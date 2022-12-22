Read full article on original website
"Togetherness" brings thousands of Minnesotans to Christmas Mass
MINNEAPOLIS -- While the Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis has spent months planning for its Christmas weekend services, staff there say the work was well worth it. "Holidays like Christmas and Easter draw more people to church," said Director of Worship Johan Van Parys. "It's like when people remember, oh yes, there is that thing that is called church, and they come back."Van Parys says the church planned for nearly 10,000 parishioners to attend its eight Christmas weekend services. "What we're doing today is celebrating the birth of Christ," Van Parys said. "That is the beginning of what we...
redlakenationnews.com
'Life-threatening' cold has shelters and outreach workers scrambling to get homeless inside
Men and women were huddling in the small chapel of the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center homeless shelter in downtown Minneapolis to stay warm. Nearby at the Higher Ground shelter, more than a dozen sleeping pads on the floor would expand capacity for the night. In south Minneapolis, outreach workers...
KARE
KARE 11 shares their favorite holiday cookie recipes
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Is it really the holidays without a plate of delicious cookies?! Next time you need a great recipe for a cookie swap, try one of these holiday favorites from the KARE 11 staff.
Golf.com
The 15 best golf courses in Minnesota (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Minnesota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Minnesota. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park residents without heat during single-digit temperatures
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some families in Brooklyn Park say they don't have a warm place to escape the cold. In Anne Okere's apartment, five space heaters are running because the heat is not. "The first night was really, really cold because I woke up to 44 degrees,"...
Fire destroys Bloomington home on Christmas morning
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A fire destroyed a home in Bloomington early Sunday morning.The Bloomington Fire Department says the fire at the 10300 block of Wyoming Avenue started in the attached garage and spread to the rest of the home.No one was home at the time of the fire.
ccxmedia.org
New Hope Woman Reunites with Cat Thanks to Persistent Neighbor
Lori Hackett still remembers how she felt when her cat named Fitz accidentally got out of her New Hope home in November. “Devastated immediately,” recalled Hackett. “It’s just a really big earth and you are looking for a little cat.”. By the time night fell on that...
fox9.com
Unsheltered man on the danger posed by extreme cold: ‘This just gets the coverage’
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was approaching 11 p.m. on Thursday night and the trickle of people arriving at the Ramsey County winter warming space in downtown St. Paul was beginning to increase, with small groups of men and a few women forming a line to check in at tables by the front door.
mprnews.org
At a Minneapolis tent encampment, a chosen family sticks together in the storm
Living outside is a matter of survival, regardless of what the weather’s like. From brazen summer heat to this week’s subzero temperatures and extreme wind, many communities of tent encampments in Minneapolis rely on one another to get through. That’s the case for Samira, Eric and Jaylin, three...
Edina City Council rejects neighborhood restaurant proposal
A rendering of a 2,300-square-foot restaurant proposed to replace the former Kee's auto repair shop at 6016 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina. The Edina City Council voted Tuesday to reject a redevelopment proposal that would've transformed a former auto repair shop into a neighborhood restaurant. Local developers with...
Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top
8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — For 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson life will never be the same. "I just try to act like he's still here," said Hudson, speaking about her brother,. 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. "He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son...
One farmer set off a solar energy boom in rural Minnesota; 10 years later, here’s how it worked out
This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. CENTER CITY, Minnesota—It sounded absurd, the idea of spending a large sum of money to install solar panels in...
Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
KAAL-TV
BREAKING: Mall of America on lockdown after shooting Friday night
(ABC 6 News) – Mall of America is on lockdown after a reported shooting Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department confirmed. Our sister station KSTP-TV has crews on the way to gather more information. This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.
This Minnesota Pizza Place Is A Nostalgic Trip Back In Time
There's one pizza joint in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that will make you question what year it is. From arcade machines to old movie posters, this place is a trip back in time. For me; pizza, video games, and old movies sound like the best combo. I went out of town and walked into what might be one of my favorite places.
CBS News
NEXT Weather: Cold sticks around, some snow possible for Christmas
MINNEAPOLIS -- It was still dangerously cold on Saturday, with blowing snow creating a number of issues, especially on the roads. The next snow chance is Sunday afternoon. The storm started on Wednesday, dropping upwards of 8 inches of snow in the Twin Cities, and the winds started to throw that snow around Thursday and Friday. Interstate 90 west of Albert Lea to the South Dakota border closed on Thursday and again on Friday. Many highways especially in the southwestern part of the state remain closed on Saturday morning and reopened in the afternoon.
Eagan Police provide update on search for Bryce Borca
Eagan Police Department has provided its first update since early November concerning the search for missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca. "Over the past seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department has continued an active investigation into the disappearance of Bryce Borca," The Eagan Police Department posted Thursday. "The investigation has included an...
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Minnesota was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
fox9.com
Oakdale police officer accused of making harassing phone calls to sovereign citizen under surveillance
OAKDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - An Oakdale police officer is charged with harassment for allegedly making a series of phone calls while on a surveillance operation, Washington County officials announced on Friday. Officer Charles Nelson, age 41, is accused of using an app to make dozens of anonymous calls while...
