An embattled coach, sideline arguments, blown assignments, turnovers -- and outside linebacker Randy Gregory then put the exclamation on it all when he threw a punch in the postgame walk-off. Indeed, the Denver Broncos felt their lost season swirl down the drain Sunday in a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium.
DENVER, CO
ABC News

Ravens clinch playoff spot with win vs. Falcons, loss by Patriots

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens clinched a playoff berth Saturday, although it felt like they were the last to know. The Ravens beat the Falcons 17-9 in the coldest home game in franchise history but didn't secure the postseason spot until 20 minutes after their game ended. Baltimore (10-5) officially punched its ticket to the playoffs when the New England Patriots lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 22-18 -- a game that ended in the middle of Ravens coach John Harbaugh's postgame news conference.
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC News

Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi suspended 1 game

Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams guard Oday Aboushi have each been suspended one game after the two traded blows following the Rams' 51-14 win Sunday. As the teams crowded the middle of the field on their way to their locker rooms after the game, Gregory and...
DENVER, CO
ABC News

QB Kedon Slovis transferring from Pitt to BYU

Quarterback Kedon Slovis is transferring to BYU, he announced Saturday. Slovis, who played at Pitt last year, is one of the most accomplished collegiate quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal, as he has thrown for 9,973 yards over four seasons. It will be Slovis' third collegiate destination and third different league, as he played at USC in the Pac-12 (2019-21) and with the Panthers in the ACC (2022).
PROVO, UT
ABC News

Jaguars sacks co-leader Dawuane Smoot (Achilles) out for season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot said Saturday that he will miss the remainder of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon. Smoot posted on his Instagram story that the results of an MRI confirmed the injury, which he suffered during Thursday night's 19-3 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ABC News

Pats' Belichick spares Rhamondre Stevenson for costly fumble

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick spared running back Rhamondre Stevenson for his late fumble that cost the team a chance to score a potential go-ahead touchdown in Saturday's 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. "I'm not going to second-guess Rhamondre on what he did," Belichick said...
ABC News

Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Tomlin wasn't ready to go there, with all due respect. Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach understands the symmetry between the 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night and a playoff victory over the same franchise 50 years ago, the one that ended with Steelers running back Franco Harris snagging a deflected pass and sprinting into NFL lore with what's universally known as "The Immaculate Reception."
PITTSBURGH, PA
ABC News

Sources: Eagles Pro Bowl RT Lane Johnson has abdominal tear

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson will return for the postseason, but he has a torn tendon in the abdominal area and is not expected to play again this regular season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni acknowledged Monday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC News

Sources: Sean Payton eyes Vic Fangio as DC upon coaching return

Sean Payton is so interested in returning to coaching in the NFL that he's already putting together an all-star staff that includes former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as his potential defensive coordinator, league sources told ESPN. Payton has been working as an analyst at Fox, but he also...
DENVER, CO
ABC News

Nick Bosa dominates in 49ers' win; 'secured' DPOY award

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In the closing moments of Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan removed his defensive starters from the game. At that point, the Niners held a 17-point lead, and for all intents and purposes, the game was over. But that kind...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC News

ABC News

954K+
Followers
201K+
Post
554M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy