ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Where to Get The Best Desserts in Philadelphia

Desserts are a special part of any meal in Philadelphia, and you can find a wide variety of delicious treats at award-winning bakeries and coffee shops. Some of the city's dessert-only cafes are also popular, and you can even find a vegan milkshake or two. Rugelach at Essen Bakery. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Our 13 Favorite Long Reads of 2022

Profiles of fascinating Philly characters, tales of scandal, a deep-dive into food influencer culture — there was something for everyone published in Philadelphia this year. Here are some of our favorites. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Holiday give-away held for 200 families in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The weather outside is frightfully frigid and all the more reason to warm bellies and hearts in Northeast Philadelphia as deserving families were greeted to their own personal toy store. "We’re giving away toys and allowing families to come in with children and shop. We’re handing out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

PPA's Late Christmas Gift to You: Free Philly Street Parking

How about this for a late Christmas gift -- free parking!. Even when an official city holiday doesn't land on the actual holiday, like what's happening on Christmas 2022 and New Year's Day 2023, parking at Philadelphia meters and kiosks is still free. That's right, parking holidays sometimes can fall...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Christmas gift unwrapping with CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is nothing like a morning holiday knock at 6 a.m. from CBS Philadelphia. And we could not think of any better way than spending it with the Bird family.  8-year-old Michaela and her 6-year-old sister Isabella, were the most excited this Christmas morning. Mom Catherine Bird works hard every year to make the holidays special for her family. Yet, that is not without a little help from Michaela. "I'm an elf," Catherine Bird said. "I just love Christmas. I love the feeling, I love the togetherness, being with family. It's always been important to me since I was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
conshystuff.com

Once Again, It’s That Christmas Time of Year – and once again I’m sitting back and feeling a little Nostalgic

12-25-22 That holiday feeling seems to drift in every fall, early in the fall, well, sometimes late summer, but you can hear it on the radio, see it on television, and you can’t help notice the holiday advertisements on your computer. I don’t pay to-much attention to the holiday distractions anymore, my kids are grown and my grandchildren either tell us what they want, (Everything) or we just slip them a few bucks and tell them to knock themselves out shopping.
NORRISTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Craig LaBan Gives a Nod to Delco in Best 2022 Dining Scene Review

The Delco dining scene made it onto a list of the Philadelphia Inquirer’s best dining scenes for 2022, writes Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. “After our Center City furnace went kaput in January, we spent a tasty week in Delco exploring the culinary draws of the region’s most underappreciated food county, from scrapple fries to dim sum, Charlie’s Hamburgers, and an innovative new gluten-free fresh pasta company called Settantatré,” he wrote.
BROOKHAVEN, PA
94.5 PST

Free Days At The Philadelphia Museum of Art

I was looking into visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art and saw that they have special offers on admission that can’t be beaten. Did you know that you can see some beautiful art pieces for an insanely cheap price?. Under the Admission tab on their website, there’s an option...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia elementary school brings back holiday tradition of caroling classrooms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia elementary school is getting into the holiday spirit by bringing back a longtime tradition.The sound of music filled the halls at the Honorable Luis Muñoz-Marín Elementary School as students went from classroom to classroom Thursday singing Feliz Navidad and El Burrito Sabanero, Spanish for the little donkey of Bethlehem."We are a primarily Spanish-speaking population here at Marín," principal Amanda Jones said. "We are almost 35% ELL students as well. A lot of our students come from Honduras, from Dominican Republic, from Puerto Rico, so I'm really intentional around celebrating our culture."Celebrating their culture with parranda, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

Take A Look Inside The Largest Wawa In The World

If you thought Wawa couldn't get any more awesome, think again. Remember when the brand-new Wawa opened its door in Center City, Philadelphia back in 2018? The celebration was quite the party, too. It was epic. There was a DJ, giveaways, a celebratory grand-opening hot drink, and more. Why such...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

City of Philadelphia reminds residents of holiday trash collection and recycling

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia wants to give a heads up to residents for the trash collections and recycling reminders for the holidays. The first reminder is the city will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, so there will not be trash or recycling collections.Officials say collections will be one day behind the regular schedule for both weeks so residents should set their items out one day later than usual.Officials say residents should check if the trees are untied and don't have any remaining decorations because trees with decorations can't be recycled. There are 13 locations people can...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thisislowermerion.com

1966 Was A Very White Christmas

Arguably, The Main Line and the rest of the Philadelphia region experienced a White Christmas in 2009, thanks to a blizzard that brought almost two feet of snow to the area on December 20, 2009. If you looked out the window on Christmas Morning that year, everything looked white, so...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mercerme.com

Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year

Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
HOPEWELL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy