WacoTrib.com

Former Baylor QB and coach Cotton Davidson dies

Former Baylor quarterback and assistant coach Cotton Davidson has died, according to Baylor athletics. Davidson, 91, was a Gatesville native who lettered for the Bears from 1951-53 as he starred at quarterback. He became a first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Colts in 1954. Davidson played for the NFL's Colts...
WACO, TX
247Sports

Chris Beard's fiancée says suspended Texas coach 'did not strangle me'

Texas basketball coach Chris Beard is suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of assaulting his fiancée. But Beard’s fiancée, Randi Trew, released a statement Friday noting that “Chris did not strangle me.”. “Chris and I are deeply saddened that...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN TV NBC 6

Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Waco firefighters fight Christmas fire

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department reported a house fire on Christmas Day, according to their Twitter page. The fire is located at 9200 Block of Royal Ln. with reports of heavy smoke. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is released.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WACO, TX
austinnews.net

Roundup: Thousands of residents in U.S. Texas off power amid Arctic blast

HOUSTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people were without power as the Arctic blast rushed into the south-central U.S. state of Texas on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures expected to last through Christmas. As of 11:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday (0600 GMT Friday), more than 91,500 customers lost power,...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Easbound lane closed, now open after friday multi-car crash

KILLEEN, Texas — Roads are now open after a crash on the eastbound lanes of I-14 closed down roads late Friday evening, according to the City of Killeen. The crash occurred before 11 p.m. at exit 285. According to the city, a tractor-trailer was turned on its side, spilling debris and oil. Crews worked overnight to stop the oil from leaving the spill site.
KILLEEN, TX
texasstandard.org

How a barbecue joint in Jarrell is keeping John Mueller’s legacy alive

In Texas, a place where barbecue is the stuff of legend, John Mueller was legendary. Joints bearing his name were long considered the best in the state. In the industry, Mueller was as respected a pitmaster as he was known to be “mercurial, infuriating, hilarious and generous,” wrote Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn when Mueller passed away last December after a long illness.
JARRELL, TX
fox7austin.com

Hard freeze warning in place for Christmas

AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Holidays!. We have a hard freeze warning in place until 10 am Sunday. We will be briefly above freezing this afternoon. However, overnight we are right back into the 20s. Christmas Day will be sunny and near 50. If you wanted a warm-up for Christmas, we...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Temple Police ask for public’s help in search for missing man

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Temple man. John Cain, 36, reportedly has not reported to work for the last few days. Cain drives a 2014 BMW, with Texas Temp Tag 1445G21. If you have...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Red Kettle donations down substantially for the holidays

CENTRAL, Texas — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign for Bell County is still $40,000 short, which is down about one-third from 2021, according to the non-profit. The Salvation Army of Bell County serves Killeen, Belton, Temple and neighboring communities. Lt. David Beckham, commander of the Bell County corps,...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Sadie at WCRAS

Sadie is just shy of her ninth birthday and looking for a home for the holidays at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. WCRAS says she is easy to walk on a leash and seems friendly with other dogs. An Adoption Angel has also paid her adoption fee for the lucky family that takes her in.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

