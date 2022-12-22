ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

News Channel 25

Killeen shooting victim dies, case upgraded to murder: Police

KILLEEN, Texas – What was being investigated as an aggravated assault has now turned into murder. A victim in Wednesday’s aggravated assault — 18-year-old Arreon Hughes — died Friday at Baylor, Scott & White Hospital. Justice of the Peace Keith Reed pronounced Hughes dead shortly before...
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Man, 35, killed in Killeen; city’s 22nd murder of 2022: Police

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen police detectives are now investigating the city's 22nd murder of 2022. Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced 35-year-old Clint Demetri Jones dead shortly before 2:45 a.m. after police had responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane. No arrests...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bellmead police arrest man in arson of New Dallas Highway business

A 61-year-old man remained in jail this week on a second-degree felony arson charge after the tenant of a building in Bellmead reported seeing him set fire to furniture outside, officials said. Bellmead police on Tuesday arrested John Carl Watson, 61, who is accused of setting fire Dec. 15 to...
BELLMEAD, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

ARRESTS

The following arrests were reported to the Lampasas Dispatch Record by area law enforcement officials. The Dispatch Record prints the name and charge(s) of people arrested on at least one Class B misdemeanor – or more serious – charge. DEC. 19 Pablo Galvez, 26, of Lampasas, was arrested on a charge of failure to identify or give false/fictitious info. Sarah Allison Reyes, 47, of Buchanan Dam,…
LAMPASAS, TX
KCEN

KWTX

Killeen Police investigating aggravated assault

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Killeen Police are actively investigating an aggravated assault in which two adult males were shot. Officers were called at approximately 9:41 p.m. Dec. 21 to the 500 block of Lisa Lane in reference to a 911 call for shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Bell County Commissioner’s Court votes to sue city of Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Commissioners court has voted to sue the city of Killeen over the city’s adoption of Proposition A, the decriminalization of marijuana possession as long as it weighs in under four ounces, the equivalent of 112 grams. Proposition A was voted on during...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

fox7austin.com

APD searching for wanted fugitive involved in family violence

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Family Violence Unit is asking for the public's help searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. He has an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

News Channel 25

1-14 crash involving 18-wheeler under investigation: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas — Crews have completed the clean up of I-14 — and all lanes are now open — where an 18-wheeler was involved in an accident late Friday. KILLEEN, Texas — City of Killeen and TxDOT workers continued Saturday to clean up a late-night 18-wheeler crash on I-14.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Woman found shot to death in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in Killeen, according to a news release from Killeen police. The victim, Kila Nanette Spencer, 47, was found lying in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Stetson Ave. a little before 1:30 a.m., police said.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

One person is dead after Christmas Eve shooting in Killeen

Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police officers are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane. Officers went to the scene around 2:07 Christmas Eve morning after getting a call about a shooting victim. They found Clint Demetri Jones suffering from a gunshot wound and they began life-saving measures.
KILLEEN, TX

