During an interview with Peter Rosenberg, Kevin Owens commented on his WWE contract and future with the company…. “Now, I have two more years left on my current contract. I don’t see a reason why I wouldn’t sign another one when it’s done because I don’t feel like I’m anywhere near done, but who knows what could happen. At this stage in my career, I really want to have fun and make sure I’m still putting out memorable stuff for people watching. I look back at the career I had and if it all ended tomorrow, it would be hard to have any kind of regret because I’ve done some incredible stuff and I’ve been very lucky to do what I’ve done. Every other show, every other thing I get to experience is a bonus because I’m not really sure how I can have a better career than I’ve had already. That’s not me patting myself on the back, I’m just saying I’ve been very fortunate.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)

2 DAYS AGO