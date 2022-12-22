ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

EnjoySLO

New Year’s Eve Celebrations in SLO County

Looking for a fun and exciting way to ring in the new year? San Luis Obispo County has a variety of events and activities to choose from that are sure to make your celebration memorable. From outdoor adventures and concerts and local parties, there’s something for everyone. So why not make San Luis Obispo your destination for a fun and festive New Year’s celebration? Gather with friends and family, or make new memories with those you love. Whatever you do, make sure to celebrate safely and responsibly, following guidelines to protect yourself and those around you. Happy New Year!
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

City Changes Downtown Parking Program

PASO ROBLES — Following the certification of the General Election results, two council members and the mayor took their oaths of office to begin their new terms. Mayor Steve Martin won his race for re-election against candidate Michael Rivera. Councilman John Hamon will serve again, representing District 1, and Chris Bausch will represent District 2.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Former Paso Robles school board trustee alleges retaliation

If you were to believe progressives like Carey Alvord-Schof and her radical supporters, the challenge to my appointment to the Paso Robles school board is because I’m a “racist, sexist, hater,” determined to deny rights and protections to LGBTQ students. What this is really about is getting rid of a trustee who was asking too many questions.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Bicyclist hit and killed on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles

A truck hit and killed a bicyclist on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles on Thursday night. At 10:25 p.m., a caller reported a Dodge Ram headed northbound had crashed into a possible bicyclist on Highway 101 at Monterey Road. Officers arrived to find debris on the highway, and then found the cyclist, according to scanner traffic.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

CHP Identifies Man Struck 12.22.2022

The California Highway Patrol identifies the pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking across highway 101 in Paso Robles Friday night. 62-year-old Nicholas Ernest Shaefer was crossing the freeway on foot near highway 46 east around 8:15 Friday night. Two vehicles struck him. Each vehicle driven by motorists from...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles arrest two felons for outstanding warrants

Following routine compliance checks on Thursday, Paso Robles officers arrested a man and a woman who had outstanding warrants, according to the city’s police department. Officers conducted compliance checks on 51-year-old Bill Benjamin Hernandez and 43-year-old Stephanie Joy Dukes, both residents of Paso Robles. Police arrested Hernandez on a warrant for felony traffic evasion. Dukes was arrested on 14 outstanding warrants.
PASO ROBLES, CA

