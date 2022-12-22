ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 48 degrees. The cold air continues on this Christmas Sunday. After another frigid morning, highs will only warm into the 40s for most today with a few spots near 50 along the Space Coast. Clouds will be on the increasing helping to prevent further warming. Another freeze is likely by tonight north of Orlando and away from the coast. Freeze Warnings are in effect again.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO