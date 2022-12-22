ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branch, MN

CBS Minnesota

"Togetherness" brings thousands of Minnesotans to Christmas Mass

MINNEAPOLIS --  While the Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis has spent months planning for its Christmas weekend services, staff there say the work was well worth it. "Holidays like Christmas and Easter draw more people to church," said Director of Worship Johan Van Parys. "It's like when people remember, oh yes, there is that thing that is called church, and they come back."Van Parys says the church planned for nearly 10,000 parishioners to attend its eight Christmas weekend services. "What we're doing today is celebrating the birth of Christ," Van Parys said. "That is the beginning of what we...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Golf.com

The 15 best golf courses in Minnesota (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Minnesota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Minnesota. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Hope Woman Reunites with Cat Thanks to Persistent Neighbor

Lori Hackett still remembers how she felt when her cat named Fitz accidentally got out of her New Hope home in November. “Devastated immediately,” recalled Hackett. “It’s just a really big earth and you are looking for a little cat.”. By the time night fell on that...
NEW HOPE, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina City Council rejects neighborhood restaurant proposal

A rendering of a 2,300-square-foot restaurant proposed to replace the former Kee's auto repair shop at 6016 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina. The Edina City Council voted Tuesday to reject a redevelopment proposal that would've transformed a former auto repair shop into a neighborhood restaurant. Local developers with...
EDINA, MN
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

BREAKING: Mall of America on lockdown after shooting Friday night

(ABC 6 News) – Mall of America is on lockdown after a reported shooting Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department confirmed. Our sister station KSTP-TV has crews on the way to gather more information. This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.
CBS News

NEXT Weather: Cold sticks around, some snow possible for Christmas

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was still dangerously cold on Saturday, with blowing snow creating a number of issues, especially on the roads. The next snow chance is Sunday afternoon. The storm started on Wednesday, dropping upwards of 8 inches of snow in the Twin Cities, and the winds started to throw that snow around Thursday and Friday. Interstate 90 west of Albert Lea to the South Dakota border closed on Thursday and again on Friday. Many highways especially in the southwestern part of the state remain closed on Saturday morning and reopened in the afternoon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Eagan Police provide update on search for Bryce Borca

Eagan Police Department has provided its first update since early November concerning the search for missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca. "Over the past seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department has continued an active investigation into the disappearance of Bryce Borca," The Eagan Police Department posted Thursday. "The investigation has included an...
EAGAN, MN

