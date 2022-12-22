ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

ABC7 Fort Myers

Collier County Commission accelerating beach restoration project before 2023 hurricane season

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A massive beach restoration project has been fast-tracked by the Collier County Commission. “We have a regular beach renourishment beach resiliency program that’s in place, but it’s very slow — it’s very arduous. We don’t want to be in a position where we are barren before another Hurricane season comes along,” said Bill McDaniel, the Chairman of the Collier County Commission.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Two more beach access points reopen in Collier County

After more than two months of cleanup from Hurricane Ian, Collier County Parks & Recreation Division reopened beach access points in North Naples at Clam Pass Park Beach Access, 465 Seagate Drive, and Vanderbilt Beach Access and Vanderbilt Beach Parking Garage, 100 Vanderbilt Beach Road. The county previously opened Bluebill Access, South Marco Beach Access and Tigertail Beach Access in October and North Gulf Shore Access and Vanderbilt Beach Access Nos. 2, 4 and 6 in November.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Sanibel City Council eliminates reentry pass requirement effective Jan. 2

Sanibel City Council supported the decision to end the reentry pass requirement for those returning to the island starting Jan. 2. The police checkpoint that has been in place since the Sanibel Causeway reopened to traffic will be deactivated early that morning. However, the city’s curfew will remain in effect between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily and the checkpoint will be in place during curfew hours. Sanibel and Captiva residents should continue to display resident reentry passes when traveling on and off the island during curfew hours. The city’s recovery progress includes 80% of right-of-way debris being removed and the East Periwinkle Way Bridge reopening. In addition, the city determined any increase in traffic will not interfere with the Florida Department of Transportation’s causeway construction progress. Police security also is sufficient enough on the island as other communities continue to send police officers from other jurisdictions to assist Sanibel and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office continues to assist the city by assigning deputies to patrol the island, city officials said.
SANIBEL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lee County man left paralyzed after ATV crash warns others of the risks

Josh Prado, an Army Veteran and former LCSO Detective said he is still learning how to adapt, even 12 months later. “Just enjoying the day, Christmas day, a year ago, and then all the sudden things just changed,” Prado said. “I had my daughter with me, we got in, I went down the field and made a quick u-turn.” He said remembering the moments before his freak accident on a four-wheeler vehicle.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC News

Christmas season in Florida after Hurricane Ian's devastation

Fort Myers Beach, Florida is usually crawling with snowbirds this time of year, but the area is still recovering from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian in September. Local leaders and business owners alike are working to make the holiday season as magical as possible for a community still picking up the pieces.Dec. 25, 2022.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Matlacha residents light up the streets with annual luminary ceremony

MATLACHA, Fla. — Luminaries line the streets here in Matlacha, something residents didn’t know could be done this year due to the hurricane. “We all wanted the Christmas spirit and even with the hurricane and there was a big debate, should we have it ? And we said, “Matlacha strong,” we’re gonna have the luminaries this year,” resident Mike Peplinksi said.
MATLACHA, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Acres is a sizable unincorporated community in Lee County, Florida. It’s right next to the city of Fort Myers, which makes it a popular residential area for locals who want to be away from the hustle and bustle. Because it’s primarily residential, there are not a lot of...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL

