ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Emmett Till and mother to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal after unanimous vote

By Kendall Ross
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TyyE_0jrmGgP500

Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley will be posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal after a unanimous vote from the House on Wednesday.

Introduced by Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Cory Booker in Feb. 2021, the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Congressional Gold Medal Act passed the Senate on January 10. The National Museum of African American History and Culture, where Till’s original casket is on exhibit, will receive the award on Till and Till-Mobley’s behalf once the bill is signed by President Biden.

The esteemed award will honor Till-Mobley for her bravery and pioneering civil rights work after the brutal kidnapping and murder of her 14-year-old son by white supremacists in 1955.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqrLX_0jrmGgP500
Beth A. Keiser/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Mamie Till Mobley stands before a portrait of her slain son, Emmett Till, in her Chicago home, July 28, 1995.
MORE: Mamie Till-Mobley's life and advocacy after son Emmett's murder chronicled in new podcast

Till, a young teenager from Chicago, was visiting family in Mississippi when he was abducted from his great-uncle Moses Wright's home by Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam. Till had been accused by Bryant’s 21-year-old wife of making advances at her. His body, mutilated beyond recognition, was found days later in the Tallahatchie River.

The two men were indicted on kidnapping and murder charges, but acquitted by an all-white jury.

Bryant Donham has never been arrested for the incident, motivating decades-long efforts from some relatives and activists to see the woman, now in her late 80s, held responsible in court for her involvement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqwDb_0jrmGgP500
Tom Williams/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Congressional Gold Medals are seen before a ceremony.
MORE: Christmas parade canceled due to threats against protesters calling for justice for Emmett Till

In the years after the tragedy and her movement-catalyzing decision to have photos of Till’s open casket published in Jet magazine, Till-Mobley went on to become an educator and prominent activist.

“Let the people see what I have seen. I want the world to see what is going on in Mississippi, in this great ole United States of America," she said to the undertaker of her decision to leave Till’s remains untouched and uncovered.

MORE: Emmett Till's cousin calls grand jury decision not to indict accuser 'unfortunate, but predictable'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5hVl_0jrmGgP500
Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Emmett Louis Till, 14, with his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, at home in Chicago.

Till’s death, and Till-Mobley’s profound grief that followed, became a rallying cry for Black America, exposing the devastating consequences of racism and bigotry on a soon to be national platform. Determined to honor her son through her work, she inspired many, creating a youth troupe called the Emmett Till Players, teaching in Chicago schools for over twenty years and co-founding the Emmett Till Justice Campaign.

Till-Mobley died in 2003 at 81 years old.

Comments / 60

Guest
4d ago

They have to drag some thing out of the closet to keep this racist march going forward. What happened to this young man was in human. The Tulsa race riots should have never happened, but they happened. They brought guns to a fight and then they got into a riot. But all of this is just to keep this racist treadmill going. They’ve got to dig for it and then keep it in front of the people hoping to keep the hate going.

Reply(5)
16
Elvis Jones
4d ago

A person killed by racist Democrats back in 1955 (67 years ago). The Democratic Party has always been the Party of slavery and racism and still is.

Reply(5)
10
Robin Saulnier
4d ago

women get disrespected by men...especially white men ALL the time and they don't get hung for it....he was a young boy!!

Reply
16
Related
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
Vice

The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
HollywoodLife

Ashley Biden, 41, Slays In Blue Strapless Gown At Dad’s 1st State Dinner

President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley stunned as she arrived for the state dinner with France on Thursday, December 1. The first daughter, 41, rocked an eye-catching blue, strapless gown for the black tie event, which was held at the White House on the South Lawn. She looked ready to celebrate the momentous occasion, which marked a first for her dad, 80, and his presidency.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top U.S. Congressman Dies

Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Pelosi's daughter talks blaming father's hammer attack on Republicans

On Thursday's episode of The View, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) daughter Alexandra shared her perspective on who is to blame for the recent assault on her father with a hammer. "A lot of Republicans feel that it’s not fair to say you can blame this kind of attack on...
defpen

Congressman Donald McEachin Passes Away At 61

On November 29, U.S. Representative Donald McEachin reportedly passed away at 61 years old. The Democratic congressman was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2013. “We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” McEachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said. “Valiantly, for...
VIRGINIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

954K+
Followers
201K+
Post
554M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy