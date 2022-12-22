Read full article on original website
Hungary imposes windfall tax on drug producers - govt decree
BUDAPEST, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's government imposed a windfall tax on drug producers which will be based on their net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023, according to a decree published late on Friday. The rate of the tax increases progressively, and will be 8% on net revenues exceeding...
Seeen Plc Says Fundraising Raises About £2.6 Mln
* SEEEN PLC - FUNDRAISING HAS RAISED TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY £2.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Why we must curb natural gas exports to Europe
This opinion column was submitted by Albert Lin, executive director with Pearl Street Station Finance Lab. When it comes to making public policy decisions, there is almost always a debate over what is prudent in the long run versus what is expedient in the short run. This winter, the issue of who should receive...
FACTBOX-Who could fill gap in Mexico's central bank board?
MEXICO CITY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is in the coming days due to nominate a deputy governor for the Bank of Mexico, with board member Gerardo Esquivel's mandate expiring on Dec. 31. Following are some names floated by analysts as potential replacements if, as...
UPDATE 1-South Korea's SK Group may sell some Southeast Asia assets -media
SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's second-largest conglomerate SK Group is considering selling some of its assets in Southeast Asia and reinvesting in other businesses in countries in the region, including Vietnam, a South Korean newspaper reported. "We are considering some asset adjustments as part of regular changes to...
Dallah Healthcare Signs Contract For Equipping Of Second Stage Of Dallah Namar Hospital
* SIGNS CONTRACT FOR EQUIPPING OF SECOND STAGE OF DALLAH NAMAR HOSPITAL WITH YOUSSEF MARROUN CONTRACTING CO. * CONTRACT FOR MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL AND FINISHING WORK OF THE SECOND STAGE OF DALLAH NAMAR HOSPITAL. * EXPECTS CONTRACT'S IMPACT DURING 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Italian former Foreign Minister Frattini dies at 65
ROME, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Franco Frattini, who served twice as Italy's foreign minister and held several other cabinet posts, died on Saturday at the age of 65, Italian media reported. Frattini, who had been ill for some time with cancer, died in a Rome hospital. He was foreign minister...
Rabuka confirmed as Fiji PM: parliament
Former military strongman Sitiveni Rabuka was on Saturday confirmed as Fiji's prime minister, after accusing the outgoing government of stoking "fear and chaos" to derail his return to power. Rabuka replaces the imposing Frank Bainimarama, who toppled the government in a 2006 military coup and became the country's prime minister...
Penalty rates backed as staff endure abuse
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has backed penalty rates for employees who work on public holidays. Mr Albanese took to Twitter on Boxing Day to voice his support for workers. "If you're working today, you deserve your penalty rates," he wrote. Appearing alongside Mr Albanese in a photo posted to Twitter...
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks enter holiday weekend with little cheer, rand jumps for the week
2022 shocked, rocked and roiled global markets this year. Dec 23 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday, heading into the holiday weekend on a lacklustre note after strong U.S. economic data firmed views that the Federal Reserve may need to be hawkish for longer, while South Africa's rand eyed big weekly gains.
UK PM Sunak says 'reasonable' to review Scottish gender change law
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Friday it is "completely reasonable" for the UK government to review a newly-passed gender recognition law in Scotland, setting it on a potential collision course with Edinburgh. The contentious legislation -- passed Thursday by the devolved Scottish parliament -- will make it easier and faster...
UK's Sunak criticised for asking homeless man if he 'works in business'
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced criticism on Saturday for seeming out of touch with ordinary people when he asked a homeless man at a charity whether he "worked in business" and wanted to get into the finance industry. Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs banker and one...
More than a million Belgians set for 11% pay rises
Dec 23 (Reuters) - More than a million Belgians will get automatic pay rises of around 11% in January, the most in half a century, to keep pay in line with inflation, HR services providers SD Worx and Acerta said on Friday. Inflation in Belgium was 10.35% in December, marking...
UK outlines US green subsidy opposition in letter: media
Britain outlined in a letter to Washington its opposition to US green subsidies, claiming they would "harm multiple economies" and "undermine UK-US trade and investment flows", UK media reported Friday. The Financial Times (FT) and The Times newspapers cited the letter by UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch to US counterpart...
