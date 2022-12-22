Read full article on original website
UC-Davis Agrivoltaics Research and Affordable-Safe Food Act
**University of California, Davis, researchers are studying the efficiency of agrivoltaics, in which crops are grown in the shade of solar panels. Published in the journal Earth’s Future, researchers found that certain parts of the light spectrum are better for growing plants, while others are best suited for solar production.
Ca. Almonds Hopeful for 2023 & Americans Pay More for Vegetables
**California’s almond sector is hoping for a more prosperous 2023 after a year of drought, water shortages, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures. Almond Board of California President Richard Waycott told the organization’s 50th annual conference that this year was “probably the toughest we’ve had as an industry.”
Cattle Contract Library Pilot Program and AFBF Urges H-2A Reforms
**The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association welcomed the release of the final rule from the USDA to establish the Cattle Contract Library Pilot Program. This program was authorized following NCBA’s congressional engagement on the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022. NCBA’s Tanner Beyber says, we are hopeful this pilot program...
California Dairy Holiday Demand Up and CoBank on Ag Economy
**Demand for California dairy products is increasing as normal for the holiday season, despite inflation that’s spiked costs of many dairy offerings. While inflation in 2022 reached a 40-year high of 8.5%, dairy products experienced far-higher price increases like butter that was up more than 26% in October compared to a year ago.
California Water Infrastructure and Fertilizer Recovery Possible in 2023
**California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson has called on state policymakers to build critical infrastructure to protect water resources and allow America’s most important agricultural sector to continue to thrive. Johansson told attendees at the California Farm Bureau’s Annual Meeting in Monterey, “The management of scarcity is failing.” “It’s...
Thompson Elected House Ag Chair & Farm Cap. Expenditures Up Sharply
**Signaling another difficult year for drought-impacted farmers, the California Department of Water Resources has announced an initial water allocation of 5% of requested 2023 supplies from the State Water Project. At this time last year, state officials predicted a 0% allocation and ultimately delivered 5% of requested supplies. Farmers this...
Net Farm Income Higher in 2022 and Senator Calls for AM Radio in EVs
**Farmers and ranchers from California met with members of Congress recently, as part of a California Farm Bureau advocacy delegation in Washington, D.C. The delegation urged lawmakers to approve increased federal investments in California’s aging water infrastructure to support agriculture, increase water reliability for cities and protect the environment during drought years.
Beef Safeguard in US-Japan Trade & Inflation and Interest Rates
**U.S. Trade Rep Katherine Tai and Japan’s Ambassador to the U.S. confirmed amendments to the beef safeguard trigger under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement will take effect January 1st. Tai says, the new beef safeguard agreement ensures America’s farmers and ranchers can continue to meet Japan’s strong demand for high-quality...
National Gas Prices Drop and Ag Economy Barometer Holds Steady
**USDA’s Economic Research Service finds cover crop mixes account for 18 to 25% of acres with cover crops, but the use of single-species cover crops is more common. For corn fields in 2021, almost 75% of acres with cover crops used a grass or small grain cover crop, such as cereal rye, winter wheat, or oats.
