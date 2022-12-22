BUFFALO, N.Y. - There's devastation in upstate New York in the Buffalo area. At least 27 people have died after a major winter storm hit. A statewide state of emergency remains in effect for New York, and Gov. Kathy Hochul says an additional 200 National Guard soldiers are being deployed Monday to assist in the emergency response. It's so bad, even emergency crews in Erie County are getting stuck. Help is also now on the way from Nassau County. Monday morning, nearly two dozen employees headed up north, bringing specialized equipment. The blizzard paralyzing Buffalo is making it difficult for first responders to get around. Sunday, a...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO