villages-news.com
Naughty woman from The Villages lands behind bars for Christmas
A Village of Silver Lake woman with a history of arrests found herself behind bars on Christmas. Destinee Rose Keen, 30, who lives at 739 Royal Palm Ave., was arrested in the wee hours Friday morning by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was found to be in possession of fentanyl and marijuana.
Florida Road Ranger Struck In Overnight Crash
A Florida Road Ranger was struck overnight in a crash that happened on the Howard Frankland Bridge, according to Florida Highway Patrol. On Saturday, December 24th, at 11:26 PM, a minor crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-275 near Milepost 36. At 11:27 PM,
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearby
A Florida witness at Kissimmee reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering nearby that quickly moved away and disappeared at about 10:30 p.m. on October 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Click10.com
Sheriff: Couple arrested in Keys after toddler found covered in roaches
MARATHON, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a Fort Myers couple on child abuse and drug charges after they found a 2-year-old boy in “squalid” conditions, authorities said Wednesday. Monroe County deputies cuffed Zachary Sousa Engren, 22, and Jillian Larae Meyers, 20, following a traffic...
Florida Condo Association President Arrested Again On More Video Voyeurism Charges
Readers of The Free Press may remember when we first reported on 59-year-old Robert William Orr, the President of the Matanzas Shores Homeowners Association, who was arrested and booked on four counts of video voyeurism. Add nine new charges to the list. Robert W. Orr
usf.edu
Large-scale alligator farming affects Florida tanneries and small businesses
Jim Devaney a self-proclaimed contrarian in the world of alligator leather, insists on only using wild-caught animals instead of farm-raised ones. This puts him at odds with the prevailing trends of the industry. Jim Devaney knows he’s a bit of a contrarian. Still, he holds his opinions about as firmly...
Judges Appointed by DeSantis Approve Request to Investigate Covid-19 Vaccines.
Though the Governor of Florida was unable to give any specifics as to what wrongdoing could be investigated, DeSantis stated to FOX News that an investigation could ‘jog loose more information’ from the pharmaceutical companies that developed the vaccines, that according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, “has saved literally millions of lives”.
Alabama man shot in head after argument at father’s funeral
An Alabama man was shot in the head this week after a fight broke out at his father’s funeral and continued after the service and turned deadly. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a St. Francisville, Louisiana, residence on Monday where they found Michael Lancaster, 51, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, shot multiple times in the head and upper body.
First Coast News
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
Most of South Florida moves past 'low' coronavirus transmission
For the first in nearly three months, most of South Florida is no longer designated "low" coronavirus transmission by the CDC, with Miam-Miami-Dade the only state "high."
Driver arrested in deadly Golden Gate hit-and-run
GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — A Naples woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Golden Gate on December 9. 30-year-old Giselle Guzman was driving north on 41st Street SW. The bicyclist, identified as a 45-year-old man from Naples, was traveling north on 41st Street SW ahead of Guzman.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
fox35orlando.com
Florida shark attack: Man suspected of hitting shark with hammer identified; investigation ongoing, FWC says
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has identified the person believed to be captured on video Tuesday allegedly hitting a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach and then seen dragging it to the ocean.
New laws to take effect in Central Florida in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new year will bring several new laws to Florida. These 2023 laws come from this year’s legislative session and also include bills passed during the December special session. Some of the bills include a lobbying ban, health screenings and parts of the property insurance...
“It’s Unimaginable”: Mother of Five Found Dead after Fire Pit Accident
A mother of five was found dead last after a fire pit accident that occurred in the backyard of her Florida home. The incident also resulted in severe injuries to her 11-year-old son. The incident left the Floridian neighborhood rattled, with the community coming together to support the deceased’s family.
usf.edu
Florida's biggest stories from 2022
In June, Champlain Towers South, a 12-story beachfront condominium in the Miami suburb of Surfside, partially collapsed, leading to the deaths of 98 people. After the disaster, policies were changed across the state to ensure condos undergo strict inspections. Reporter: Danny Rivero. Black voters in Leon County analyze last election.
Baker Act exams for children on the rise in Florida, new study shows
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a sobering sign of Florida’s mental health crisis among children. According to a new study by the University of South Florida, more children than ever are being Baker Acted. While the total number of Baker Act exams performed on adults in Florida is...
This Small Florida Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Florida, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Sunshine State?
Florida Christmas Traditions that are Different from Other States, According to Southern Living
Photo byState Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. If you've lived in or visited Florida during the winter holidays, then you probably already know that Christmas is a little different here. Florida doesn't typically have snow. It has sand. And the chestnuts roasting by an open fire might actually happen outside.
‘Why is it snowing?!’: Parts of Florida woke up to a white Christmas
It's a Christmas miracle! It's snowing in Florida.. well, sort of.
