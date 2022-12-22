Read full article on original website
WCAX
During school snow days, Vt. students still get drivers-ed lessons
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont winters are long, and knowing how to drive in them is imperative. So it’s important for young drivers to get experience navigating snowy roads. Dudley’s Driving Academy is operated by Paul Dudley. He’s taught hundreds of students how to get behind the wheel...
Shelters & warming centers open in Vermont
Barre, VT – The Vermont chapter of the American Red Cross says it is opening a shelter in Barre for families impacted by the storm. It will be at the Barre Auditorium on Auditorium Hill Road. Doors to the shelter open at 6 p.m. Friday and will stay open until further notice. Vermont Department of […]
Former Rutland college being assessed as site for mixed-income housing and child care center
The Housing Trust of Rutland County has secured an option to buy the last available land at the defunct College of St. Joseph. The nonprofit organization plans to create 60 new residential units and possibly turn a historic building into a child care center. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Rutland college being assessed as site for mixed-income housing and child care center.
WCAX
Burlington Public Works offers free salt to residents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is warning people about an impending flash freeze on the roads due to this storm. The Burlington Department of Public Works is loading up salt to hit the roads, but they are advising people to stay home. However, Burlington residents can get...
vermontbiz.com
GMP makes significant restorations from Storm Elliot as new outages continue
GMP Storm Update: Crews continue to make progress as new outages occur from the wind storm that hit statewide. Crews have restored power to about 38,100 customers with 45,900 to go. This is some of the damage in Montpelier crews are working on. Our outage center is still intermittent given all the traffic, but teams are making progress getting it back up and running. Winds are beginning to die down in many parts of the state allowing crews to make repairs before the temperatures drop and flash freezing occurs. This will slow our progress and make for very dangerous conditions. State officials have advised NOT to travel after 4pm today so please make a safety plan if you need to leave your home. More information including open shelters and warming centers here: https://vem.vermont.gov/.../open-shelters-and-warming...(link is external) or call 211. Stay safe!
Then Again: News flash — Covered bridges weren’t designed to be quaint
When not being crossed, covered bridges had other uses — church suppers, political rallies, militia meetings, advertising space, a place for children to play and courting couples to share a secret kiss. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: News flash — Covered bridges weren’t designed to be quaint.
Hartford police union urges town to appoint the acting chief to head the department
Union members worry town officials will overlook the acting chief, and what she has accomplished. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford police union urges town to appoint the acting chief to head the department.
Route 30 now open in Rutland County
The Vermont department of public safety has advised Vermont Route 30 in the area of the Castleton four corners is currently closed. The department explains there are power lines down in the roadway.
Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series on the early “lost” ski areas that propelled several generations of skiers in the greater Rutland Region. Vermont skiing dates back to 1892 when the Woodstock […] Read More The post Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Is that trash or recycling? Sorting out the holiday heap
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the holidays are fun, there’s a lot of opportunity for waste, especially when it comes to wrapping up gifts and discarding packaging. But some of that can go in the recycling bin. Our Elissa Borden spoke with Michele Morris at the Chittenden Solid Waste...
WCAX
Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts. “We were not...
Addison Independent
High winds lash Vermont, downing power lines and closing roads
Addison County, like much of the rest of Vermont, is dealing with a big wind storm on Friday and bracing for icy weather conditions later today. Town of Middlebury Emergency Management Director Tom Hanley at noon noted that the winds would be dying down but urged everyone to take care as the storm progressed.
WCAX
Navigating homelessness in Clinton County
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - As the colder months roll in, concern for the homeless population is on the rise. In New York’s Clinton County, emergency shelter programs are pushing capacity. “There’s not a lot of places out there,” said Plattsburgh resident Brianna Guerin. Guerin struggled to find...
WCAX
Winds rip roof off St. Albans Fire Department
ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in Franklin County are dealing with their own storm damage while they work to help residents. Firefighters in St. Albans Town spent the morning helping with downed trees, some on power lines and others blocking roads. While they were out, Chief Harold...
vermontbiz.com
UVM Home Health & Hospice president announces she will step down Jan 1
Adrianne Johnson Ross, president and chief operating officer at the University of Vermont Health Network's Home Health & Hospice(link is external), has announced she will be stepping down from her position on Jan 1 after six years in various leadership roles at the organization. Christine Werneke, who has been serving...
mychamplainvalley.com
A warmer winters impact on local economies
Snow is the backbones of our local economy during the winter time here in the Northeast. Ski towns like Jeffersonville, Ludlow, and East Burke rely on the tourist dollars that come from visitors looking to ski and ride on mountains like Smugglers Notch, Okemo and Burke Mountain. We know that...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Vermont
Did you know that Vermont is the snowiest state in all of the United States? The Green Mountain State, Vermont can receive as much as 89 inches of snow per year! Snow can begin as early as October and last through March or even April. However, what is the snowiest place in Vermont?
Whitehall’s resident Santa Claus remembered after 20+ years of magic
For well over two decades, children meeting Santa Claus in the town of Whitehall have always met the same person. In fact, many of them know where he lives.
Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor
New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
Addison Independent
Vermont State Police Log for Dec. 22
ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police did not report any criminal investigations, arrests or citations in Addison County between Dec. 12 and 19. Troopers responded to two incidents in which tractor-trailer truck accidents blocked traffic on local highways during the Dec. 16 snowstorm. State police reported that Route 22A...
