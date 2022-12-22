Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker... The post Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 MINUTES AGO