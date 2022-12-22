Hello EveryoneWhat a bright afternoon we have in progress. But that sun will soon dim behind clouds from some weather now passing across Western Maryland. As snow showers in our Western counties move East, and downslope out of the higher elevations, we will just be left with those clouds and no moisture.A sizable warm front to our West begins to make moves into the Mid-Atlantic tomorrow and will really make its presence felt mid-week through the end of the year. Temperatures today will still be well below the average of 45 degrees but the wind is quickly diminishing to just a gentle...

26 MINUTES AGO