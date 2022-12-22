Read full article on original website
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns turned in 'lump of coal' in latest loss that dashes playoff hopes
CLEVELAND — Hello everybody from frosty FirstEnergy Stadium on Christmas Eve. Listen, if you're going to play in these kind of conditions, at least go out and win the game, right? Well, the Browns did not. They end up losing the home finale to the New Orleans Saints, the final score 17-10.
Denver Broncos sack first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett after 4-11 start
The Denver Broncos have fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he’ll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence Monday while announcing Hackett’s dismissal. Firing...
Another one bites the dust, Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he’ll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett’s dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games The post Another one bites the dust, Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett appeared first on KION546.
‘Very disappointing’: Browns playoff hopes dashed following brutally cold loss
Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland's arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs.
Warchant TV: Florida State coaches, players embracing bowl opportunity
Florida State is in Orlando chasing a season-ending win in the Cheez-It Bowl vs. the Oklahoma Sooners. It would mark the program’s 25th season with ten or more wins, a source of pride shared by several players during FSU’s turn at the Player Coordinator Press Conference on Monday afternoon. Talented prospects Jared Verse and Jammie Robinson have still not disclosed their decision to return in 2023 or enter their names into the NFL Draft but stressed their focus and dedication to closing the season out on a successful note.
Steelers playoff scenarios
Here is what has to happen for the Steelers to make the playoffs & what the team is saying about it. Connor Heyward also on his jet ending & his brother Saturday
Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots odds: NFL Week 17 point spread, moneyline, total
The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 17 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Dolphins are...
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Browns, Deshaun Watson as Cleveland falls out of playoff contention
The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson ran out of chances to make the NFL Playoffs. The Browns will miss the postseason again after a 17-10 loss to the visiting New Orleans Saints. Beleaguered Cleveland is 6-9 with two weeks to go and that just won’t cut it in the ultra-competitive AFC.
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pacers-Pelicans Game
Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans.
Painful truth about the Browns’ loss and their season was on display in the frigid weather – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 17-10 loss to New Orleans:. 1. A few times in his postgame interview, New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said: “We talked all week about how this game was going to be about mental toughness, and I thought our guys showed incredible grit.”
Browns announce extra items fans can bring Saturday to deal with cold
The extra items are to help fans deal with the cold temperatures.
The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career
In addition to discussing a report that came out Saturday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been preparing for the challenge of maximizing his chosen quarterback, Deshaun Watson.
247Sports
National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Ohio signed
Nearly all of Ohio’s top players in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 10 players in the state all putting ink to paper earlier this week. The class is headlined by four-star interior offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, who signed with Ohio State.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/24: Radio Silence, Sneaky News, and Freezing off your Extremities
There will not be a Daily Newswire on Christmas tomorrow, as I take Christmas Day off, so you’ll have to watch the game and read the site instead of relying on this space for day-after recaps of the game you already watched from other sites. If I wake up hours before everyone else in the McBride household, I may try to put one together, but the odds are against that because the bourbon is coming out on Christmas Eve, so, you know, yeah. But maybe, we’ll see. But probably not. So, have a happy holiday, everyone, and I’ll see you again on Monday! We’re pre-scheduling a bunch of stories to run here tomorrow, so there will be new stuff, and the forums will be open all day.
