Police officers stand on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men, police said Sunday. The Merseyside Police force said it was investigating the 11:50 p.m. Saturday shooting at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey as a murder case. Police have not detained any suspects. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

1 DAY AGO