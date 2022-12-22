Read full article on original website
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
How much did the 7 most expensive homes sell for in Pismo Beach the week of Dec. 11?
A house in Pismo Beach that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Pismo Beach in the last two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $970,936. The average price per square foot was $487.
What are the nine most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Dec. 11?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $750,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $575,788. The average price per square foot was $313.
More rain and wind in SLO County expected following a warm Christmas Day
The high temperature on Christmas Day in San Luis Obispo is expected to reach nearly 80 degrees.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 12-18
On Dec. 12, Ernesto Cerbantes Flores, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. for providing false identification to a police officer. On Dec. 12, Brian Vargas, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Straight from Michoacán, Taqueria El Güero is on a mission to bring birria to San Luis Obispo
Downtown San Luis Obispo restaurant owner Oscar Macias remembers eating birria ever since he could chew. Traditionally made with young goat meat, the fragrant terra-cotta-colored stew was a birthday staple. Now at 32, Macias wants SLO County to enjoy the flavors of his Mexican home through Taqueria El Güero.
Hundreds of people line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
Friday morning, volunteers in Santa Maria helped make a holiday dinner possible for hundreds of people in need.
Local rap artist organizes toy drive to give back to the Oceano community
A local rap artist organized a toy drive in Oceano on Christmas Eve as a way to give back to his community.
What’s the link between toxic chemicals and cancer? SLO group wants to educate families
“Many people think that the government is doing a far greater job of protecting our children and they’re not,” the founder of End Kids Cancer said.
City Changes Downtown Parking Program
PASO ROBLES — Following the certification of the General Election results, two council members and the mayor took their oaths of office to begin their new terms. Mayor Steve Martin won his race for re-election against candidate Michael Rivera. Councilman John Hamon will serve again, representing District 1, and Chris Bausch will represent District 2.
Former Paso Robles school board trustee alleges retaliation
If you were to believe progressives like Carey Alvord-Schof and her radical supporters, the challenge to my appointment to the Paso Robles school board is because I’m a “racist, sexist, hater,” determined to deny rights and protections to LGBTQ students. What this is really about is getting rid of a trustee who was asking too many questions.
Local man overcomes crash, wins second Alcohol Funny Car title
– Think about being a prizefighter who gets knocked down in the middle rounds of the fight but gets back up and keeps punching and wins the bout. Or a hockey player, bruised and battered and sent to the locker room in the second period only to return in the third to score the winning goals.
Bicyclist hit and killed on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles
A truck hit and killed a bicyclist on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles on Thursday night. At 10:25 p.m., a caller reported a Dodge Ram headed northbound had crashed into a possible bicyclist on Highway 101 at Monterey Road. Officers arrived to find debris on the highway, and then found the cyclist, according to scanner traffic.
CHP Identifies Man Struck 12.22.2022
The California Highway Patrol identifies the pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking across highway 101 in Paso Robles Friday night. 62-year-old Nicholas Ernest Shaefer was crossing the freeway on foot near highway 46 east around 8:15 Friday night. Two vehicles struck him. Each vehicle driven by motorists from...
Paso Robles arrest two felons for outstanding warrants
Following routine compliance checks on Thursday, Paso Robles officers arrested a man and a woman who had outstanding warrants, according to the city’s police department. Officers conducted compliance checks on 51-year-old Bill Benjamin Hernandez and 43-year-old Stephanie Joy Dukes, both residents of Paso Robles. Police arrested Hernandez on a warrant for felony traffic evasion. Dukes was arrested on 14 outstanding warrants.
A two-vehicle accident on SB Hwy 101 tonight closes both SB lanes temporarily
One person was injured and transported to a local hospital after a vehicle accident on Highway 101 this evening.
