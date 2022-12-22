Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
What SC emergency management officials are expecting ahead of cold Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolinians might not have a white Christmas in store for this year, but it will be a cold Christmas — potentially the coldest in about 40 years. Staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division have been monitoring the weather moving in ahead of...
abcnews4.com
South Carolina lawmaker files bill to ban 'Carolina Squat' vehicle modification
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A representative in the South Carolina State House has pre-filed a bill aiming to outlaw a popular vehicle modification in the Carolinas commonly referred to as the "Carolina Squat." Rep. Mike Burns (R- Greenville) pre-filed the legislation on Dec. 8 ahead of the 2023 Legislative...
wpde.com
Horry Co. utility responds to rolling outages issued by central power companies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Temporary interruptions to some electric cooperative power services were implemented Saturday morning as South Carolina experiences unusually low temperatures. Horry Electric Co-op officials say freezing weather had already raised the demand for electricity to high levels, causing utilities to interrupt electricity service to businesses...
abcnews4.com
Santee Cooper conducts power outage every 30 minutes due to cold front
Utility providers are encouraging customers to conserve as much power as possible amid the artic cold front plaguing the state. Santee Cooper is conducting 30-minute rolling outages to reduce grid strain related to the artic cold, and encouraging customers to reserve as much power as possible. “There is never a...
Utility companies urge South Carolinians to conserve energy
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians were told to expect low temperatures on Friday and Saturday, and now utility companies across the state are urging customers to conserve energy. Dominion Energy says the utility company’s electrical system is experiencing high demand. “We are feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as our […]
live5news.com
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
wach.com
Here's how you can report a power outage in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — With the strong winter storm moving through the area, South Carolinians may need to know how to report a power outage. Below are the contacts for the utility providers in South Carolina. Dominion Energy. Phone: 1-888-333-4465. Berkeley Electric Cooperative. 1-888-253-4232. Black River Electric Cooperative. Sumter-...
Santee Cooper, Duke Energy finish rotating outages due to cold temperatures in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper and Duke Energy implemented temporary power outages across their systems Saturday in the Carolinas due to extreme cold weather conditions. Duke Energy announced that rotating power outages have ended in the Carolinas, according to the company’s Twitter. Customers are still encouraged to conserve their electricity usage. The rolling […]
statehousereport.com
NEWS BRIEFS: S.C. receives $1M to help 988 call center staffing
Staff reports | The S.C. Department of Mental Health (DMH) said the state has received a one-time $1 million grant to help prevent suicides through the state’s 988 phone number. The money comes from a $130 million national program by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to “enhance 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline services.”
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
WIS-TV
Prisma Health offers tips on how to stay warm during winter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health is sharing tips with residents in the Midlands on ways to stay warm as temperatures drop this winter season. Steve Shelton, an Emergency Physician from Prisma Health, says even though South Carolina does not get extremely cold weather very often, it is important to plan and be prepared.
Trees down in several counties in GA and SC
WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
WIS-TV
SC prepares for cold weekend temperatures
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
travelyouman.com
12 Best Liveaboard Marinas South Carolina (Parking, Facilities, And Times)
A liveaboard marina provides a distinctive boat living experience, whether you’re retiring, downsizing, or simply giving it a try. South Carolina is home to a number of liveaboard marinas. All you have to do to enjoy an amazing experience is choose the best. South Carolina has more than 5,000...
Hearing aids could soon be covered by insurance in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Greg Hembree (R-District 28) has proposed a bill that would require insurance companies in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The proposed bill would also include replacements for hearing aids every three years. “Hearing aids, which you know are very common, and lots of people like me and others […]
WLTX.com
South Carolina power outages rising and temperatures quickly falling this Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We reached 54 degrees early this morning in Columbia. That changed pretty quickly once the cold front moved in around 5:50 a.m. this morning. Since then, we have seen winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph with temperatures falling into the 30s. This is a sign of the bitter cold on the way in and has led to some issues this morning.
Thousands without power in Upstate, Western NC
UPDATE (12/24) – Thousands of customers across the Upstate and Western North Carolina are still without power Saturday due to the strong arctic cold front moving across the United States. According to Duke Energy, the company has begun temporary power outages for the necessity to protect the energy grid against longer widespread outages. The company […]
live5news.com
State senator blames early resignation of Department of Disabilities and Special Needs director on problematic commission
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If it weren’t for the seven-person commission that helps to run the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, the department would still have a director, one state senator says. Dr. Michelle Fry resigned from her position after only 14 months on Tuesday. Fry announced her...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Children Found Safe, Shop Local, House Rep. Sends Warning to Parents
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two children were found safe during a traffic stop conducted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Rock Hill Police charging their father. In tonight’s Business Spot Light, our cameras stopping by Shoppes at Rivers Edge just in time for the holidays.
Columbia Star
SCWF—dedicated to protection and propagation of game, fish, and forests in S.C.
On October 28, 1931, a group of 150 sportsmen gathered to establish the South Carolina Game and Fish Association. This meeting was the result of several conversations between two men. Local writer Harry Hampton with The State newspaper in Columbia and Zan Hayward of the Game Conservation Dept. of E.I. duPont de Nemours in Columbia.
Comments / 3