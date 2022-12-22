Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
City Juice: The hardest-working man of December
Forty-one years ago, Charles Brewer walked into the Poinsett Club looking for work and was hired as a pot washer. My readers should understand the difference between a dish washer and a pot washer. The dishwasher gets to run plates through the dish machine. The pot washer scrubs pots, by hand, in a three-compartment sink, and working that job for any length of time is enough to dissuade many from a career in hospitality. Charles stuck it out, and one day he received a combat promotion to the pantry.
greenvillejournal.com
Real American Tea Museum opens in Pickens
Individuals interested in tea production and selling tea in the U.S. have a new way to learn about the industry. The Real American Tea Museum, a 2,000-square-foot facility, has opened in Pickens. Located at 118 High Hills Lane, the museum features a variety of exhibits showcasing tea production and the...
getnews.info
Upcoming Auction Announced at Richmond Auctions
Auction to Feature Vintage Advertisements on Feb 17th-18th. Dec 22, 2022 – Greenville, SC – Richmond Auctions is excited to announce their upcoming auction titled “Day 1 – Soda & General Advertising” which is set to take place on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at their auction house in Greenville, South Carolina. This auction comes upon the heels of their most recent auction, which was highlighted by a world record-breaking $1,552,500 sale of a Musco Gasoline porcelain sign.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg is the county seat of Spartanburg County in South Carolina. It has a municipal population of 38,732 as of the 2020 Census, making it the state's 11th-largest city. According to U.S. News & World Report, Spartanburg is the 24th best place to live in the United States in 2021-2022.
gsabizwire.com
Northwestern Mutual Spartanburg Expands Office, New Growth and Development Director Named
Spartanburg, S.C. - Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial security company, has named Nate Samuel to serve as Spartanburg’s Growth and Development Director. Northwestern Mutual has been operating an office in Spartanburg since 2005 and recently remodeled and updated their office at 104 N Daniel Morgan Ave in downtown Spartanburg. The Spartanburg One Chamber, Northwestern Mutual advisors, clients and guests celebrated the new office improvements and growth of the Spartanburg team with a ribbon cutting and open house in October.
greenvillejournal.com
Upstate Beat: Best of 2022
It’s hard to believe another year on Greenville’s music scene is in the rearview mirror, but it’s time once again to look back over the year and talk about the best and brightest in the Upstate. Here’s a brief, and by no means complete, breakdown of who and what rocked our 2022.
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in Chicken
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The IdahoNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
greenvillejournal.com
Student at Clemson’s Kinard Laboratory mixes art and science
Art and science may seem to be polar opposite fields of study, but Clemson University graduating senior Aidan Rhoades, who earned degrees in fine art and physics, proves they can complement each other. Rhoades created “Horizon,” a public art piece on display at Kinard Laboratory of Physics and Astronomy....
FOX Carolina
Upstate restaurants open during Christmas serve lots of customers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For many, Christmas is a time to gather and be with family, but for others Christmas Day traditions include eating out at one of the few restaurants open on Dec. 25. “This is one of our busiest days of the year, just because a lot...
avlwatchdog.org
More coal ash work going on at the airport? ‘Tree city’ designation MIA?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: At the airport, what are they doing with that massive construction area on the airport’s property right up next to the interstate?. My answer: This will be a containment area for vehicles damaged in the long-running...
Water pipes burst at Upstate food bank
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate food bank is flooded after an arctic cold front caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend. Harvest Hope Food Bank located at 2818 White Horse Road flooded due to the busted pipes, which left 8 to 9 inches of water throughout the building. “The biggest […]
FOX Carolina
Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate. Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983. Temperatures remain...
greenvillejournal.com
Carolinian Debutante Club to present 17 young women at annual ball
The Carolinian Debutante Club presented 17 young women on December 17 during the 53rd annual ball at the Poinsett Club. Miss Adair Agnes Bannister, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Wofford Bannister, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Baynard Ellis of Columbia and Mr. and Mrs. Oscar William Bannister of Greenville. A student at Wofford College, she was escorted by Mr. John Robert Etheridge.
Upstate soup kitchens prepare to serve hundreds over holiday weekend
It will likely be a full house at the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen this Christmas weekend.
FOX Carolina
What’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Greenville?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you are wanting to show you out-of-town guests or don’t feel like dirtying up your kitchen on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, we have a list of Greenville restaurants, breweries and coffee shops that will be open. Here’s a list of what will...
FOX Carolina
Thousands without power amid cold temperatures on Christmas Eve
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says thousands of customers across the area are without power this morning as cold temperatures continue to put a strain on energy companies. According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, a total of 484,987 customers in the Carolinas are currently experiencing outages. Here...
FOX Carolina
Greenville business owner offers coats to homeless
Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts are giving tips...
FOX Carolina
Power restored for thousands in downtown Greenville as record-breaking cold arrives
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy reported more than 12,000 customer outages in the downtown Greenville area on Friday night. Ryan Mosier, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, said a substation issue was reported around 6:45 p.m. As of 7:30 p.m., more than 12,000 customer outages were reported in the area.
WYFF4.com
Downtown Greenville businesses close after water pipes break; Fire crews offer tips
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Temperatures on Monday rose a little above the sub-freezing lows they hit over the weekend, but the problems the record-cold weather brought continue. In downtown Greenville, several businesses were closed as they appeared to be dealing with the aftermath of a broken water pipe. Byrd's Famous...
City officials give tips on what to do if your home or business has burst pipes, water damage
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your pipes! City officials said the fire department responded to more than 80 calls for service over the holiday weekend involving broken sprinklers and burst water pipes in Greenville. Firefighters encourage anyone who has not been in the office during the holiday weekend to check for any water damage […]
