Federal investigators with the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration found WBW Construction LLC, "failed to have a trench protective system in place and did not provide an exit point within 25 feet inside a trench." OSHA also said it issued four "serious" citations to the company for, "not using ladders as designed, failing to inspect the work site as frequently as required, not removing water from the trench and failing to provide workers with first aid training."

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO