hivplusmag.com
New York Insurance Companies Now Required to Cover PrEP
Governor Kathy Hochul of New York signed a law that requires insurance companies to cover pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as a means to prevent HIV infection. “New York was once the epicenter of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and we have a moral obligation to keep up the fight to end the epidemic once and for all,” Hochul said in a statement. “PrEP and PEP are critical tools that help prevent new HIV infections and every eligible New Yorker should have access to these vital medications.”
Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food
People looking for financial assistance should act immediately. In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.
NY jobs: Apprentices for stationary engineers wanted
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Operating Engineers, Local Union #30 will conduct a 12-day recruitment for 25 stationary engineer apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor announced. The recruitments days are Jan. 23 through Feb. 3. You can obtain applications at the...
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
yonkerstimes.com
NEARLY $30 MILLION IN FINAL EXCLUDED WORKERS FUND PAYMENTS TO BE SENT TO NEW YORKERS IN NEED
Most recipients will get the maximum benefit amount of $15,600. More than $2 billion was distributed to 130,000 New Yorkers who did not qualify for traditional Unemployment Insurance or other pandemic relief benefits. The first-of-its-kind program served as a model for local and state governments across the country who established...
theexaminernews.com
Optum Problems Contribute to Broader ER Surge at NWH
This column is the second installment of a multi-part series about concerns at Optum. Since publishing an in-depth column earlier this month on the vexing issues at Optum Tri-State medical group – the former CareMount/former MKMG – I’ve been blown away by the volume and emotional intensity of reader feedback, mostly echoing concerns in the original coverage about severe scheduling issues and alleged profit-driven doctor shortages.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low and Moderate Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
therealdeal.com
Tri-state roundup: Town approves record Westchester project
The zoning approval of a historic project leads this week’s roundup of suburban New York real estate news. Largest economic development in Westchester history. In New York’s Westchester County, the Mount Pleasant Town Board unanimously approved zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center. Fareri Associates is developing the center, which is expected to cost $1.2 billion, making it the largest economic development project in county history.
13 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Pasta In The Country
Food Network recently published a list of the "98 Best Pastas In The United States" and honored New York State with 13 shout outs. Even within that shoutouts, Syracuse and Upstate New York had 2 slots. How Did Pasta Come To America?. Believe it or not, we have early Spanish...
Nurses authorize strike at major NYC hospitals; will it happen next month?
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Nurses at some of the largest hospitals in the tri-state area, and in fact, the world, have authorized a strike that could happen as early as January. The nurses’ union says that the labor action may be necessary because hospitals have stretched nurses’ ranks so thin that it’s endangering patients’ […]
Top 10 Things to Do in New York City
New York City is a vibrant and bustling destination that offers something for everyone. From iconic landmarks and world-class museums to delicious food and top-notch entertainment, there is always something to see and do in the city. It's where you can find a little bit of everything, from the bright lights and towering skyscrapers of Times Square to the tranquil beauty of Central Park.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams MIA as City Suffers Icy Freeze
Where in the world is New York City Mayor Eric Adams? The mayor left the city Thursday, according to his office, as extreme winter weather hits, leaving New York freezing with icy roads and parts of the city even flooding. He’s expected to return Saturday, his spokesperson told Gothamist, although it’s not clear where he is right now. In January, during the year’s first snowstorm, Adams traveled to all five boroughs of the city. Lorraine Grillo, the city’s deputy mayor, is running things in the interim, and she remained tight-lipped when reporters asked where Adams was. “He might as well be here because we’ve been speaking to each other constantly throughout the day,” she said.Read it at Gothamist
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYCHA Faces Financial Crisis as Nearly Half of Tenants Are Late on Rent, With Many Awaiting Missing Aid
Nearly half of the city’s public housing households are now behind in their rent, owing $450 million in all — a huge pandemic-related problem caused in part by tenants waiting for rent reimbursement from the state that will likely never come. New York City Housing Authority officials outlined...
Gov. Hochul announces pardons and sentence commutations for 13 people
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week she is granting clemency to 13 people convicted of crimes, including nine who have lived crime-free for years and four who are still serving prison time. The list did not include Poughkeepsie mother Nikki Addimando, who is still serving time for killing her alleged...
thevalleyside.com
Governor signs legislation expanding time for voter registration
Governor Hochul has signed legislation (S.2951A/A.8858A) that increases access to the ballot by allowing voters more time to register and vote ahead of an election. The new legislation allows voters to cast a ballot in an election if their registration forms are received by the board of elections by the tenth day ahead of an election, as compared to the twenty-five days ahead of an election currently mandated by law. Governor Hochul called for this important update to our state election laws as part of her 2022 State of the State agenda.
longisland.com
NYS DMV Arrests Nassau County Man for Illegally Registering Stretched Limousines in New York
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Jean Sadrack Cetoute, 60, of West Hempstead, NY was charged with two Class E Felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. The charges were filed in connection with two stretched limousines belonging to Mr. Cetoute that were registered illegally as passenger vehicles and believed to be operating for hire throughout the state.
yonkerstimes.com
Andrew Cuomo Dines with Kellyanne Conway at Il Postino
The other piece to this puzzle is that the NYC press were alerted that this political odd couple were dining together on a Wednesday night at 10pm. Both the NY Post and Daily News ran stories on the dinner and had photos of both leaving. Whatever the reason for the...
Travel Ban Now In Effect On NY Thruway For All Vehicles
A new travel ban has been issued in Western New York due to the blizzard. As conditions continue to deteriorate, driving safely has become virtually impossible. Initially, the New York State Thruway was closed to all commercial travel. However, it is now closed to ALL travel. The National Weather Service...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam County executive-elect announces administrative appointments
CARMEL – Putnam County Executive-elect Kevin Byrne has announced key appointments to his incoming administration. The include Compton Spain as county attorney, Thomas Feighery as deputy commissioner of Highway and Facilities, John Tully as director of Purchasing, and Robert Lipton as Interim commissioner of the Bureau of Emergency Services.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Toll Brothers pays Town of Fishkill for outstanding bills
FISHKILL – Developer Toll Brothers has paid the Town of Fishkill the more than $352,000 it owned for water and sewer service. The payment satisfies outstanding bills owed to the town by the developer, based on an agreement approved earlier this year to bring to a close the long-standing issue over payment.
