Chicago, IL

NBA

Ja Morant unveils signature shoe with Nike

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike in a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day (8 ET, ABC/ESPN). Morant gave fans a preview of his new shoe, posting a video on social media of him unboxing the “Nike Ja 1” with his daughter, Kaari. His daughter’s name is also stamped on the inner half of the shoe.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Game Preview

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are not only playing their best basketball of the season but are also one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last eight games. They’ve done it within the friendly confines of Amway Center, winning their last four home games, and they've also taken the show on the road, emerging from a difficult four-game road trip with three victories.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Report: Domantas Sabonis injures right hand, timeline pending evaluation

The “Beam Team” Kings could see their signal interrupted. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Saturday that forward Domantas Sabonis injured his right hand in Friday’s 125-11 loss to the Wizards. Testing and evaluation will determine the extent of his recovery timeline. Sabonis, currently averaging 17.9 points, 12.5...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

JT Outshines Giannis, C’s Roll Over Bucks on Christmas

BOSTON – NBA fans were gifted a Christmas Day matchup between the league’s top two teams in the standings Sunday evening, featuring an individual battle between two MVP frontrunners. With a 139-118 win at TD Garden, the first-place Boston Celtics (24-10) created some extra space between the second-place...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Thunder 125 (OT)

Pelicans (20-12), Thunder (14-19) Friday’s trip for a back-to-back in Oklahoma City was not for the faint of heart, a harrowing experience filled with peaks and valleys from a New Orleans perspective. Ultimately, the Pelicans were able to pull off a late fourth-quarter comeback and outplay the Thunder slightly in overtime, sweeping a back-to-back against Western Conference foes. OKC needed to overcome an 18-point halftime deficit, but dominated a long stretch of the third and fourth quarters, looking in position to prevail, before New Orleans managed to get the game to an extra period in clutch time. Herb Jones was crucial with 11 fourth-quarter points, including a tying layup in the final seconds off a scoop assist by CJ McCollum.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Recap: Thunder vs. Pelicans

Thunder fights back, comes up short in OT nail-biter. Before Friday night’s game between the Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault explained that the 22 clutch-time games the team has been in have served as obvious reminders of the value of every single possession. That’s a lesson the Thunder delivers after every game, but it just so happened that a few hours after Daigneault spoke, the score was again within five points inside the final final minutes for the 23rd time this season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum in win, Dyson Daniels, NOLA.com's Christian Clark on best in the West, Ja Morant's comments | Pelicans Podcast

On today’s Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the big win against the Spurs and CJ’s big performance. Jim speaks to Dyson Daniels in the locker room after the win (7:32), and the guys are joined by NOLA.com’s Christian Clark (10:30) to talk about the Pelicans performance, who he sees as the team to beat in the Western Conference, Ja Morant’s recent comments about the West, a “what-if” Christmas Day Pels game, NBA parity, and the current Lakers situation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Devin Booker (groin) exits early due to injury on Christmas Day vs. Nuggets

After scoring 58 points in his last game prior to the Suns’ Christmas Day matchup with the Nuggets, Devin Booker’s encore has been cut short. Booker, who missed the team’s previous three games due to groin soreness, headed to the locker room early in the first quarter with a left groin injury, and was ruled out before the quarter finished.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

PODCAST » Turbulence And Christmas Traditions On The Brief Case

Greetings from Denver. Before wrapping up a six-game road trip and heading home to Portland (hopefully) Friday night, wanted to get in another edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below... On this, the lucky 13th edition, I discuss an underwhelming road trip, dropping both games...
NBA

Preview: Wizards close West Coast road trip Friday in Sacramento

Tonight, the Wizards (12-21) face the Kings (17-13) at 10 p.m., closing out a six-game West Coast road trip that started 10 days ago in Denver. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET. TV: NBC Sports Washington. RADIO: The Team 980...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Around the Globe: Jokic strengthening early MVP case

Nikola Jokic has a chance to accomplish something only three players in NBA history have done — win three consecutive MVP awards. Bill Russell (1960-63), Wilt Chamberlain (1965-68) and Larry Bird (1983-86). That’s the exclusive list the reigning back-to-back MVP has a chance to join if he can pull off the three-peat.
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Pelicans

Monday, Dec. 26 at 8:00 PM ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pacers picked up two big road wins just before Christmas. They will hope to continue that success after the holiday, as Indiana (17-16) hits the road once again to take on Western Conference contender New Orleans (20-12). The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Friday game at OKC

New Orleans already was expected to be playing without two starters Friday, but it’s possible a third will be added to the list of DNPs. CJ McCollum was listed as questionable on the Pelicans’ official injury report Friday afternoon, due to right calf soreness. Joining McCollum as questionable to play against the Thunder is Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness). Four New Orleans players are being listed as out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (health and safety protocols).
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 23

After a quiet Thursday, the NBA comes roaring back with 14 games on the schedule. One of the more interesting matchups features the Knicks hosting the Bulls, who have won back-to-back games. They faced off two times in Chicago less than two weeks ago, with the Knicks emerging as the winners in both. Grizzlies-Suns should be a marquee matchup, but Phoenix will be fighting an uphill battle with Devin Booker (groin) having already been ruled out. Let’s help narrow down the field on Yahoo by highlighting some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA

Lakers' Anthony Davis (stress injury) out indefinitely

Anthony Davis is out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot, the Los Angeles Lakers confirmed. Davis will miss his fourth straight game Friday night when the Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets. He was injured last week during a win over Denver when he landed awkwardly underneath the basket.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Anthony Davis Medical Update

After extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists, it has been determined that Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot. Davis will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.

