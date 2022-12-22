Read full article on original website
Ja Morant unveils signature shoe with Nike
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike in a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day (8 ET, ABC/ESPN). Morant gave fans a preview of his new shoe, posting a video on social media of him unboxing the “Nike Ja 1” with his daughter, Kaari. His daughter’s name is also stamped on the inner half of the shoe.
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to prolong winning streak vs New Orleans Pelicans
The Pacers will look to win their third game in a row on Monday night
Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are not only playing their best basketball of the season but are also one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last eight games. They’ve done it within the friendly confines of Amway Center, winning their last four home games, and they've also taken the show on the road, emerging from a difficult four-game road trip with three victories.
Report: Domantas Sabonis injures right hand, timeline pending evaluation
The “Beam Team” Kings could see their signal interrupted. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Saturday that forward Domantas Sabonis injured his right hand in Friday’s 125-11 loss to the Wizards. Testing and evaluation will determine the extent of his recovery timeline. Sabonis, currently averaging 17.9 points, 12.5...
JT Outshines Giannis, C’s Roll Over Bucks on Christmas
BOSTON – NBA fans were gifted a Christmas Day matchup between the league’s top two teams in the standings Sunday evening, featuring an individual battle between two MVP frontrunners. With a 139-118 win at TD Garden, the first-place Boston Celtics (24-10) created some extra space between the second-place...
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Thunder 125 (OT)
Pelicans (20-12), Thunder (14-19) Friday’s trip for a back-to-back in Oklahoma City was not for the faint of heart, a harrowing experience filled with peaks and valleys from a New Orleans perspective. Ultimately, the Pelicans were able to pull off a late fourth-quarter comeback and outplay the Thunder slightly in overtime, sweeping a back-to-back against Western Conference foes. OKC needed to overcome an 18-point halftime deficit, but dominated a long stretch of the third and fourth quarters, looking in position to prevail, before New Orleans managed to get the game to an extra period in clutch time. Herb Jones was crucial with 11 fourth-quarter points, including a tying layup in the final seconds off a scoop assist by CJ McCollum.
Recap: Thunder vs. Pelicans
Thunder fights back, comes up short in OT nail-biter. Before Friday night’s game between the Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault explained that the 22 clutch-time games the team has been in have served as obvious reminders of the value of every single possession. That’s a lesson the Thunder delivers after every game, but it just so happened that a few hours after Daigneault spoke, the score was again within five points inside the final final minutes for the 23rd time this season.
Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum in win, Dyson Daniels, NOLA.com's Christian Clark on best in the West, Ja Morant's comments | Pelicans Podcast
On today’s Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the big win against the Spurs and CJ’s big performance. Jim speaks to Dyson Daniels in the locker room after the win (7:32), and the guys are joined by NOLA.com’s Christian Clark (10:30) to talk about the Pelicans performance, who he sees as the team to beat in the Western Conference, Ja Morant’s recent comments about the West, a “what-if” Christmas Day Pels game, NBA parity, and the current Lakers situation.
Trail Blazers Look To End Their Road Trip Strong With A Trip To The Mile High City
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (17-15) at OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (19-11) Dec. 23, 2022 — Ball Arena — 6:00 pm PST. Portland and Denver will meet for the third time of the regular season on Dec. 23 in Denver. LAST MATCHUP: The Trail Blazers fell to the Nuggets by a...
76ers Visit New York Knicks for Christmas Day Matchup | Gameday Report 32/82
The rolling 76ers (19-12) will seek their eighth consecutive victory on Christmas Day, visiting the New York Knicks (18-15) at Madison Square Garden, opening the NBA’s illustrious Christmas Day slate. It’s an honor never lost on the players featured. “Everybody watches on Christmas, so it does mean a...
Devin Booker (groin) exits early due to injury on Christmas Day vs. Nuggets
After scoring 58 points in his last game prior to the Suns’ Christmas Day matchup with the Nuggets, Devin Booker’s encore has been cut short. Booker, who missed the team’s previous three games due to groin soreness, headed to the locker room early in the first quarter with a left groin injury, and was ruled out before the quarter finished.
PODCAST » Turbulence And Christmas Traditions On The Brief Case
Greetings from Denver. Before wrapping up a six-game road trip and heading home to Portland (hopefully) Friday night, wanted to get in another edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below... On this, the lucky 13th edition, I discuss an underwhelming road trip, dropping both games...
Preview: Wizards close West Coast road trip Friday in Sacramento
Tonight, the Wizards (12-21) face the Kings (17-13) at 10 p.m., closing out a six-game West Coast road trip that started 10 days ago in Denver. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET. TV: NBC Sports Washington. RADIO: The Team 980...
Around the Globe: Jokic strengthening early MVP case
Nikola Jokic has a chance to accomplish something only three players in NBA history have done — win three consecutive MVP awards. Bill Russell (1960-63), Wilt Chamberlain (1965-68) and Larry Bird (1983-86). That’s the exclusive list the reigning back-to-back MVP has a chance to join if he can pull off the three-peat.
Game Preview: Pacers at Pelicans
Monday, Dec. 26 at 8:00 PM ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pacers picked up two big road wins just before Christmas. They will hope to continue that success after the holiday, as Indiana (17-16) hits the road once again to take on Western Conference contender New Orleans (20-12). The...
CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Friday game at OKC
New Orleans already was expected to be playing without two starters Friday, but it’s possible a third will be added to the list of DNPs. CJ McCollum was listed as questionable on the Pelicans’ official injury report Friday afternoon, due to right calf soreness. Joining McCollum as questionable to play against the Thunder is Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness). Four New Orleans players are being listed as out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (health and safety protocols).
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 23
After a quiet Thursday, the NBA comes roaring back with 14 games on the schedule. One of the more interesting matchups features the Knicks hosting the Bulls, who have won back-to-back games. They faced off two times in Chicago less than two weeks ago, with the Knicks emerging as the winners in both. Grizzlies-Suns should be a marquee matchup, but Phoenix will be fighting an uphill battle with Devin Booker (groin) having already been ruled out. Let’s help narrow down the field on Yahoo by highlighting some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
Lakers' Anthony Davis (stress injury) out indefinitely
Anthony Davis is out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot, the Los Angeles Lakers confirmed. Davis will miss his fourth straight game Friday night when the Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets. He was injured last week during a win over Denver when he landed awkwardly underneath the basket.
Anthony Davis Medical Update
After extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists, it has been determined that Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot. Davis will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.
DeRozan's gamewinner sinks Knicks, Bulls win 118-117 on Christmas Eve Eve
You’re looking in Zach’s eyes, in Vooch’s eyes, and DeMar’s eyes—like poor Quentin Grimes was to DeRozan with six seconds and counting down Friday night in Madison Square Garden—and then you suddenly realize, in a variation of the old song, that uh oh, this could be the start of something big.
