An Early Childhood Educator training webinar series will be offered beginning in the new year. The webinars will be held every fourth Tuesday, from January through October, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lampasas County Annex Conference room, 409 S. Pecan St. The fee will be $50 for the series including meals, and $15 for participants foregoing the meal. The webinar series will equate to a total of…

LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO