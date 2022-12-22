ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
Devo

Orange is a good cure for some diseases

Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
Devo

Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases

Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
Medical News Today

How to recognize the signs of renal failure

Renal failure can be acute, which is usually reversible, or chronic, which is a lifelong condition. Acute renal failure occurs quickly, while chronic renal failure may happen gradually. A person can learn to recognize renal failure, also called kidney failure, by memorizing the early warning signs. These include urinary problems...
MedicalXpress

Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes

A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
Medical News Today

Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?

Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
MedicalXpress

Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice

About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
scitechdaily.com

Regenerative Medicine Breakthrough: Cellular “Glue” To Regenerate Tissues, Heal Wounds, Regrow Nerves

Synthetic Molecules that Adhere Cells Could Galvanize Regenerative Medicine. Scientists at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) have engineered molecules that act like “cellular glue,” allowing them to direct in precise fashion how cells bond with each other. The discovery represents a major step toward building tissues and organs, a long-sought goal of regenerative medicine.
ahchealthenews.com

How to measure your oxygen level at home

Pulse oximeters are used to measure the oxygen level or oxygen saturation of the blood. A clip-like device is placed on a body part, such as a finger and uses light to measure how much oxygen is in the blood. Pulse oximeters can be purchased at local stores and easily used at home.
pethelpful.com

How Long Can a Dog Live With Jaundice and Kidney Disease?

How Long Will My Dog Survive With Jaundice and Kidney Disease?. "My dog is suffering from jaundice, and the doctors told me his liver and kidney have also been affected. He is being treated and is active. But can it be cured or not? His levels are BUN 140 mg/dl, Creatinine 6.65nmg/dl. Will he survive?” —Kaviya.
HealthDay

Gene Therapy Breakthrough Helps Children Born Without Immune System

ART-SCID is a rare subtype of a rare disease, often referred to as "bubble boy" disease. The new gene therapy approach has 10 children with the disease leading normal lives. The new tactic is "groundbreaking," one expert said. It may prove to be better than bone marrow transplants, even from a sibling, others said.
MedicalXpress

Nerve cells could transform the treatment of Parkinson's

At the end of October 2022, the Swedish Medical Products Agency gave the go-ahead for a clinical trial of the stem cell-based therapy STEM-PD for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The cells, generated from embryonic stem cells, have been in development for several years and will now be transplanted into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy