Large-scale alligator farming affects Florida tanneries and small businesses
Jim Devaney a self-proclaimed contrarian in the world of alligator leather, insists on only using wild-caught animals instead of farm-raised ones. This puts him at odds with the prevailing trends of the industry. Jim Devaney knows he’s a bit of a contrarian. Still, he holds his opinions about as firmly...
Florida Timeline examines history of unequal policy in sunshine state
Public policy decisions from the past continue to affect many Floridians' ability to thrive in the present, according to a new report released by the Florida Policy. The Florida Timeline shows how laws and policies from the past continue to affect Floridians' ability to thrive. WMFE's Talia Blake talked with Florida Policy Institute’s CEO Sadaf Knight about the timeline and what it can tell us about the history of tax inequality in the state.
Florida's biggest stories from 2022
In June, Champlain Towers South, a 12-story beachfront condominium in the Miami suburb of Surfside, partially collapsed, leading to the deaths of 98 people. After the disaster, policies were changed across the state to ensure condos undergo strict inspections. Reporter: Danny Rivero. Black voters in Leon County analyze last election.
FEMA Helpline sets limited holiday hours; closed Dec. 31, Jan. 1
The FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362, will have modified hours for the upcoming holidays. Monday, Dec. 26 – Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2 - Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All other days will follow their regular schedule – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. There are...
Wind and snow snarl holiday travel in Northeast and upper Midwest
Wind and snow is still whipping across much of the upper Midwest and Northeast on this Christmas Eve. There have been near-whiteout conditions in parts of Michigan and New York. It's dangerously cold in several states across the country. The wind is blowing snow around so badly that police and firetrucks in some areas have gotten stuck in snow themselves. Tyler Scott from member station Michigan Radio reports more on the latest conditions. Tyler, hey.
Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents
More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
Temperatures plunge as cold front moves through state ahead of holiday weekend
A biting chill is forecast to bring temperatures crashing across the state as an Arctic air mass settles in ahead of the holiday weekend. Surface analysis Friday afternoon depicts a powerful cold front moving through the Sunshine State. Following this cold frontal passage, temperatures are forecast to plunge and dangerously low wind chill will be possible for much of the state. Forecast lows in the Panhandle Friday are expected to drop into the teens, with lows across North Florida and along the Nature Coast falling into the lower 20s. For this reason, a Hard Freeze Warning is in place from just north of Tampa toward Jacksonville and Pensacola. Another night of hard freezing conditions is forecast Saturday night as lows again fall into the teens and lower 20s. In the Orlando and Tampa area, lows near and below-freezing could occur for the first time since January 2018 Friday night, prompting a Freeze Warning to be issued from the I-4 corridor to the northern shore of Lake Okeechobee. Lows Friday night should remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s from Fort Myers to Miami, safely avoiding potential freeze alerts.
