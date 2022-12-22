Read full article on original website
Solomonster reacts to GUNTHER vs. Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 39
From Solomonster: Solomonster reacts to a report that Brock Lesnar will be wrestling GUNTHER at Wrestlemania 39, and who he thinks should take the Intercontinental title from GUNTHER before that match takes place. Plus, thoughts on John Cena returning for the final Smackdown of the year to tag with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn and the streak that Cena will be preserving when he steps into the ring.
Solo Sikoa comments on the process of being called up to the WWE main roster
WWE star Solo Sikoa did an interview with NYPost.com and here are a few highlights…. His 2022: “It’s been a roller coaster. When I got hurt in August (PCL sprain) I thought things were gonna change and the next thing you know, I got the call to come up for Clash at the Castle. Everything was just happening fast. Making the transition from NXT to the main roster I think personally for me was easy because I had my brothers up there. I had Sami (Zayn) up there and Roman and Paul (Heyman) up there to help me and guide me. It’s been fun. I’m having a blast.”
Details regarding Vince Russo and Jeff Jarrett having a falling out
During an appearance on Konnan’s podcast, former WWE/WCW/TNA writer Vince Russo talked about his falling out with Jeff Jarrett…. “I was there when his wife, Jill, died, every step of the way, bro, every step of the way. I went back to TNA after I left just to help him because I knew Jill was dying. I was in Nashville when she died in the middle of the night. He called me. I rushed over there. It was very, very deep, and I never shared that kind of experience with any wrestler I ever worked with.”
Identity of “cameraman” that was attacked by Bray Wyatt on WWE Smackdown
As seen during the December 23rd 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Bray Wyatt attacked a “cameraman” in the ring and put him in the mandible claw. The man has since been identified as wrestler JT Energy. According to JT’s Twitter profile, he was trained by Seth Rollins and Marek Brave and graduated from their Black & Brave wrestling school in 2016. JT wrote, “I may never been the same again after being attacked by Bray Wyatt on Smackdown 🎥” following the airing of the segment.
Video: Top 10 worst WWE matches in history (2023)
The following video is my top 10 worst WWE matches of all time. In this video, I look at the absolute worst wrestling matches to ever occur inside a WWE ring from its inception to the current year. Feel free to discuss below whether you agree or disagree with the list.
Photos of Ruby Soho before she joined WWE and when she had fewer tattoos
The website bodyartguru.com notes that former WWE star and current AEW star Ruby Soho has at least 25 tattoos. Prior to joining WWE, Ruby was known as Heidi Lovelace and here are some photos of her before she got a majority of those tattoos…
Update on Keith Lee following attack from Swerve Strickland’s faction
As seen during the December 21st 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Keith Lee was brutally attacked by Swerve Strickland’s new faction called the Mogul Affiliates. In an update, Lee removed his Twitter bio on Sunday night. Lee also set his profile picture and cover photo to black images. When a fan asked Lee about how he was doing, Lee wrote the following…
Solomonster reacts to AEW hiring the man thought to replace Kevin Dunn
Kurt Angle comments on why he felt TNA/Impact Wrestling was “wasting money”
During his podcast, Kurt Angle talked about his run with TNA/Impact Wrestling during the Hulk Hogan era…. “I felt like the new guys coming in, these big stars came in, Eric Bischoff, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and not that any of them I had a problem with, I didn’t have a problem with any of ’em, but I think they got together, especially Hogan and Bischoff, and decided that it was time to make the young guys. There were times where I wasn’t even booked on the show. I didn’t even have a pre-tape, or a promo, or any match. I was not even on the show, and when I did I was losing quite a bit. I didn’t mind putting younger guys over but I think TNA was wasting money by not giving me more wins.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)
Ricochet shares graphic photos from after his Miracle on 34th Street Fight
As seen during the December 23rd edition of WWE Smackdown, Ricochet and Braun Strowman defeated Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. It was previously reported that WWE officials checked on Ricochet after his head was split open but he was able to finish the match. In an update,...
Vince McMahon allegedly wanted to fire a writer for entering his office without knocking
During the “Insiders” podcast on AdFreeShows.com, former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs discussed his time working for the company and shared a Vince McMahon story…. “Vince is a legend. Anything I say, it’s with a certain amount of respect and love, and it’s only from the perspective and the experience I had there. So none of it is meant to disparage him because it’s his company. It’s his sandbox. You’re playing it. That’s what you have to understand when you’re there. You go, ‘Why isn’t this different? Because it’s not your show. That was my motto. That was my mantra. It’s not my show. If it was my show, this is how I would do it. It’s not my show, so we’re gonna do this.”
Kevin Owens comments on his WWE contract and future with the company
During an interview with Peter Rosenberg, Kevin Owens commented on his WWE contract and future with the company…. “Now, I have two more years left on my current contract. I don’t see a reason why I wouldn’t sign another one when it’s done because I don’t feel like I’m anywhere near done, but who knows what could happen. At this stage in my career, I really want to have fun and make sure I’m still putting out memorable stuff for people watching. I look back at the career I had and if it all ended tomorrow, it would be hard to have any kind of regret because I’ve done some incredible stuff and I’ve been very lucky to do what I’ve done. Every other show, every other thing I get to experience is a bonus because I’m not really sure how I can have a better career than I’ve had already. That’s not me patting myself on the back, I’m just saying I’ve been very fortunate.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
MR. TITO: ‘Twas the Night Before Pro Wrestling Christmas… (Vince, Tony, CM Punk, Mandy, & More)
‘Twas the Night before Pro Wrestling Christmas…. Parody of Clement Clarke Moore’s A Visit from St. Nicholas, better known known as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”, from 1823. *****. ‘Twas the night before Pro Wrestling Christmas, when all throughout the arena. Not a wrestling botch was...
Jade Cargill addresses her critics and why she hasn’t wrestled for the AEW women’s title yet
In a Q&A on her Twitter page, AEW’s TBS Champion Jade Cargill addressed her critics…. “I’m paying their bills. Doesn’t bother me. It’s all in the sport. Also, good or bad I’m always the topic baby. People hear my name-look me up and STAY, CAUSE IM THAT FUCKING FINE 🤣😂🤣🤣😎”
Video: “New Year, New Dynamite” commercial airs to hype up AEW television changes
As previously noted, AEW television programming will reportedly be getting a new look in 2023. During the December 23rd 2022 edition of Rampage, a “New Year, New Dynamite” commercial aired to hype up the January 4th 2023 edition of Dynamite. On commentary, Excalibur confirmed that the planned changes will go into effect on January 4th.
