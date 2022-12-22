Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
KCCI.com
State patrol: 54-year-old killed in Interstate 80 crash
ALTOONA, Iowa — One person was killed in a deadly crash on Interstate 80, just outside of Altoona. Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Mullenberg was heading eastbound when he drove off the interstate on Sunday. His car hit an unoccupied tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder. Mullenberg...
kttn.com
Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35
Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron. Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.
Des Moines police: 3 hospitalized after SE 14th Street viaduct crash Saturday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are in the hospital with severe injuries after a car crossed the median near the SE 14th Street viaduct right before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Des Moines police. Witnesses told police that an SUV headed north lost control, crossed the median and...
Fort Dodge Police investigate Christmas Day homicide
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A man was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Christmas Day in Fort Dodge, according to authorities. Police say someone shot 46-year Montreail Dungy of Fort Dodge on the 1000 block of 10th Street SW at about 3:30 a.m. Christmas Day. First responders tried to save Dungy’s life, […]
Fatal accident in Polk County
(Polk Co) A Des Moines man died in a single vehicle accident in Polk County early Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Marco Mullenberg was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-80 near the 140 mile marker at around 2:11 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and rear ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder.
ourquadcities.com
Chase ends with truck crashed into home, Iowa driver arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase and crashed into a home in the Highland Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Police tried to pull over 50-year-old Thomas Davis on a traffic violation around 12:15 a.m....
iheart.com
Dozens Of Vehicles Scattered Along I-80, I-35
(Undated) -- Dozens of cars are scattered on the sides and in the median of I-80 between Des Moines and the Quad Cities on Christmas Day. There are cars, SUVs, pick-up trucks, and numerous jackknifed semis. In some areas, multiple vehicles are off the road in the same spot. There...
ISP Updates Crash Total to 230
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Patrol has responded to more than 700 calls since the Winter Storm began Wednesday night. They’ve covered 230 crashes and assisted 491 drivers. There’ve been 18 injuries and no fatalities.
KCCI.com
Court documents reveal more information in killing of Des Moines architect
DES MOINES, Iowa — New court documents obtained by KCCI show how police say a man murdered a Des Moines architect. Kirk Blunck was found injured in the stairwell of a building in the East Village in 2016. He died shortly after he was found. The medical examiner ruled his cause of death as blunt force trauma from a high fall.
KIMT
Northbound lane of I-35 in northern Iowa open
The Iowa DOT is OPENING NORTHBOUND I-35 from Ames to Clear Lake. It's a process as some of the gates have to be manually opened. Drifting snow remains an issue in the southbound lanes - we hope to have those open later today. Get updates at www.511ia.org/
WOWT
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
KCCI.com
Man charged in the killing of well-known Des Moines architect
DES MOINES, Iowa — Charges have just been filed in the death of well-known architect Kirk Blunck, nearly seven years after he died. Des Moines police made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Des Moines police have charged 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill, of Des Moines, with second-degree murder. Police say Gaskill was...
KCCI.com
Iowa man shot, killed at Des Moines park during attempted armed robbery, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating two deaths after a homicide and suicide on Monday. According to police, 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman, of Ottumwa, was shot and killed at MacRae Park during an attempted armed robbery. Evidence shows four people agreed to meet in the 2200...
YAHOO!
Des Moines police: Shooter in killing of mother, daughter dies of self-inflicted wound
A man who shot and killed a mother and daughter in Des Moines' Merle Hay neighborhood, then shot himself in a nearby park, has died, police said Thursday. Police identified him as Jason Rothman, 22. Rothman broke into the home of Danielle Remily, 47, and her daughter Emma Parker, 20,...
siouxlandnews.com
Blizzard shuts down I-35, plows being pulled off roads
The Iowa DOT is in the process of shutting down I-35 from US 30 (exit 111) in Ames to US 18 (exit 194) at Clear Lake. This is due to the ongoing blizzard across the state of Iowa. The DOT says barriers have been activated at the US 30/I-35N interchange...
KIMT
Austin man charged with five armed robberies is sentenced for three of them
AUSTIN, Minn. – Committing three armed robberies is sending a Mower County man to prison. Adrick Deonte Mims, 26 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to a total of 10 years and two months behind bars, with credit for 181 days already served. Mims was also ordered to pay $6,392.55 in restitution.
KCCI.com
Crews battle freezing cold to repair water main in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews are working to repair a water main break in downtown Des Moines. The main was reported damaged Friday morning. It is being repaired between Locust and Walnut streets. Workers are battling subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills.
KCCI.com
Travelers take refuge at rest stop during dangerous road conditions
ANKENY, Iowa — Iowa’s winter storm is causing many drivers to get off the roads. KCCI sent a crew to a rest stop north of Ankeny where many were hoping to ride out the storm. Ford Brown is traveling from Denver to Wisconsin to see his family for...
Crews battle a motor home fire on Christmas morning
DES MOINES — The Des Moines Fire Department battled a motor home fire early Sunday morning. Crews were called to a motor home in the 2400 block of East 24th street around 5:30 am Sunday. When first responders arrived, they found an R-V and garage fully engulfed. A neighbor said they heard a loud boom […]
weareiowa.com
1 dead following afternoon crash on U.S. 30
NEVADA, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Nevada, according to the Nevada Public Safety Department. Officers responded to reports of a...
