WacoTrib.com
Former Baylor QB and coach Cotton Davidson dies
Former Baylor quarterback and assistant coach Cotton Davidson has died, according to Baylor athletics. Davidson, 91, was a Gatesville native who lettered for the Bears from 1951-53 as he starred at quarterback. He became a first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Colts in 1954. Davidson played for the NFL's Colts...
Baylor Bears: Huge Opportunity for Transfer Portal QB?
The Baylor Bears should have an open competition for the starting quarterback job this spring. So why wouldn't a transfer want the opportunity?
247Sports
Chris Beard's fiancée says suspended Texas coach 'did not strangle me'
Texas basketball coach Chris Beard is suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of assaulting his fiancée. But Beard’s fiancée, Randi Trew, released a statement Friday noting that “Chris did not strangle me.”. “Chris and I are deeply saddened that...
KBTX.com
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
fox44news.com
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
KWTX
Plywood flies into Killeen resident’s windshield just before Christmas
Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 Killeen resident Jason Smith was traveling on Highway 190 when a piece of plywood fell off a trailer and crashed into his front windshield. “I mean it sprayed glass all the way from the front to the back,”...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
kut.org
Some Central Texans spent the day without heat amid freezing temperatures
Some Atmos Energy customers continued to be without heat Friday evening amid freezing temperatures. Residents in parts of Leander, Cedar Park, Lago Vista, Round Rock, Hutto and Sun City have been complaining on social media since the morning about the lack of natural gas service from the company. Sunnie Fox...
Waco firefighters fight Christmas fire
WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department reported a house fire on Christmas Day, according to their Twitter page. The fire is located at 9200 Block of Royal Ln. with reports of heavy smoke. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is released.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
Some Central Texas residents are without heat during freeze
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Some Central Texans are trying to make it through the freeze Friday with no heat. "I have company upstairs and warned them it’s going to be cold," said Cedar Park resident Maria Martin. Martin said she is dealing with no heat. "The heater is...
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
austinnews.net
Roundup: Thousands of residents in U.S. Texas off power amid Arctic blast
HOUSTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people were without power as the Arctic blast rushed into the south-central U.S. state of Texas on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures expected to last through Christmas. As of 11:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday (0600 GMT Friday), more than 91,500 customers lost power,...
Easbound lane closed, now open after friday multi-car crash
KILLEEN, Texas — Roads are now open after a crash on the eastbound lanes of I-14 closed down roads late Friday evening, according to the City of Killeen. The crash occurred before 11 p.m. at exit 285. According to the city, a tractor-trailer was turned on its side, spilling debris and oil. Crews worked overnight to stop the oil from leaving the spill site.
texasstandard.org
How a barbecue joint in Jarrell is keeping John Mueller’s legacy alive
In Texas, a place where barbecue is the stuff of legend, John Mueller was legendary. Joints bearing his name were long considered the best in the state. In the industry, Mueller was as respected a pitmaster as he was known to be “mercurial, infuriating, hilarious and generous,” wrote Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn when Mueller passed away last December after a long illness.
fox7austin.com
Hard freeze warning in place for Christmas
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Holidays!. We have a hard freeze warning in place until 10 am Sunday. We will be briefly above freezing this afternoon. However, overnight we are right back into the 20s. Christmas Day will be sunny and near 50. If you wanted a warm-up for Christmas, we...
KWTX
Temple Police ask for public’s help in search for missing man
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Temple man. John Cain, 36, reportedly has not reported to work for the last few days. Cain drives a 2014 BMW, with Texas Temp Tag 1445G21. If you have...
Arrest made after string of robberies across Austin
In Travis County court documents filed Monday, a man was charged in connection to a string of robberies between Nov. 21 and Dec. 11.
Red Kettle donations down substantially for the holidays
CENTRAL, Texas — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign for Bell County is still $40,000 short, which is down about one-third from 2021, according to the non-profit. The Salvation Army of Bell County serves Killeen, Belton, Temple and neighboring communities. Lt. David Beckham, commander of the Bell County corps,...
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Sadie at WCRAS
Sadie is just shy of her ninth birthday and looking for a home for the holidays at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. WCRAS says she is easy to walk on a leash and seems friendly with other dogs. An Adoption Angel has also paid her adoption fee for the lucky family that takes her in.
