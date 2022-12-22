Read full article on original website
WCAX
During school snow days, Vt. students still get drivers-ed lessons
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont winters are long, and knowing how to drive in them is imperative. So it’s important for young drivers to get experience navigating snowy roads. Dudley’s Driving Academy is operated by Paul Dudley. He’s taught hundreds of students how to get behind the wheel...
Shelters & warming centers open in Vermont
Barre, VT – The Vermont chapter of the American Red Cross says it is opening a shelter in Barre for families impacted by the storm. It will be at the Barre Auditorium on Auditorium Hill Road. Doors to the shelter open at 6 p.m. Friday and will stay open until further notice. Vermont Department of […]
Then Again: News flash — Covered bridges weren’t designed to be quaint
When not being crossed, covered bridges had other uses — church suppers, political rallies, militia meetings, advertising space, a place for children to play and courting couples to share a secret kiss. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: News flash — Covered bridges weren’t designed to be quaint.
Addison Independent
Orwell residents call for state to buy Scout camp on lake
While the water in Sunset Lake is clear, future access to the lake — as part of a 146-acre spread in Orwell and Benson that’s been owned and used by Vermont Boy Scouts for almost a century — is becoming murky. We’re glad you’re interested in this...
Castleton woman killed by falling tree
The unnamed 51-year-old woman died Friday morning about two and a half hours after the tree fell onto her.
WCAX
Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts. “We were not...
WCAX
Burlington Public Works offers free salt to residents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is warning people about an impending flash freeze on the roads due to this storm. The Burlington Department of Public Works is loading up salt to hit the roads, but they are advising people to stay home. However, Burlington residents can get...
Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series on the early “lost” ski areas that propelled several generations of skiers in the greater Rutland Region. Vermont skiing dates back to 1892 when the Woodstock […] Read More The post Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor
New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
WCAX
Is that trash or recycling? Sorting out the holiday heap
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the holidays are fun, there’s a lot of opportunity for waste, especially when it comes to wrapping up gifts and discarding packaging. But some of that can go in the recycling bin. Our Elissa Borden spoke with Michele Morris at the Chittenden Solid Waste...
Addison Independent
Lights glow one final time for holiday display
SALISBURY — For the past 30 years, Wayne and Diane Smith’s light show has been a hallmark of the holiday season in Addison County. During the month of December, loads of people drive by the couple’s home to see it decked with decorations that far exceed the typical holiday lawn display.
WCAX
Whiteout conditions on I-89, Temperatures hit bitter cold, warming shelters available
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters who trekked through treacherous road conditions on their Friday night commute home were met with whiteout conditions on Interstate 89. It deteriorated quickly as the temperature plummeted. If you have to hit the road, the agency of Transportation reminders. “Slow down. When you do come,...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Shadow
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a super lovable cat? Meet Shadow! He’s the kind of cat where as soon as you plop down on the floor, all he wants is to be on your lap. He is on a special diet for IBS, so he needs a...
WCAX
Winds rip roof off St. Albans Fire Department
ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in Franklin County are dealing with their own storm damage while they work to help residents. Firefighters in St. Albans Town spent the morning helping with downed trees, some on power lines and others blocking roads. While they were out, Chief Harold...
Addison Independent
High winds lash Vermont, downing power lines and closing roads
Addison County, like much of the rest of Vermont, is dealing with a big wind storm on Friday and bracing for icy weather conditions later today. Town of Middlebury Emergency Management Director Tom Hanley at noon noted that the winds would be dying down but urged everyone to take care as the storm progressed.
WCAX
Region braces for powerful storm; Waterbury emergency ops center to open Friday
As the colder months roll in, concern for the homeless population is on the rise. In New York’s Clinton County, emergency shelter programs are pushing capacity. A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Vermont
Did you know that Vermont is the snowiest state in all of the United States? The Green Mountain State, Vermont can receive as much as 89 inches of snow per year! Snow can begin as early as October and last through March or even April. However, what is the snowiest place in Vermont?
Former Rutland college being assessed as site for mixed-income housing and child care center
The Housing Trust of Rutland County has secured an option to buy the last available land at the defunct College of St. Joseph. The nonprofit organization plans to create 60 new residential units and possibly turn a historic building into a child care center. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Rutland college being assessed as site for mixed-income housing and child care center.
Whitehall’s resident Santa Claus remembered after 20+ years of magic
For well over two decades, children meeting Santa Claus in the town of Whitehall have always met the same person. In fact, many of them know where he lives.
newyorkalmanack.com
Former Saratoga and North Creek Railway Purchased
Revolution Rail Company (RevRail) has announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek in Johnsburg, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The North Creek railbiking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles...
