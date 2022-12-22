ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

WCAX

During school snow days, Vt. students still get drivers-ed lessons

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont winters are long, and knowing how to drive in them is imperative. So it’s important for young drivers to get experience navigating snowy roads. Dudley’s Driving Academy is operated by Paul Dudley. He’s taught hundreds of students how to get behind the wheel...
VERMONT STATE
MyChamplainValley.com

Shelters & warming centers open in Vermont

Barre, VT – The Vermont chapter of the American Red Cross says it is opening a shelter in Barre for families impacted by the storm. It will be at the Barre Auditorium on Auditorium Hill Road. Doors to the shelter open at 6 p.m. Friday and will stay open until further notice. Vermont Department of […]
BARRE, VT
VTDigger

Former Rutland college being assessed as site for mixed-income housing and child care center

The Housing Trust of Rutland County has secured an option to buy the last available land at the defunct College of St. Joseph. The nonprofit organization plans to create 60 new residential units and possibly turn a historic building into a child care center. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Rutland college being assessed as site for mixed-income housing and child care center.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Burlington Public Works offers free salt to residents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is warning people about an impending flash freeze on the roads due to this storm. The Burlington Department of Public Works is loading up salt to hit the roads, but they are advising people to stay home. However, Burlington residents can get...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

GMP makes significant restorations from Storm Elliot as new outages continue

GMP Storm Update: Crews continue to make progress as new outages occur from the wind storm that hit statewide. Crews have restored power to about 38,100 customers with 45,900 to go. This is some of the damage in Montpelier crews are working on. Our outage center is still intermittent given all the traffic, but teams are making progress getting it back up and running. Winds are beginning to die down in many parts of the state allowing crews to make repairs before the temperatures drop and flash freezing occurs. This will slow our progress and make for very dangerous conditions. State officials have advised NOT to travel after 4pm today so please make a safety plan if you need to leave your home. More information including open shelters and warming centers here: https://vem.vermont.gov/.../open-shelters-and-warming...(link is external) or call 211. Stay safe!
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas

By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series on the early “lost” ski areas that propelled several generations of skiers in the greater Rutland Region. Vermont skiing dates back to 1892 when the Woodstock […] Read More The post Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Is that trash or recycling? Sorting out the holiday heap

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the holidays are fun, there’s a lot of opportunity for waste, especially when it comes to wrapping up gifts and discarding packaging. But some of that can go in the recycling bin. Our Elissa Borden spoke with Michele Morris at the Chittenden Solid Waste...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts. “We were not...
VERMONT STATE
Addison Independent

High winds lash Vermont, downing power lines and closing roads

Addison County, like much of the rest of Vermont, is dealing with a big wind storm on Friday and bracing for icy weather conditions later today. Town of Middlebury Emergency Management Director Tom Hanley at noon noted that the winds would be dying down but urged everyone to take care as the storm progressed.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Navigating homelessness in Clinton County

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - As the colder months roll in, concern for the homeless population is on the rise. In New York’s Clinton County, emergency shelter programs are pushing capacity. “There’s not a lot of places out there,” said Plattsburgh resident Brianna Guerin. Guerin struggled to find...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Winds rip roof off St. Albans Fire Department

ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in Franklin County are dealing with their own storm damage while they work to help residents. Firefighters in St. Albans Town spent the morning helping with downed trees, some on power lines and others blocking roads. While they were out, Chief Harold...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
vermontbiz.com

UVM Home Health & Hospice president announces she will step down Jan 1

Adrianne Johnson Ross, president and chief operating officer at the University of Vermont Health Network's Home Health & Hospice(link is external), has announced she will be stepping down from her position on Jan 1 after six years in various leadership roles at the organization. Christine Werneke, who has been serving...
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

A warmer winters impact on local economies

Snow is the backbones of our local economy during the winter time here in the Northeast. Ski towns like Jeffersonville, Ludlow, and East Burke rely on the tourist dollars that come from visitors looking to ski and ride on mountains like Smugglers Notch, Okemo and Burke Mountain. We know that...
LUDLOW, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Vermont

Did you know that Vermont is the snowiest state in all of the United States? The Green Mountain State, Vermont can receive as much as 89 inches of snow per year! Snow can begin as early as October and last through March or even April. However, what is the snowiest place in Vermont?
VERMONT STATE
103.7 WCYY

Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor

New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
WOODSTOCK, VT
Addison Independent

Vermont State Police Log for Dec. 22

ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police did not report any criminal investigations, arrests or citations in Addison County between Dec. 12 and 19. Troopers responded to two incidents in which tractor-trailer truck accidents blocked traffic on local highways during the Dec. 16 snowstorm. State police reported that Route 22A...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT

