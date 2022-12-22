ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

wpde.com

Horry Co. utility responds to rolling outages issued by central power companies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Temporary interruptions to some electric cooperative power services were implemented Saturday morning as South Carolina experiences unusually low temperatures. Horry Electric Co-op officials say freezing weather had already raised the demand for electricity to high levels, causing utilities to interrupt electricity service to businesses...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Santee Cooper conducts power outage every 30 minutes due to cold front

Utility providers are encouraging customers to conserve as much power as possible amid the artic cold front plaguing the state. Santee Cooper is conducting 30-minute rolling outages to reduce grid strain related to the artic cold, and encouraging customers to reserve as much power as possible. “There is never a...
WCBD Count on 2

Utility companies urge South Carolinians to conserve energy

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians were told to expect low temperatures on Friday and Saturday, and now utility companies across the state are urging customers to conserve energy.   Dominion Energy says the utility company’s electrical system is experiencing high demand.   “We are feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as our […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

Here's how you can report a power outage in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — With the strong winter storm moving through the area, South Carolinians may need to know how to report a power outage. Below are the contacts for the utility providers in South Carolina. Dominion Energy. Phone: 1-888-333-4465. Berkeley Electric Cooperative. 1-888-253-4232. Black River Electric Cooperative. Sumter-...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

Santee Cooper, Duke Energy finish rotating outages due to cold temperatures in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper and Duke Energy implemented temporary power outages across their systems Saturday in the Carolinas due to extreme cold weather conditions. Duke Energy announced that rotating power outages have ended in the Carolinas, according to the company’s Twitter. Customers are still encouraged to conserve their electricity usage. The rolling […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
statehousereport.com

NEWS BRIEFS: S.C. receives $1M to help 988 call center staffing

Staff reports | The S.C. Department of Mental Health (DMH) said the state has received a one-time $1 million grant to help prevent suicides through the state’s 988 phone number. The money comes from a $130 million national program by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to “enhance 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline services.”
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Prisma Health offers tips on how to stay warm during winter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health is sharing tips with residents in the Midlands on ways to stay warm as temperatures drop this winter season. Steve Shelton, an Emergency Physician from Prisma Health, says even though South Carolina does not get extremely cold weather very often, it is important to plan and be prepared.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Trees down in several counties in GA and SC

WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WLTX.com

South Carolina power outages rising and temperatures quickly falling this Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We reached 54 degrees early this morning in Columbia. That changed pretty quickly once the cold front moved in around 5:50 a.m. this morning. Since then, we have seen winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph with temperatures falling into the 30s. This is a sign of the bitter cold on the way in and has led to some issues this morning.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Thousands without power in Upstate, Western NC

UPDATE (12/24) – Thousands of customers across the Upstate and Western North Carolina are still without power Saturday due to the strong arctic cold front moving across the United States. According to Duke Energy, the company has begun temporary power outages for the necessity to protect the energy grid against longer widespread outages. The company […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

