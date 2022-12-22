ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

3-time Olympic champion Lyu Xiaojun tests positive for EPO

ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tqgFH_0jrnk5SI00

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Three-time Olympic weightlifting champion Lyu Xiaojun of China has tested positive in a doping case, the International Testing Agency said Thursday.

The ITA said Lyu tested positive for EPO, an endurance boosting hormone banned in sports, on Oct. 30 while he was training.

The Chinese star is provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is prosecuted.

Now aged 38, Lyu said on winning a third straight Olympic title in Tokyo last year that he would target a fourth at the 2024 Paris Games.

He was the oldest-ever weightlifting gold medalist when he won the men's 81-kilogram category in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pele’s daughter vows to stay with Brazil great as he receives hospital care

Pele’s daughter has pledged to remain by his side as the Brazil great receives care in hospital after his cancer progressed.The 82-year-old, who had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021, was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo on November 29.Earlier this week, a statement from the hospital said Pele required further care “related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelé (@pele)Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, had confirmed members...
ESPN

ESPN

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy