FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
KWTX
Plywood flies into Killeen resident’s windshield just before Christmas
Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 Killeen resident Jason Smith was traveling on Highway 190 when a piece of plywood fell off a trailer and crashed into his front windshield. “I mean it sprayed glass all the way from the front to the back,”...
KWTX
After tornado destroyed original building, Salado church opens new facility for Christmas
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A very special gift for the community of Salado came just in time for Christmas. This holiday weekend the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church held its first services in a brand-new facility. On April 12, an EF-3 tornado tore through Salado and completely destroyed the church,...
KWTX
Temple Police ask for public’s help in search for missing man
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Temple man. John Cain, 36, reportedly has not reported to work for the last few days. Cain drives a 2014 BMW, with Texas Temp Tag 1445G21. If you have...
Red Kettle donations down substantially for the holidays
CENTRAL, Texas — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign for Bell County is still $40,000 short, which is down about one-third from 2021, according to the non-profit. The Salvation Army of Bell County serves Killeen, Belton, Temple and neighboring communities. Lt. David Beckham, commander of the Bell County corps,...
KWTX
Temple Fire investigating fire at residence caused by space heater
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Fire Department responded to a fire which investigators say was caused by a space eater. Temple Fire responded to a reported structure fire at around 5:15 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 808 block of E. Downs Ave around 5:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find...
Shooting victim in Killeen dies in hospital
KILLEEN, Texas — One of the people shot Tuesday night in Killeen died in the hospital Friday afternoon, Killeen police said. Arreon Hughes, 18, was pronounced dead a little before 1 p.m. Hughes and another person were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the 500 block of...
News Channel 25
Man, 35, killed in Killeen; city’s 22nd murder of 2022: Police
KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen police detectives are now investigating the city's 22nd murder of 2022. Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced 35-year-old Clint Demetri Jones dead shortly before 2:45 a.m. after police had responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane. No arrests...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
KWTX
Bell County Commissioner’s Court votes to sue city of Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Commissioners court has voted to sue the city of Killeen over the city’s adoption of Proposition A, the decriminalization of marijuana possession as long as it weighs in under four ounces, the equivalent of 112 grams. Proposition A was voted on during...
Some Central Texas residents are without heat during freeze
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Some Central Texans are trying to make it through the freeze Friday with no heat. "I have company upstairs and warned them it’s going to be cold," said Cedar Park resident Maria Martin. Martin said she is dealing with no heat. "The heater is...
News Channel 25
1-14 crash involving 18-wheeler under investigation: Killeen police
KILLEEN, Texas — Crews have completed the clean up of I-14 — and all lanes are now open — where an 18-wheeler was involved in an accident late Friday. KILLEEN, Texas — City of Killeen and TxDOT workers continued Saturday to clean up a late-night 18-wheeler crash on I-14.
News Channel 25
Woman murdered in Killeen, no arrest yet
KILLEEN, Texas – A 47-year-old woman is dead and Killeen police detectives are "actively investigating" to find her killer. Kila Nanette Spencer was found shot – and later pronounced dead – after police were dispatched to the 700 block of Stetson Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
fox44news.com
Temple Firefighters battle a series of fires on Christmas Eve
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Firefighters battled fires at three different homes on Saturday. The first fire started around 12:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of South 26th Street. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. They extinguished the flames in less than an hour and...
CBS Austin
Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
kut.org
Some Central Texans spent the day without heat amid freezing temperatures
Some Atmos Energy customers continued to be without heat Friday evening amid freezing temperatures. Residents in parts of Leander, Cedar Park, Lago Vista, Round Rock, Hutto and Sun City have been complaining on social media since the morning about the lack of natural gas service from the company. Sunnie Fox...
Georgetown company faces more than $250K in fines after June trench collapse killed two workers
Federal investigators with the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration found WBW Construction LLC, "failed to have a trench protective system in place and did not provide an exit point within 25 feet inside a trench." OSHA also said it issued four "serious" citations to the company for, "not using ladders as designed, failing to inspect the work site as frequently as required, not removing water from the trench and failing to provide workers with first aid training."
Thousands of Texans met with power and gas outages during cold snap, experts share possible reasons
AUSTIN, Texas — With the colder temperatures and strong wind gusts, it's no surprise people may lose power as power lines face the elements. However, around 100,000 Texans faced outages Thursday night into Friday, with many saying they feel it comes down to their specific utility companies. "It came...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Woman found shot to death in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in Killeen, according to a news release from Killeen police. The victim, Kila Nanette Spencer, 47, was found lying in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Stetson Ave. a little before 1:30 a.m., police said.
