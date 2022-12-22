In the weeks that followed the conclusion of the regular season, Florida’s defensive backs unit lost a pair of reserve cornerbacks to the NCAA’s transfer portal in Avery Helm and Jordan Young, and multiple players have decisions still to make. Rashad Torrence II seemingly is one; he can return to Florida, transfer from the program or enter the upcoming NFL Draft, and the latter two choices would leave the Gators without a safety with double-digit starts in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO