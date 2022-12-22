Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Ditches Husband After Being Uninvited to Christmas Dinner
Is it ever justified to ditch your spouse on a major holiday?. If you ask someone what the purpose of the holidays is, you're likely to get a few different responses depending on who you ask.
I told my boyfriend not to bring his kids to my family’s Christmas dinner
A woman has posted about how she asked her boyfriend to kindly not bring his kids to Christmas dinner, and yes, it’s as awkward and cringe-worthy as you imagine. Her justification? Well, she says that she actually has his “best interests” at heart. But you decide for yourselves. The woman titled her Reddit post, ‘AITA for suggesting that my boyfriend lets his kids spend Christmas with their mum?’ She explains how the couple has been dating for 11 months and while he has met her family before, this will be the first Christmas he actually spends with the family. She adds, “He has two kids (11 and seven)...
Wife Refuses to Invite Widow of Husband's Best Friend to Christmas Dinner
Is it ever okay to invite people other than family to Christmas?. The Christmas holidays have a different meaning for every person. For some, Christmas traditions are the most important thing, while for others, spending time with loved ones trumps all.
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
Mother Has 'Christmas Meltdown' After Adult Children Make Holiday Plans Abroad
Who gets to decide how a person spends the holidays?. Christmas is just over a week away, and so families all over the world are preparing their holiday feasts and their Christmas celebrations, from gifts to decorations and the like.
Prevention
‘Today’ Show Star Hoda Kotb Left Everyone Speechless With a Shockingly Bold On-Air Outfit
Whether she's getting personal about her love life or giving important updates, Today show star Hoda Kotb is a force to be reckoned with on daytime TV. But she is also proving to be a standout when it comes to her fashion sense. Back in the summer, the NBC journalist...
Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree
A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree. A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is. Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
Popculture
Valerie Bertinelli Suffers Extremely Relatable Blunder: 'This Is How I'm Aging'
Valerie Bertinelli is tackling aging one day at a time. The Valerie's Home Cooking star joked about the effects of father time during an Oct. 29 TikTok in which the bespectacled actress is holding a red mug. "This is how I'm aging," she begins in the video. "My phone was hot, so I put it in the freezer while I made my coffee. I made my coffee, and then I couldn't find my phone, and I looked everywhere for it because I forgot it was in the freezer." Bertinelli, 62, then takes a pointed sip from her mug before adding, "Good morning." In May, Bertinelli responded to fans who reached out after she filed for divorce from husband, Tom Vitale. Vitale, a financial planner, and Bertinelli were married in 2011 and divorced in 2019.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Mum left mortified after buying Christmas decoration without realising how rude it looks
The most wonderful time of the year is finally upon us, and for a lot of people, this means decking the halls with whatever they see fit. While people's choice of Christmas decorations vary, generally speaking, they create a happy, festive vibe, which is why this mum's decoration fail is so hilarious.
Woman Refuses to Eat Sister’s Thanksgiving Dinner Due to Super-Shedding Dog, Asks ‘AITA?’
We know you love your dog, but that doesn’t mean you love all dogs, right? It’s OK. You can admit it. We also wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t want to share space – much less a Thanksgiving meal – with a shedding dog. But maybe don’t share those feelings with the internet, especially after […] The post Woman Refuses to Eat Sister’s Thanksgiving Dinner Due to Super-Shedding Dog, Asks ‘AITA?’ appeared first on DogTime.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos
Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
Video of Cute Two-Headed Puppy Goes Viral, Melts Netizens' Hearts
A puppy is different in an adorable way - it has two heads. A cute two-headed puppy was born along with five other healthy puppies to a Creole breed dog. The mother of these puppies belongs to the family Huangal Ortiz living in the Peruvian department.
Mum says she puts all of her decorations away on Christmas day for sweet reason
People have been left divided over a mum's decision to take down festive decorations on Christmas Day. There's nothing like putting up the tree, popping up a festive wreath and sprinkling your home with a few Christmas decorations to make the winter season seem a bit less bleak. However, it...
Dear Abby: My sister-in-law terrorizes my whole family
DEAR ABBY: I have a sister in-law, “Karen,” no one in my husband’s family likes. She’s rude and insulting and acts like she is better than everyone else. She feels she’s entitled to have family members watch her kids so she can do what she wants. (If you refuse, she drops the kids off at the door.) If anyone confronts her about her bad behavior, she claims she has anxiety and depression to make the person feel guilty. see also Dear Abby: My mom started dating in an assisted living facility Now, I’m not saying she doesn’t have these mental health issues, but...
Wife forbids husband to attend ex-wife's funeral, husband furious and says he'll go against her wishes
Evidently, the wife hated that her husband was still good friends with his ex-wife and was glad that she died. **This article is based on information sourced from news, mental health blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**
Katie Couric Says She Was Scammed by Someone Pretending to Have a Rat in Their Toilet
Katie Couric shared a hilariously wholesome text exchange she recently had with a stranger who didn't believe it was her…or so she thought. On December 14, the famed journalist was surprised by a text from a Brooklyn woman named Susan who reached out to the celeb by mistake. “A rat was in my toilet,” the very New York text read. “I am beside myself! I'm contacting the super.” This kicked off a lengthy text exchange between Couric and the stranger who didn't believe who she was speaking to.
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Woman charges her family for Christmas dinner including 3-year-old grandkids
A mom-of-five has admitted that she charges her children and grandchildren for Christmas dinner. Caroline Duddridge, a 63-year-old woman, started charging for Christmas dinner after she noticed it was draining her income. She charges up to $18 for adults, $6 for her 12-year-old and 9-year-old grandkids, and $3 for her two 3-year-old grandchildren. The adult women attending the dinner have lower charges because they have families and work part-time jobs.
Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'
Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy Brooke Shields is feeling grateful for family this Thanksgiving. Over the weekend, the actress, 57, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram from her Thanksgiving celebrations with her family. The first picture showed Shields and husband Chris Henchy with their two daughters, Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, as they posed for a family photo with palm trees in the background. Shields and her girls wore florals for the occasion while Henchy opted for a...
Comments / 0