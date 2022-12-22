Read full article on original website
Cranberry Twp. Opening Warming Center
Cranberry Township is opening their warming center as cold temperatures settle in for the weekend. The center is located at the Municipal Center on Rochester Road. With wind chills expected to be as low as -25, officials say they are opening the warming center until it gets warmer. The post...
Free Parking At Downtown Meters
Everyone is invited to get into the holiday spirit with a trip to downtown Butler and free parking in some areas. Parking is free at all street meters starting today through January 1st of 2023. “We invite everyone to come to Downtown Butler to shop, eat, have fun, and make...
Thompson Meat Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire
A longtime business in West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Meat Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
Winter Weather Barrels In For Friday Morning
Overnight rain is turning into snow this morning causing the potential for dangerous driving conditions. Crews will have their hands full as temperatures drop dramatically, meaning the wet roadways could soon turn icy. In addition to the snow and cold temperatures, wind is also going to be a factor today...
