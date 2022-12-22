Read full article on original website
‘This is absolutely going to take days:’ Brown says some streets plowed
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the Buffalo blizzard lasted for multiple days across Western New York and particularly the City of Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown said Sunday that the recovery effort is going to take multiple days. Brown said during an appearance on WBEN on Sunday that plowing has been done on multiple main roads […]
Lakeshore houses in Crystal Beach are completely covered in ice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Houses along the shore of Lake Erie in Crystal Beach, Ontario, are completely covered in ice. This is a result of freezing spray coming from those massive waves that Western New York has seen all weekend. 2 On Your Side received pictures and video are from a viewer who lives in a housing complex that has been covered with ice, and officials there are hoping for a thaw soon.
Conditions continue to improve Sunday night and Monday
After a wild weekend of weather through Christmas Day for much of Western New York (and the nation as a whole), conditions will continue to improve heading through Sunday night into Monday. While temperatures will not rise significantly, winds will continue to diminish and lake effect snow will finally shrink significantly back to the west of Rochester. There is still a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Genesee and Wyoming Counties until 1am Monday morning.
‘It is not over’: Gov. Hochul urges caution in wake of Buffalo blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A glimmer of sunshine on Christmas Day provided Western New Yorkers with hope that the region is ready to dig itself out from the longest sustained blizzard in history. Not so fast, was the message from government officials. “It is not over,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Sunday. “I […]
Tonawanda Golf Dome Collapsed During New York Blizzard
The blizzard that swept through Western New York has brought down another golf dome. On Friday, a video was posted on Social media of the Golf Dome on Wehrle Drive in Williamsville. The blizzard like winds have now died down and Western New York is now turning to clean-up mode....
Death count rises from ‘devastating’ Buffalo snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of seventeen people have died from the snowstorm in Buffalo that came with freezing temperatures and high winds, which Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has described as “devastating.” Some deaths were caused by “emergency situations,” such as heart attacks, while others died in stranded vehicles or on the street, […]
Video: Second WNY golf dome collapses in storm
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New photos and videos show that a second golf dome in Western New York has collapsed as a result of this weekend’s blizzard. The Town of Tonawanda said Sunday night that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome on Brompton Road in Tonawanda collapsed. The dome in Tonawanda is the second area golf […]
NCSO: Travel ban lifted in Niagara County; Erie County in 'major coordination effort'
On Sunday morning, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced, “Effective immediately the travel ban for Niagara County has been lifted. A travel advisory will remain in place at this time. A travel advisory is also in place for the City of Lockport, City of Niagara Falls and the City of North Tonawanda.
At Least 18 Fatalities in Buffalo Blizzard
While we had a historic snow and wind event here in West Michigan, the lake-effect snow was worse east of Lake Erie and Ontario. The Buffalo Airport reported 22.3″ of snow on Friday (along with wind gusts to 48 mph at the airport) and another 17.9″ on Saturday. That’s over 40″ of snow in two days. The average wind speed for these two days was 27.7 mph and that strong wind blew the snow into enormous drifts. The picture above shows the snow almost up to the top of the door. The high temperature on Saturday in Buffalo was just 14 and the combination of snow, wind and cold was deadly.
Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County
A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
Buffalo buried in record-setting lake effect snowfall
One of the worst blizzards in Buffalo's history left at least two people dead. Emergency crews couldn't reach them amid historic blizzard conditions.
'Snow angel' takes in stranded travelers during Buffalo blizzard
One woman took seven stranded travelers into her East Amherst business to keep them safe and out of the snow.
Buffalo blizzard: Snow totals from around WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As blizzard conditions affect large portions of Western New York, the National Weather Service has released snow totals for parts of the area. The following snow totals are from Monday and are the latest updates provided by the NWS. For the full list of all locations and other counties, click or […]
Tonawanda, Kenmore to lift driving bans Monday morning
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda and the Village of Kenmore will both lift their driving bans on Monday morning after the weekend’s major blizzard, officials announced. The bans will be lifted at 7 a.m. Monday. They will be among the first areas of Erie County to lift their driving bans since they […]
Winter Storm WARNINGS replace Blizzard Warnings
Winter Storm Warning for Erie and Genesee Counties until 4am Monday. Strong winds with blowing snow and additional accumulations of 5"-10" south of Buffalo, 4-7" across No. Erie county, and 1-3" in Genesee county by tomorrow morning. Winter Storm Warning for Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties Now through 1am Monday...
3rd storm-related death reported in Erie County
According to Mark Poloncarz, emergency personnel could not make it to the homes of two victims, where the victims dealt with “emergency situations.” City officials later reported BPD had become aware of a dead body in Buffalo.
All Tops locations in Erie County to remain closed Monday
Tops Markets will keep all of its locations in Erie County closed on Monday following the deadly blizzard that battered Western New York.
National Grid battling blizzard, treacherous conditions as it works to restore service to affected customers in WNY
Field workers facing gale-force winds, whiteout conditions, impassable roads to reach extensive, ongoing storm damage. National Grid’s crews are facing extremely treacherous weather conditions as they work to safely clean up extensive debris, repair damage and restore power as the result of the ongoing, powerful blizzard that is expected to continue to pummel portions of Western New York through Sunday. The multi-day blizzard, which is being called a “once-in-a-generation storm,” is bringing whiteout conditions, damaging wind gusts approaching 80 mph, and additional power outages, particularly in areas off Lake Erie.
A City of Buffalo storm update
“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
Niagara Falls: Storm continues to impact holiday weekend
On Saturday night, the Office of City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino stated, “Unfortunately, the prolonged extent of the storm has created conditions that remain unsafe for driving. Our crews will be out throughout the night working to clear roads. The traffic ban will continue into Christmas Day. While we know this impacts religious services, it is important to remain safe.
