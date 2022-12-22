ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Pine Key, FL

villages-news.com

Naughty woman from The Villages lands behind bars for Christmas

A Village of Silver Lake woman with a history of arrests found herself behind bars on Christmas. Destinee Rose Keen, 30, who lives at 739 Royal Palm Ave., was arrested in the wee hours Friday morning by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was found to be in possession of fentanyl and marijuana.
LADY LAKE, FL
Click10.com

Sheriff: Couple arrested in Keys after toddler found covered in roaches

MARATHON, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a Fort Myers couple on child abuse and drug charges after they found a 2-year-old boy in “squalid” conditions, authorities said Wednesday. Monroe County deputies cuffed Zachary Sousa Engren, 22, and Jillian Larae Meyers, 20, following a traffic...
MARATHON, FL
Alabama Now

Alabama man shot in head after argument at father’s funeral

An Alabama man was shot in the head this week after a fight broke out at his father’s funeral and continued after the service and turned deadly. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a St. Francisville, Louisiana, residence on Monday where they found Michael Lancaster, 51, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, shot multiple times in the head and upper body.
SPANISH FORT, AL
First Coast News

Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Driver arrested in deadly Golden Gate hit-and-run

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — A Naples woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Golden Gate on December 9. 30-year-old Giselle Guzman was driving north on 41st Street SW. The bicyclist, identified as a 45-year-old man from Naples, was traveling north on 41st Street SW ahead of Guzman.
NAPLES, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida shark attack: Man suspected of hitting shark with hammer identified; investigation ongoing, FWC says

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has identified the person believed to be captured on video Tuesday allegedly hitting a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach and then seen dragging it to the ocean.
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL
usf.edu

Florida's biggest stories from 2022

In June, Champlain Towers South, a 12-story beachfront condominium in the Miami suburb of Surfside, partially collapsed, leading to the deaths of 98 people. After the disaster, policies were changed across the state to ensure condos undergo strict inspections. Reporter: Danny Rivero. Black voters in Leon County analyze last election.
FLORIDA STATE

