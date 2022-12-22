Sanibel City Council supported the decision to end the reentry pass requirement for those returning to the island starting Jan. 2. The police checkpoint that has been in place since the Sanibel Causeway reopened to traffic will be deactivated early that morning. However, the city’s curfew will remain in effect between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily and the checkpoint will be in place during curfew hours. Sanibel and Captiva residents should continue to display resident reentry passes when traveling on and off the island during curfew hours. The city’s recovery progress includes 80% of right-of-way debris being removed and the East Periwinkle Way Bridge reopening. In addition, the city determined any increase in traffic will not interfere with the Florida Department of Transportation’s causeway construction progress. Police security also is sufficient enough on the island as other communities continue to send police officers from other jurisdictions to assist Sanibel and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office continues to assist the city by assigning deputies to patrol the island, city officials said.

SANIBEL, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO