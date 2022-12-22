Joe Cardinalli makes things happen, from performances to Festa Italia. But he doesn’t consider any of it work.

Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Jose
Surprisingly, there aren’t many swimming holes in Northern California, near the bay area! We want to share with you some of our favorite spots to cool off during the hot, dry months of summer. Located in and around San Jose, these beaches provide everything you need for a relaxing and refreshing day near the water!
montereycountyweekly.com
Looking back at a year in excellent reader-submitted photos.
Kyarra Harris here, still enjoying holiday time with my family, as I’m sure many of you are too. Quite honestly, I am exhausted. It’s always an adrenaline rush leading up to Dec. 25, then the finale of gifts, dinner and family photos. I’m in charge of the family photo each year, which means I force siblings to stand still for test shots, interrupt the group dance to gather everyone before they get sleepy and set up the camera timer before making a mad dash for my position.
Unsung Santa Cruz: Andy Carman matches restless locals with volunteer opportunities in defense of the planet
Where the enormity of the challenges facing the planet drags some into defeatism, it had the opposite effect on Andy Carman, galvanizing the Santa Cruz psychotherapist into action. "Andy, quit whining about what's needed and what's missing," he told himself, and Environteers soon followed.
Who speaks for the people of Monterey County?
Monterey County has nearly half-a-million people, but not a single state lawmaker.
San Jose mom's holiday display honors terminally-ill son, inspires community
A San Jose mother is inspiring an entire community with her grand gesture to bring joy to her terminally-ill son. "I don't know how long he has left. We take it day by day and we just cherish every day."
montereycountyweekly.com
Holly trees
Pam Marino joined the Monterey County Weekly in November 2016. She covers Carmel, Pacific Grove, Del Rey Oaks, Monterey, and Pebble Beach . She also covers tourism, health, housing and homelessness, business, military and higher education.
montereycountyweekly.com
W.R. Holman’s passion for holly was a true holiday gift to Pacific Grove.
Have you ever noticed that there are a lot of holly trees in Pacific Grove? Pam Marino here, who never thought too much about all the holly in America’s Last Hometown until I was researching a story for our Nov. 3 book issue. You can now see trees around town full of bright red berries, just in time for the holiday season.
montereycountyweekly.com
The real-life impacts of a behind-the-scenes bureaucratic power struggle.
Sara Rubin here, thinking about how vast and complex the bureaucracy is that makes local government work. By the time a proposal gets to what might be the biggest vote with the most fanfare, maybe before a city council or the county Board of Supervisors, it’s usually gone through countless committee hearings already. Members of the public are welcome to attend many of those meetings and weigh in along the way. The underlying idea is that while the bureaucratic apparatus might be vast, it is transparent, and accountable to the public.
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to ground
A California witness at Pacific Grove reported watching a triangle-shaped object beaming light to the ground level at about 9:54 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KSBW.com
King tides arrive bringing potential for coastal flooding
MONTEREY, Calif. — King tides have arrived on the central coast bringing both joy and concern, but also some rough surf conditions that have lifeguards on high alert this holiday weekend as travelers begin to pour into the Monterey Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued an alert regarding the...
As desalination gains traction in parts of California, Santa Cruz weighs future of its water supply
Santa Cruz needs more water if it is going to comfortably grow as planned. A new policy aimed at future water-supply projects keeps a desalination plant on the table, a controversial strategy with a long history in Santa Cruz.
Related Santa Clara developer to appeal decision over wages
A development firm worth $60 billion intends to challenge a state decision that it must pay prevailing wages to workers on its massive project planned for Santa Clara. The $8 billion Related Santa Clara project, from New York City-based firm The Related Companies, benefits from public subsidies granted by the city. Therefore, it’s considered a public works project that must pay prevailing wages, according to a decision from California Department of Industrial Relations Director Katrina Hagen.
San Jose Airport to debut new brand name
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport will be looking to ring in the new year with a fresh name change. In 2001, the San Jose City council chose to rename the airport in honor of the U.S. Transportaion Secretary Norman Y. Mineta. For 21 years, his name has been The post San Jose Airport to debut new brand name appeared first on KION546.
Holly the mountain lion cub won't be released back to the wild
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A malnourished mountain lion cub that was found alone under a Santa Cruz home earlier this week will not be released back into the wild, the Oakland Zoo tweeted on Friday. The cub, which zoo officials have named “Holly” due to her being found during the holiday season, is reportedly doing […]
Hundreds of San Jose families face eviction
Days before Christmas, Zayna Herring, her 4-year-old son Alex and her roommate sat in the courthouse in downtown San Jose, worried they’d soon be homeless. “It’s a lot of stress,” Herring told San José Spotlight. “Everything takes money, and that’s what we don’t have.”
kion546.com
Rain Is Coming (A Lot Of It)
After a tranquil last few weeks, 2022 will end on the wet and stormy side! An atmospheric river will be directed at the West Coast in the coming days, setting its sights on the Central Coast Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rain is likely over a longer duration along with gusty winds in the morning. Then, several more systems will follow throughout the week… late Wednesday into Thursday, Friday, and then on Saturday. Storm totals are likely to be very impressive by the time we get to January 1st. Obviously there are a lot details to these individual storms that will be resolved in the coming days, so stay tuned to my forecast!
sfstandard.com
Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return
Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings
Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
NBC Bay Area
78-Year-Old San Jose Crossing Guard Hailed a Hero
A 78-year-old crossing guard is being hailed a hero after he was hit by a car while protecting students trying to cross the street in San Jose. “I go by Bill,” said John Williams “Bill” Briggs. The 78-year-old he’s been a crossing guard for over seven years...
indybay.org
Santa Cruz Homeless Death List for 2023: Follow-Up
THE ANNUAL VIRTUE-SIGNALING AND FUND-SOLICITING RITUAL. The Annual "We're So Sorry" assemblage of what some describe as "Poverty Pimps" filled the Veteran's hall to standing room only in memory of the early preventable deaths of unhoused folks with few names named and none of the responsible institutions held to account.
