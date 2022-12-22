ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Holiday freeze prompts burst water pipe calls across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews in the metro Atlanta area continue working to fix broken water pipes as the Holiday Freeze continues. In Roswell, fire departments say they are overwhelmed with burst water pipe calls, adding that they have received over 100 calls in the past day alone.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Lanes shut down by crash along I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs | What we know

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Traffic is nearly at a standstill Sunday night along a busy interstate in Sandy Springs. Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic moving at a snail's pace eastbound along I-285. According to a GDOT alert, a crash before S.R. 9 and Roswell Road has shut down three of the five lanes, causing backups around the Riverside Drive exit.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $8.95M House in Atlanta, GA is an Absolute Masterpiece Features Stunning Transitional Style with Neutral Finishes

The House in Atlanta is an absolute masterpiece where comfort and intimacy are just as salient as the astonishing beauty you will see at every point throughout the property, now available for sale. This home located at 365 King Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Glennis C Beacham – Beacham and Company Realtors – (Phone: (404) 261-6300) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Inside the gold dome: Channel 2′s Richard Elliot gets an inside look at the Georgia landmark

ATLANTA — There are few things more iconic about the Atlanta skyline than the gold dome of the state capital. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot, who has covered tons of events at the capital in his career, got special permission through the governor’s office to go up into the dome this week to show the intricate ways the builders built that dome more than 130 years ago.
ATLANTA, GA
WISH-TV

Family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve. “It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and it...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Georgia’s Largest Boat Show Returns To Atlanta To Kick Off The New Year

If you’re fanatic about all things boating, then you don’t want to miss Georgia’s largest boat show hitting up the Georgia World Congress Center in January. Explore an endless amount of boats, new boating technology, events, seminars, and more, at the return of this adored convention meets boat show, featuring fun for all the family.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgians without power seek warmth at Waffle House, shelters

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people braved the single-digit temperatures and high winds to grab a bite to eat, work, and do some last-minute Christmas shopping. The weather didn’t deter sisters Ryan and Heather Jolley from finding a present for the last person on their shopping list.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Exquisite Modern French Country House in Canton, GA With Impeccable Landscaping Lists for $5.5M

The House in Canton includes a Barndominium guest house, multiple creeks and fenced pastures perfect for horses, now available for sale. This home located at 1661 Harmony Dr, Canton, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 8,917 square feet of living spaces. Call Todd Whiddon – Fathom Realty Ga, LLC – (Phone: (888) 455-6040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Canton.
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Do not call 911; What to do if your frozen pipes burst

ATLANTA - While the entire nation has been tasked with record low temperatures, blustery winds and winter wonderlands, many metro Atlanta residents woke up to frozen water pipes threatening to burst. Brittany Carter, a resident at MAA Brookwood, told FOX 5 she had to place buckets all over her apartment...
ATLANTA, GA
hypebeast.com

21 Savage Honored With Own Day in Georgia

Georgia has officially declared December 21 as “21 Savage Day.”. State Representative Billy Mitchell presented the honor to the rapper during 21 and his Leading by Example Foundation’s fourth annual Holiday Grant-A-Wish Event, where 100 local Atlanta parents and children were invited to celebrate the holidays at the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA with gifts such as Moolah wireless tablets and treats.
GEORGIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Family Laws in Atlanta

If you are preparing to file for a divorce in Atlanta, Georgia, you will need to contact an experienced family laws attorney for advice and guidance. When you do so, you will be able to get the best possible results from your case. Legal separation. Legal separation under family laws...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas

Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

New Business Spotlight: Brown Bag Seafood

Business Description: Bringing seafood to the masses - with a dash of creativity, a whole lot of love, a squeeze of lemon, and not an ounce of pretentiousness. Your food is coming in a brown bag, and we're pretty sure there's no better way to enjoy it. Delicious. Friendly. Responsible.
ATLANTA, GA

