Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player

Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker... The post Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Athlon Sports

Broncos Have Also Made A Decision On General Manager George Paton

The Broncos' ownership group is making a change in leadership, but it appears George Paton's job is safe for now.  The Broncos are sticking with Paton as their general manager for the time being.  The decision comes after Denver fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett: The same man ...
Larry Brown Sports

Micah Parsons explained his Jalen Hurts remarks to Eagles

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons did some damage control with the Philadelphia Eagles after Saturday’s game stemming from some comments he made two weeks ago. Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s podcast and chalked the Eagles’ success up to “system and team,” which was taken by some to be a shot at quarterback Jalen Hurts.... The post Micah Parsons explained his Jalen Hurts remarks to Eagles appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

Chad Kelly offers Broncos QB solution

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly has a suggestion for who can solve the franchise’s quarterback woes…Chad Kelly! The former Ole Miss star, who served as a backup quarterback for the Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts this past season, responded to a Twitter question about who people would like to see as the Broncos quarterback: Read more... The post Chad Kelly offers Broncos QB solution appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
