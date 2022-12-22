ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

2 On Your Side

Lakeshore houses in Crystal Beach are completely covered in ice

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Houses along the shore of Lake Erie in Crystal Beach, Ontario, are completely covered in ice. This is a result of freezing spray coming from those massive waves that Western New York has seen all weekend. 2 On Your Side received pictures and video are from a viewer who lives in a housing complex that has been covered with ice, and officials there are hoping for a thaw soon.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Conditions continue to improve Sunday night and Monday

After a wild weekend of weather through Christmas Day for much of Western New York (and the nation as a whole), conditions will continue to improve heading through Sunday night into Monday. While temperatures will not rise significantly, winds will continue to diminish and lake effect snow will finally shrink significantly back to the west of Rochester. There is still a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Genesee and Wyoming Counties until 1am Monday morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Death count rises from ‘devastating’ Buffalo snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of seventeen people have died from the snowstorm in Buffalo that came with freezing temperatures and high winds, which Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has described as “devastating.” Some deaths were caused by “emergency situations,” such as heart attacks, while others died in stranded vehicles or on the street, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Second WNY golf dome collapses in storm

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New photos and videos show that a second golf dome in Western New York has collapsed as a result of this weekend’s blizzard. The Town of Tonawanda said Sunday night that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome on Brompton Road in Tonawanda collapsed. The dome in Tonawanda is the second area golf […]
TONAWANDA, NY
WOOD

At Least 18 Fatalities in Buffalo Blizzard

While we had a historic snow and wind event here in West Michigan, the lake-effect snow was worse east of Lake Erie and Ontario. The Buffalo Airport reported 22.3″ of snow on Friday (along with wind gusts to 48 mph at the airport) and another 17.9″ on Saturday. That’s over 40″ of snow in two days. The average wind speed for these two days was 27.7 mph and that strong wind blew the snow into enormous drifts. The picture above shows the snow almost up to the top of the door. The high temperature on Saturday in Buffalo was just 14 and the combination of snow, wind and cold was deadly.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County

A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo blizzard: Snow totals from around WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As blizzard conditions affect large portions of Western New York, the National Weather Service has released snow totals for parts of the area. The following snow totals are from Monday and are the latest updates provided by the NWS. For the full list of all locations and other counties, click or […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda, Kenmore to lift driving bans Monday morning

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda and the Village of Kenmore will both lift their driving bans on Monday morning after the weekend’s major blizzard, officials announced. The bans will be lifted at 7 a.m. Monday. They will be among the first areas of Erie County to lift their driving bans since they […]
TONAWANDA, NY
WKBW-TV

Winter Storm WARNINGS replace Blizzard Warnings

Winter Storm Warning for Erie and Genesee Counties until 4am Monday. Strong winds with blowing snow and additional accumulations of 5"-10" south of Buffalo, 4-7" across No. Erie county, and 1-3" in Genesee county by tomorrow morning. Winter Storm Warning for Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties Now through 1am Monday...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

National Grid battling blizzard, treacherous conditions as it works to restore service to affected customers in WNY

Field workers facing gale-force winds, whiteout conditions, impassable roads to reach extensive, ongoing storm damage. National Grid’s crews are facing extremely treacherous weather conditions as they work to safely clean up extensive debris, repair damage and restore power as the result of the ongoing, powerful blizzard that is expected to continue to pummel portions of Western New York through Sunday. The multi-day blizzard, which is being called a “once-in-a-generation storm,” is bringing whiteout conditions, damaging wind gusts approaching 80 mph, and additional power outages, particularly in areas off Lake Erie.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

A City of Buffalo storm update

“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Falls: Storm continues to impact holiday weekend

On Saturday night, the Office of City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino stated, “Unfortunately, the prolonged extent of the storm has created conditions that remain unsafe for driving. Our crews will be out throughout the night working to clear roads. The traffic ban will continue into Christmas Day. While we know this impacts religious services, it is important to remain safe.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

