Forty-one years ago, Charles Brewer walked into the Poinsett Club looking for work and was hired as a pot washer. My readers should understand the difference between a dish washer and a pot washer. The dishwasher gets to run plates through the dish machine. The pot washer scrubs pots, by hand, in a three-compartment sink, and working that job for any length of time is enough to dissuade many from a career in hospitality. Charles stuck it out, and one day he received a combat promotion to the pantry.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO