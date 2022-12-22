ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

flkeysnews.com

Florida came close to having a white Christmas. Watch what fell from the sky

Florida might not get a white Christmas this year but it got close, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. The weather service confirmed that partially melted snowflakes known as sleet were observed Sunday morning near the Rockledge, Viera, and Merritt Island areas in Brevard County. According to the agency, sleet can accumulate on the ground and look like snow.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL

Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
TITUSVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: When Florida's cold weather will move out the Orlando area

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 55 degrees | Tonight's low: 39 degrees. Monday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day as the chilly weather continues across Central Florida. High temperatures will hit in the lower-mid 50s depending on location. Skies are mixed with sun and clouds. Likely patchy frost...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida sees one of coldest Christmas days on record; when warmer weather returns

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 48 degrees. The cold air continues on this Christmas Sunday. After another frigid morning, highs will only warm into the 40s for most today with a few spots near 50 along the Space Coast. Clouds will be on the increasing helping to prevent further warming. Another freeze is likely by tonight north of Orlando and away from the coast. Freeze Warnings are in effect again.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
FLORIDA STATE
ormondbeachobserver.com

FDOT focuses post-storm restoration work on coquina rock placements

The Florida Department of Transportation continued post-storm restoration work Dec. 12-21 along A1A in Flagler and Volusia counties. Operations will resume in Volusia County from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, and then again on Jan. 3 during daytime hours, according to an FDOT press release. From Dec. 12-21, efforts focused...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

5 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of five amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food and good service.
FLORIDA STATE
porthole.com

BRIGHTLINE OPENS TWO NEW SOUTH FLORIDA STATIONS

“The goal was always to connect the 6 million people that live in South Florida with the 2 million people in Central Florida,” says Brightline Boca Raton President Patrick Goddard. Brightline aims at giving Floridians and tourists convenient transportation to places that are too short of a distance to fly and too long of a distance to drive.
BOCA RATON, FL
Florida Phoenix

After hurricane, Florida beach town proposes a development moratorium

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Dear Santa, Hi! Been a looooong time since I last wrote to you. Thanks for the Hank Aaron baseball glove you brought me back then. I guess I should have asked you for Hammerin’ Hank’s skill at throwing, catching and hitting homers, too. Oh well, live and learn. Anyway, I am writing to you this […] The post After hurricane, Florida beach town proposes a development moratorium appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street

ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say

They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Man killed in Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said one person died after a crash in Volusia County on Friday. The crash happened at Pioneer Trail and Bridget Street around 10:34 p.m. Troopers said a Porsche 911 was in an eastbound lane on Pioneer Trail when it ran off the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL

