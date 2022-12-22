ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nathaniel Hackett fired by Broncos before disastrous season even ends

The Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver was quite brief. The Broncos fired their first-year head coach on Monday, a day after Denver’s miserable 51-14 Christmas loss to the Rams on Sunday that dropped them to 4-11. Hackett, 43, was hired by the Broncos last January after he was the Packers offensive coordinator for three seasons from 2019-’21. His success with Aaron Rodgers, combined with the blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson and subsequent $245 million contract, led to massive expectations in Denver. But Wilson has had a brutal first year with the Broncos, throwing for 12 touchdowns in 13 games.
DENVER, CO

