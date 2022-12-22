Read full article on original website
Alabama NewsCenter — This Stuffed Grouper is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
What started as a school project for a business idea has become a restaurant with a nearly 19-year track record of turning out tasty Creole and Cajun seafood. Jubilee Joe’s in Hoover started as a student project at UAB and was judged the most solid business model in a competition involving teams from multiple elite universities.
Paxlovid, spending bill, weather: Down in Alabama
Alabama’s state health officer to COVID patients: Don’t forget Paxlovid if you need it. Not everybody loves the big $1.7 trillion spending bill. We expect a mid-week weather warm-up. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or...
When does red snapper season close in Alabama?
Alabama's 2022 red snapper season is coming to a close.
Alabama farmstead featured on ABC’s ‘Made In America’ series
An Alabama farmstead is getting some national recognition. Oprah’s Favorite Things and ABC World News Tonight recently featured Stone Hollow Farmstead in Harpersville as part of their Made in America series. The segment, which celebrates small businesses across America, put a spotlight on Stone Hollow’s movie night trio popcorn box―a gift box of heirloom variety popcorn, an infused olive oil, and infused sea salt.
Is this the best place to watch bats in Alabama?
Watch your head! If you're looking for the perfect place to watch bats in Alabama — the drive isn't too far from the Rocket City.
Temperatures Near 70° Expected In North Alabama Soon!
Don't worry, north Alabama - by New Year's Day we'll be completely thawed out. After experiencing extremely low temperatures with the invading "arctic blast" over the Christmas weekend, temperatures are expected to go back up...and quickly. By New Year's Day, forecasters are expecting temperatures in the mid 60's. By Monday, January 2nd, temperatures are expected to be close to 70° across north Alabama. Once again, we can all sigh and say "only in Alabama!"
Santa Shuffle goes on despite bitter cold
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Single digit temperatures couldn’t stop hardcore runners from coming out to the annual Santa Shuffle on Saturday. The annual event, hosted by The Trak Shak, benefits Firehouse Ministries through donations. This year, however, saw the event take place as Alabama was in the midst of...
12 Amazing Restaurants to Visit During an Alabama Beach Getaway
The Gulf Coast is home to 32 miles of gorgeous beaches, a plethora of awesome fun-filled attractions for all the family to enjoy, and luxury resorts that offer ultimate relaxation. However, a trip to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach wouldn’t be the same without sampling the myriad of fine-dining options that are scattered along this stretch of Alabama coastline.
Arctic blast may bring more cranes to Alabama
Officials at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge say 12 endangered whooping cranes and about 15,000 sandhill cranes have already flown into the refuge near Decatur and this week’s winter weather blast could send even more of the majestic birds to Alabama. The refuge, a 35,000-acre preserve managed by the U.S....
PFAS, pediatricians, Christmas gifts: Down in Alabama
The 3M company has announced it will end the manufacturing of the so-called “forever chemicals” by 2025. Twenty three Alabama counties do not have any local pediatricians. What are the most in-demand Christmas gifts in the U.S.? In Alabama?. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
3 Alabama-based BBQ joints awarded “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains” title by Newsweek
Alabama-based Full Moon Bar-B-Que, Dreamland BBQ and Jim ‘N Nicks were awarded the title of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 by Newsweek. This is the second year Newsweek has teamed up with Statista, a global data firm, to announce the award. According to Newsweek, the awards are based...
‘Glass Onion’ and its connection to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the most anticipated movies of the holiday season is now on Netflix, complete with a small connection to Alabama. On Friday, Netflix debuted “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the latest installment in the “Knives Out” mystery film series starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. In the movie, […]
Bah humbug: Alabama has second least Christmas spirit, report finds
Alabama has fallen nearly 40 spots since 2020, ranking 50th in Christmas spirit according to GetCenturyLink.
Warmer weather on the way: Alabama to get back to the 60s - even 70s - in a few days
There’s hope on the horizon for those sick and tired of Alabama’s extreme cold snap. The National Weather Service sees a warming trend in the forecast, and parts of the state could be back into the 70s by Thursday. Of course that’d be south Alabama. North and central...
The Weather Authority: Warming trend to follow cold Christmas Day
MERRY CHRISTMAS: Temperatures are mostly in the teens over the northern 2/3 of the state this Christmas morning, with 20s over South Alabama. The sky will stay sunny today; the northern third of the state remains below freezing. After another very cold night tonight, a warming trend begins tomorrow with highs in the 35-45 degree range.
7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays
According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
Protecting outdoor pets during winter blast in Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is urging pet owners to bring outdoor pets inside during the winter blast. Experts say when temperatures hit single digits, animals are at risk and their fur coats oftentimes aren't enough to keep them warm. Water dishes will freeze outside, leaving outdoor pets without water.
Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day
Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
Alabama Original: Country Rover Jamie Cooper
WAAY 31 has been home to many North Alabama TV icons in its more than five decades of news. Perhaps the most memorable of them all is the predecessor to "Alabama Originals," Country Rover Jamie Cooper. "Best job I've ever had in my life," Cooper said. The veteran WAAY 31...
Heart Gallery Alabama: Christopher
Christopher is 14 years old. He enjoys playing video games, watching adventure movies, and is tech savvy. If Christopher could be any animal, he would be a cat because he says they’re cute and don’t have to do anything. Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating...
