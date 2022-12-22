Read full article on original website
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to itEvie M.Titusville, FL
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansionAndrei TapalagaFlorida State
Florida Man Found Guilty of Four Misdemeanor Charges Related to Capitol BreachCops And CrimeChuluota, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
flkeysnews.com
Florida came close to having a white Christmas. Watch what fell from the sky
Florida might not get a white Christmas this year but it got close, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. The weather service confirmed that partially melted snowflakes known as sleet were observed Sunday morning near the Rockledge, Viera, and Merritt Island areas in Brevard County. According to the agency, sleet can accumulate on the ground and look like snow.
‘Why is it snowing?!’: Parts of Florida woke up to a white Christmas
It's a Christmas miracle! It's snowing in Florida.. well, sort of.
fox35orlando.com
Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL
Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: When Florida's cold weather will move out the Orlando area
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 55 degrees | Tonight's low: 39 degrees. Monday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day as the chilly weather continues across Central Florida. High temperatures will hit in the lower-mid 50s depending on location. Skies are mixed with sun and clouds. Likely patchy frost...
WESH
'Catastrophic loss': Tiger dams on Daytona Beach Shores beach vandalized
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A state-run effort to help prevent more beach erosion in parts of Volusia County where back-to-back storms hit hard has been sabotaged. Officials found a million dollars worth of materials vandalized. “This is truly, if you will, a catastrophic loss on these tiger dams,” director...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida sees one of coldest Christmas days on record; when warmer weather returns
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 48 degrees. The cold air continues on this Christmas Sunday. After another frigid morning, highs will only warm into the 40s for most today with a few spots near 50 along the Space Coast. Clouds will be on the increasing helping to prevent further warming. Another freeze is likely by tonight north of Orlando and away from the coast. Freeze Warnings are in effect again.
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearby
A Florida witness at Kissimmee reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering nearby that quickly moved away and disappeared at about 10:30 p.m. on October 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
click orlando
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's Paradise
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food truck court in Kissimmee. Keep reading to learn more. World Food Trucks is the very first permanent food truck park located within the Visitors Flea Market in central Florida.
ormondbeachobserver.com
FDOT focuses post-storm restoration work on coquina rock placements
The Florida Department of Transportation continued post-storm restoration work Dec. 12-21 along A1A in Flagler and Volusia counties. Operations will resume in Volusia County from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, and then again on Jan. 3 during daytime hours, according to an FDOT press release. From Dec. 12-21, efforts focused...
5 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of five amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food and good service.
wogx.com
Officials: Person stabbed, destroyed temporary seawall protecting Florida oceanfront homes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - State officials believe someone stabbed one of the inflatable Tiger Dams protecting the shoreline in Daytona Beach Shores. Workers have been there around the clock trying to fix anywhere from 300 to 600 feet of the dam, with water still splashing over the top of it.
porthole.com
BRIGHTLINE OPENS TWO NEW SOUTH FLORIDA STATIONS
“The goal was always to connect the 6 million people that live in South Florida with the 2 million people in Central Florida,” says Brightline Boca Raton President Patrick Goddard. Brightline aims at giving Floridians and tourists convenient transportation to places that are too short of a distance to fly and too long of a distance to drive.
After hurricane, Florida beach town proposes a development moratorium
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Dear Santa, Hi! Been a looooong time since I last wrote to you. Thanks for the Hank Aaron baseball glove you brought me back then. I guess I should have asked you for Hammerin’ Hank’s skill at throwing, catching and hitting homers, too. Oh well, live and learn. Anyway, I am writing to you this […] The post After hurricane, Florida beach town proposes a development moratorium appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
mynews13.com
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
WESH
Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say
They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
Central Florida law enforcement offering to recycle Christmas gift boxes to thwart thieves
ORLANDO, Fla. — To reduce post-holiday burglaries, some law enforcement agencies across Central Florida are teaming up with garbage and recycling companies to help keep the Grinches away. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. In Orange County, “Operation Burglar Box” is available at several locations across the...
WESH
Man killed in Volusia County crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said one person died after a crash in Volusia County on Friday. The crash happened at Pioneer Trail and Bridget Street around 10:34 p.m. Troopers said a Porsche 911 was in an eastbound lane on Pioneer Trail when it ran off the...
click orlando
Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
