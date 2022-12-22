Read full article on original website
Ventura College WR Tim Grear, OL Caleb Barajas sign with Fresno State
While much of the buzz on early National Signing Day for Fresno State involved Mikey Keene transferring from Central Florida plus Jayden Mandal and Brandon Ramirez being prized Central Valley gets, the Bulldogs also tapped into a familiar place to wrap up the December additions. Ventura College in the 805...
Good Sports: Major upgrades coming for Fresno Pacific baseball
The Fresno Pacific baseball program is hitting the upgrade button thanks to a $3 million donation from Fresno's Daniel R. Martin Family Foundation.
Hanford Sentinel
Fresno woman finds success while living on less
Elizabeth Sanchez enjoyed her work, but as management pushed for more and more hours during the pandemic, she began to feel trapped. The Fresno mother of three happily worked at a dialysis clinic for 14 years until her workload started to negatively affect her family life. "Cutting back my hours...
earnthenecklace.com
Megan Rupe Leaving KGPE: Where Is the CBS47 Anchor Going?
KSEE has been Megan Rupe’s first home in the news industry. She joined as an intern and then became a reporter and anchor there. The Emmy Award-winning reporter became the favorite of Fresno residents in nine years at the station. And now, Megan Rupe is leaving KGPE for an exciting opportunity in Washington, D.C. Here’s more about the anchor’s departure from KGPE/KSEE.
Rashad Al-Hakim’s father weighs in on suspects charge
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rashad Hakim is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community following the death of his son. “He was good at baseball, volleyball, he ran cross country, he ran track he did a little of everything,” he said. “He loved sports, he loved his family, he loved being a big […]
KMPH.com
Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
WATCH: Fresno sheriff provides details into two investigations
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference Thursday morning on two separate investigations. Officials say Fresno County Sheriff-Elect John Zanoni will provide details of two separate investigations that have since overlapped into one larger case.
fresyes.com
The BEST Tamales in Fresno!
Spoiler Alert: The best tamales are probably the tamales your Abuela made at this time every year when you were a kid – so let’s say these all are second to those!. What is it about Tamales and Christmas? Google would suggest that it goes way back to pre Columbian imes, indigenous people and the belief that the gods made humans from corn. That all may be true but for us, there’s something more nostalgic going on.
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: 1965 Clovis Memorial Hospital
Clovis recognized the need for a new hospital and in 1955 concerned citizens formed a non Profit Corporation to begin raising funds. Community response produced the most unifying and productive years (1955-1965) of our history. A public replica of a thermometer registered the progress for the $250,000 Community drive. Personal donations ranged from $3.00 to $2,500.
Employees evacuated from Foster Farms in southwest Fresno due to hazmat situation
A hazmat situation at the Foster Farms location in southwest Fresno has forced the evacuation of all employees, according to the Fresno Fire Department.
Dine and Dish: Mochilicious in Southeast Fresno
Mochilicious in Southeast Fresno is serving up delicious mochi donuts and Korean corn dogs.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash at Jameson Avenue and McKinley Avenue in Fresno
On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a fatal car accident occurred on Jameson Avenue in west Fresno, according to CHP traffic officers. The two-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Jameson Avenue and McKinley Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on...
Analysis: Two California, Louisiana cities among the neediest in America
(The Center Square) – Detroit, Michigan, is the most economically disadvantaged city in the United States, followed by Brownsville, Texas, and Cleveland, Ohio, according to a new report from Wallethub. These cities are characterized by high poverty rates, high unemployment, food insecurity, low access to computers or the internet,...
Hanford Sentinel
In memoriam: A legend, inspiration and hero | Hanford Gourmet
She was a legend. An inspiration. An author. And one of my heroes. Last month I was saddened to learn that Mary Adams Urashima had died after a two-year battle with cancer. While I have previously written columns regarding her work in historic preservation, it is important to me to acknowledge her again, here and now.
Hundreds of toys donated to Fresno families just in time for Christmas
Each year, hundreds of families in need line up at the Mosqueda Center in Southeast Fresno for the annual local toy drive.
Fresno woman charged after hitting Hoover student with car
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s office has charged 39-year-old Lisa Spoors with murder for the October 4 crash that killed 15-year-old Hoover High School Junior Rashad Al-Hakim. In a release, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office said Spoors struck Al-Hakim, then left the scene and returned 20 minutes later. We captured […]
thesungazette.com
TCSO respond to two school robberies in three days
On Dec. 22 at around 8:45 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a burglary at Sunnyside Elementary in Strathmore. During their investigation, deputies learned the suspects cut the fence and stole a white 4×8 flatbed trailer from the property, worth about $7,000. While checking the...
Sacramento man among two people killed in head-on crash in Madera County, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men died, including one from Sacramento, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Children’s Blvd. and Avenue 9, about 180 miles southeast of Sacramento. According to CHP officials, the […]
TCSO: 2 found in possession of stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found to be in possession of a stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to the authorities, on Thursday, around 8:45 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary report at the school. During the investigation, deputies say they learned […]
KMPH.com
Bankrupt Madera Community Hospital is closing
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Madera Community Hospital held a meeting Friday morning where the operators announced they are filing for Chapter 11. The hospital will close on Jan. 9th and the clinic will close on Jan 10th. All employees will be laid off. California Attorney General Rob Bonta conditionally...
247Sports
