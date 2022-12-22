Read full article on original website
Christmas festivities light up Ian-battered Fort Myers Beach as residents share hopes for rebuilding area
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Residents in Southwest Florida lit up the beach on Christmas Eve as they aimed to bring some holiday hope months after Hurricane Ian swept through their homes. Santa Claus’ sleigh is most definitely expected to come to the town of Fort Myers Beach....
Collier County Commission accelerating beach restoration project before 2023 hurricane season
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A massive beach restoration project has been fast-tracked by the Collier County Commission. “We have a regular beach renourishment beach resiliency program that’s in place, but it’s very slow — it’s very arduous. We don’t want to be in a position where we are barren before another Hurricane season comes along,” said Bill McDaniel, the Chairman of the Collier County Commission.
Lee County residents made homeless by Hurricane Ian get help, resources via outreach
Homelessness has been an issue in Fort Myers and Lee County long before Hurricane Ian laid waste to our area. The Lee County Department of Human and Veteran Services is now reaching out to share resources with the countless families newly without a home due to the storm. The county...
Two more beach access points reopen in Collier County
After more than two months of cleanup from Hurricane Ian, Collier County Parks & Recreation Division reopened beach access points in North Naples at Clam Pass Park Beach Access, 465 Seagate Drive, and Vanderbilt Beach Access and Vanderbilt Beach Parking Garage, 100 Vanderbilt Beach Road. The county previously opened Bluebill Access, South Marco Beach Access and Tigertail Beach Access in October and North Gulf Shore Access and Vanderbilt Beach Access Nos. 2, 4 and 6 in November.
Good Samaritan in Cape Coral celebrates Christmas with people he saved during Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — A group of people in Southwest Florida who met in a time of adversity came together to celebrate Christmas. These families may have different last names, but they came together as one in Cape Coral to celebrate Christmas. Friday night’s gathering was hosted by...
Holiday waste collection schedules around Southwest Florida
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Wondering when to recycle all the Christmas wrapping or take out the holiday trash? Here you will find the schedules for trash and recycling pick up in your area. Towns and cities in the area have different rules when it comes to trash collection on the...
Sanibel City Council eliminates reentry pass requirement effective Jan. 2
Sanibel City Council supported the decision to end the reentry pass requirement for those returning to the island starting Jan. 2. The police checkpoint that has been in place since the Sanibel Causeway reopened to traffic will be deactivated early that morning. However, the city’s curfew will remain in effect between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily and the checkpoint will be in place during curfew hours. Sanibel and Captiva residents should continue to display resident reentry passes when traveling on and off the island during curfew hours. The city’s recovery progress includes 80% of right-of-way debris being removed and the East Periwinkle Way Bridge reopening. In addition, the city determined any increase in traffic will not interfere with the Florida Department of Transportation’s causeway construction progress. Police security also is sufficient enough on the island as other communities continue to send police officers from other jurisdictions to assist Sanibel and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office continues to assist the city by assigning deputies to patrol the island, city officials said.
Collier County on the fast track to building sand berms on beaches
Collier County leaders are looking ahead to the next hurricane season after declaring a public emergency that will allow them to create sand berms along their shorelines.
Lee County man left paralyzed after ATV crash warns others of the risks
Josh Prado, an Army Veteran and former LCSO Detective said he is still learning how to adapt, even 12 months later. “Just enjoying the day, Christmas day, a year ago, and then all the sudden things just changed,” Prado said. “I had my daughter with me, we got in, I went down the field and made a quick u-turn.” He said remembering the moments before his freak accident on a four-wheeler vehicle.
Lehigh Acres family steps up, opens up for foster children
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Walkers live in a modest home in Lehigh Acres but it's an efficient space, one with the markings of children who have grown up or still with plenty of years to grow. The house is one full of love, from toys to children's books...
Christmas season in Florida after Hurricane Ian's devastation
Fort Myers Beach, Florida is usually crawling with snowbirds this time of year, but the area is still recovering from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian in September. Local leaders and business owners alike are working to make the holiday season as magical as possible for a community still picking up the pieces.Dec. 25, 2022.
Lee County extends deadline, expands area for debris collection
Lee County has expanded the area and extended the deadline for residents to place debris from Hurricane Ian curbside for removal.
Street preacher couldn’t snuff ‘Light Up Times Square’ on Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people packed into the Times Square area on Fort Myers Beach for the ‘Light Up Times Square’ event. The event was the first time since the area was leveled by Hurricane Ian on September 28 that the square was filled with people.
Animals preparing for frigid temperatures at Peace River Wildlife Center prepares
How will the animals in Southwest Florida handle the frigid temperatures that are anticipated over the next few days?. Staff members at the Peace River Wildlife Center are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the injured or orphaned animals that call it home. WINK News spoke...
Matlacha residents light up the streets with annual luminary ceremony
MATLACHA, Fla. — Luminaries line the streets here in Matlacha, something residents didn’t know could be done this year due to the hurricane. “We all wanted the Christmas spirit and even with the hurricane and there was a big debate, should we have it ? And we said, “Matlacha strong,” we’re gonna have the luminaries this year,” resident Mike Peplinksi said.
15 Free Things to Do in Lehigh Acres, FL
Lehigh Acres is a sizable unincorporated community in Lee County, Florida. It’s right next to the city of Fort Myers, which makes it a popular residential area for locals who want to be away from the hustle and bustle. Because it’s primarily residential, there are not a lot of...
Remains found in North Fort Myers, possibly giving Fitch family closure
Travis Fitch’s family continues to look for closure more than a year after he went missing in North Fort Myers. Earlier in December, remains were found close to the area Fitch went missing. Kaitlyn, Travis’s sister, believes they belong to her brother. Kaitlyn said the sheriff’s office asked her...
House on Fort Myers Beach bursts into flames with workers inside
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A house on Fort Myers Beach caught fire while workers were inside. According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District (FMBFD), no one currently lives at the residence on Court Street. FMBFD said a construction company was using the home to store contents for homes they were working on.
Golf carts catching fire across Southwest Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Golf cart fires are popping up all over Southwest Florida. Charlotte County saw flames Tuesday, and you may remember a massive plume of smoke coming from Sanibel back in October. Experts say it comes down to the battery pack inside the cart and if it...
