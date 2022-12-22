There will not be a Daily Newswire on Christmas tomorrow, as I take Christmas Day off, so you’ll have to watch the game and read the site instead of relying on this space for day-after recaps of the game you already watched from other sites. If I wake up hours before everyone else in the McBride household, I may try to put one together, but the odds are against that because the bourbon is coming out on Christmas Eve, so, you know, yeah. But maybe, we’ll see. But probably not. So, have a happy holiday, everyone, and I’ll see you again on Monday! We’re pre-scheduling a bunch of stories to run here tomorrow, so there will be new stuff, and the forums will be open all day.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO