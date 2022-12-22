Read full article on original website
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
People Who Never Gain Weight Avoid This One Food, According to Nutritionists
In the midst of the holiday season, many of us are stressed about packing on extra pounds. Let’s face it: With so many parties and tempting treats (Christmas cookies and cocktails, anyone?), it’s difficult not to indulge. To manage your weight, it’s helpful to know what foods to...
Good News Network
Aggressive Leukemia Disappears in 13-Year-old Girl Who was First to Receive New CRISPR Treatment
In the latest CRISPR success story, a 13-year-old girl whose leukemia had not responded to other treatments now has no detectable cancer cells. She received a dose of immune cells that were genetically edited to attack the leukemia, a method that’s been used with other cancers. A form of...
What It Means When Your Albumin Is High
Albumin is a protein produced by the liver which circulates in the bloodstream and performs several vital functions. This is what it means when albumin is high.
Orange is a good cure for some diseases
Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases
Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
Brain Health Experts Agree That This Is the Absolute Worst Food for Your Mind
Fish is often referred to as “brain food.” For good reason, too: It’s high in omega-3s which are linked to reducing inflammation in the brain, which helps preserve memory and support mental health. Leafy greens, berries, nuts and dark chocolate all support brain health too. Just as...
Medical News Today
How to recognize the signs of renal failure
Renal failure can be acute, which is usually reversible, or chronic, which is a lifelong condition. Acute renal failure occurs quickly, while chronic renal failure may happen gradually. A person can learn to recognize renal failure, also called kidney failure, by memorizing the early warning signs. These include urinary problems...
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?
Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
scitechdaily.com
Regenerative Medicine Breakthrough: Cellular “Glue” To Regenerate Tissues, Heal Wounds, Regrow Nerves
Synthetic Molecules that Adhere Cells Could Galvanize Regenerative Medicine. Scientists at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) have engineered molecules that act like “cellular glue,” allowing them to direct in precise fashion how cells bond with each other. The discovery represents a major step toward building tissues and organs, a long-sought goal of regenerative medicine.
How To Naturally Boost Your Blood Platelets
Apart from red and white blood cells, platelets are critical to blood composition. If you have low platelet count, here are some tips to boost them at home.
Gene therapy may help children born with 'bubble boy' disease
Ten children with an especially rare and hard-to-treat form of "bubble boy" disease are living normal lives after receiving a new gene therapy approach, researchers say.
Scientists produce eye tissue using 3D printing and patient stem cells
Scientists have figured out a way to create eye tissue using stem cells and 3D printing - in new research that could lead to breakthroughs in treating a range of degenerative eye diseases.
ahchealthenews.com
How to measure your oxygen level at home
Pulse oximeters are used to measure the oxygen level or oxygen saturation of the blood. A clip-like device is placed on a body part, such as a finger and uses light to measure how much oxygen is in the blood. Pulse oximeters can be purchased at local stores and easily used at home.
You Can Train Your Brain to React to Stressful Situations Better. Here's the 3-Step Process.
Don't panic. Train yourself into mental clarity.
pethelpful.com
How Long Can a Dog Live With Jaundice and Kidney Disease?
How Long Will My Dog Survive With Jaundice and Kidney Disease?. "My dog is suffering from jaundice, and the doctors told me his liver and kidney have also been affected. He is being treated and is active. But can it be cured or not? His levels are BUN 140 mg/dl, Creatinine 6.65nmg/dl. Will he survive?” —Kaviya.
Gene Therapy Breakthrough Helps Children Born Without Immune System
ART-SCID is a rare subtype of a rare disease, often referred to as "bubble boy" disease. The new gene therapy approach has 10 children with the disease leading normal lives. The new tactic is "groundbreaking," one expert said. It may prove to be better than bone marrow transplants, even from a sibling, others said.
MedicalXpress
Nerve cells could transform the treatment of Parkinson's
At the end of October 2022, the Swedish Medical Products Agency gave the go-ahead for a clinical trial of the stem cell-based therapy STEM-PD for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The cells, generated from embryonic stem cells, have been in development for several years and will now be transplanted into...
