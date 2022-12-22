Read full article on original website
UPDATE 1-South Korea's SK Group may sell some Southeast Asia assets -media
SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's second-largest conglomerate SK Group is considering selling some of its assets in Southeast Asia and reinvesting in other businesses in countries in the region, including Vietnam, a South Korean newspaper reported. "We are considering some asset adjustments as part of regular changes to...
Britain Pub Shooting
Police officers stand on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men, police said Sunday. The Merseyside Police force said it was investigating the 11:50 p.m. Saturday shooting at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey as a murder case. Police have not detained any suspects. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
Coherus Says FDA Has Been Unable To Travel To China To Conduct Required Site Inspection Resulting In Delayed Action On Biologics License Application for Toripalimab
* COHERUS - CO,JUNSHI ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH FDA TO SUPPORT INSPECTIONS, GAIN APPROVAL OF TORIPALIMAB FOR PATIENTS WITH NPC IN U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a...
UK's Sunak criticised for asking homeless man if he 'works in business'
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced criticism on Saturday for seeming out of touch with ordinary people when he asked a homeless man at a charity whether he "worked in business" and wanted to get into the finance industry. Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs banker and one...
UK PM Sunak says 'reasonable' to review Scottish gender change law
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Friday it is "completely reasonable" for the UK government to review a newly-passed gender recognition law in Scotland, setting it on a potential collision course with Edinburgh. The contentious legislation -- passed Thursday by the devolved Scottish parliament -- will make it easier and faster...
More than a million Belgians set for 11% pay rises
Dec 23 (Reuters) - More than a million Belgians will get automatic pay rises of around 11% in January, the most in half a century, to keep pay in line with inflation, HR services providers SD Worx and Acerta said on Friday. Inflation in Belgium was 10.35% in December, marking...
UK outlines US green subsidy opposition in letter: media
Britain outlined in a letter to Washington its opposition to US green subsidies, claiming they would "harm multiple economies" and "undermine UK-US trade and investment flows", UK media reported Friday. The Financial Times (FT) and The Times newspapers cited the letter by UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch to US counterpart...
