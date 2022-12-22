Looking for a fun and exciting way to ring in the new year? San Luis Obispo County has a variety of events and activities to choose from that are sure to make your celebration memorable. From outdoor adventures and concerts and local parties, there’s something for everyone. So why not make San Luis Obispo your destination for a fun and festive New Year’s celebration? Gather with friends and family, or make new memories with those you love. Whatever you do, make sure to celebrate safely and responsibly, following guidelines to protect yourself and those around you. Happy New Year!

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO