Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Mariah Yet Again Breaks Another Record

Sitting on the Billboard Hot 100 for the tenth week in a row, Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ proves itself to be one of the most popular holiday songs of all time. Mariah is the third artist and the first female artist to have three songs stay at the top for ten weeks or more. Boy II Men and Drake are also included in this list.

This isn’t the first time Mariah has placed so highly. In 1995 and 1996, ‘One Sweet Day’ featuring Boyz II Men was number one for 16 weeks and Mariah’s famous hit, ‘We Belong Together’ stayed number one for 14 weeks in 2005. Many are calling Mariah the “Queen of Christmas”, because of her due diligence during the holidays. She never fails to uplift our spirits with her catchy holiday hits.

Mariah Makes History Performing With Her 11-Year-old Daughter

Mariah Carey has been accepting W after W this year. ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!’ festival event became a memorable moment as she performed with her twins for a duet of “Away in a Manger” at Madison Square Garden. “When I had my greatest day ever was my birthing day, when I gave birth to my twins, Moroccan and Monroe. And I got my little daughter, Miss Monroe, here”, Mariah stated while introducing her little mini-me.

She went on to discuss how important it is to spread joy around this time of the year. “This is the time for sharing and goodness, joy and hope. We really…a lot of us really need hope around the holidays”, Mariah reminded everyone.

In addition to her special guest, Mariah also invited Slick Rick and Jermaine Dupri to hit the stage. You can check out the clips below!

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Breaks Another Record As She Duets With Her Daughter was originally published on wtlcfm.com