FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023MadocMethuen, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 rampEdy ZooSalem, NH
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Town Is Seeking A Night Custodian For The North & Wildwood
WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the North Intermediate School & Wildwood Early Childhood Center:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Unit: AFSCME I. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $923.91/wk. Location: North Intermediate School and...
Home of the Week: Newly-Constructed 3-Bedroom Framingham Home
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a newly-constructed home in the City of Framingham on the Sherborn line. The 7A Orchard View Circle property was built in 2022. Priced at $749,900 the house has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The multi-family property has...
msonewsports.com
Storm Photos: Lynch Park in Beverly – Utility Crews Come to Massachusetts to Assist with Power Outages
NORTH SHORE (Photos) Marty Smith – Lynch Park & Utility support crews come to Massachusetts. PEABODYl – A team of line workers from Heart Utilities of Jacksonville, FL met at the North Shore Mall on Friday ahead of the storm. According to Jason Gambill of Heart Utilities, this team is one of 8 crews in New England from Heart Utilities. There are 172 workers spread out among the crews, brought in by National Grid to assist local crews in damage repair and service restoration. Gambill noted that the next nearest crew to the North Shore was staged in Seekonk, MA. Gambill provides safety support to the crews ensuring that they have all of the equipment needed to complete the jobs successfully and safely. He said that they are used to being on the road throughout storms in any season, but he did admit to not being used to the cold yet.
whdh.com
Nashua, NH fire leaves 3 displaced on Christmas
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on Christmas Eve, forcing three residents out into the cold and looking for somewhere to stay for the holiday. Crews responded to the blaze on Tolles Street around 8:45 p.m. and determined the fire was in...
NECN
Fire Destroys House in Haverhill
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, Monday morning, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early on Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub at the home on Coffin Avenue, Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O'Brien said.
Eliot, ME Farmhouse Built in 1855 Damaged by Fire
Fire heavily damaged a farmhouse built in the 1800s in Eliot displacing a mother and her children on Christmas Eve. Firefighters working in frigid conditions at the home on Frost Hill Road brought the fire under control quickly, according to the South Berwick Fire Department which responded to the fire along with the Eliot Fire Department.
homenewshere.com
Kitchen safety and food permit fines issued
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Thursday, Dec. 15 for its regular meeting. After approval of minutes, the board began discussion about draft tobacco regulations and updates needed in order to incorporate the state law into the local ordinance. Chair Ray Barry stated that Ron Beauregard,...
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
whdh.com
Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
manchesterinklink.com
Woman dies in tent outside shelter
MANCHESTER, NH – A woman living in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter was found dead Sunday. Manchester Police, fire, and AMR ambulance responded outside the Families In Transition shelter at 199 Manchester Street for an unresponsive person in a tent at approximately 11:25 a.m. She was pronounced dead by firefighters at the scene.
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich legal notices: 280 Argilla Road, 112 Little Neck Road, 7 Old Essex Road
Please note the Ipswich Conservation Commission, in accordance with M.G.L. Chapter 131, Section 40 and the Ipswich Wetlands Protection Bylaw, will hold a Public Meeting via Zoom Conference Call, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 7:00 P.M., relative to a filing by The Trustees of Reservations for work at 280 Argilla Road shown on Tax Map:45, Lot: 004 for a REQUEST FOR DETERMINATION OF APPLICABILITY for water service line replacement at Castle Hill from the main kiosk to the barn within a jurisdictional area.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts high school student recognized for saving woman’s life at Wendy’s
When a Massachusetts high school student walked into a Wendy’s for a Biggie Bag last summer, he didn’t expect he’d wind up with a citation for saving a life, but that’s exactly what happened. According to Superintendent David DiBarri, Northeast Metro Tech senior Sebastian Cadavid was...
homenewshere.com
Arlington man killed in fatal crash on Cambridge Road
WOBURN - A horrific two-car accident on Cambridge Road in Woburn at the Winchester line has left one person dead, an Arlington man, 73, while injuring another at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday as hurried shoppers made their along the busy four-lane roadway in front of the Horn Pond Plaza.
framinghamsource.com
MetroWest Medical Center Not Accepting Labor & Delivery Patients
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham notified local first responders to “divert” labor & delivery patients until “further notice” this morning, December 24. The Tenet-owned hospital said it was having “staffing” issues and that its Labor & Delivery department is on “diversion.”...
Adopted dog from Bethlehem reaches Watertown family by Christmas Day
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVWATERTOWN -- A local family received an unforgettable gift from Bethlehem just in time for Christmas. Monika Mukarker and her husband and daughter have waited two months to rescue a dog they found on the street in the West Bank. "I saw Koki on the street sitting with her three puppies," said Monika Mukarker of Watertown. She's lived in the U.S. for five years now but recently traveled back to Palestine to visit family. On a drive through the city from her sister's house, she and her husband found something they couldn't leave behind. "I just told my husband, stop...
whdh.com
Crews respond to Christmas Eve rollover crash on Storrow Drive
BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Storrow Drive overnight Saturday. A tow truck could be seen removing the crumpled sedan from the scene. No additional information was immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,...
WMUR.com
Fallen tree damages multiple vehicles in Derry parking lot
DERRY, N.H. — A tree that fell Friday morning damaged multiple vehicles in a parking lot in Derry. It happened between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at the Derry Country Club Estates in Derry. Three vehicles were crushed by a tree and branches that fell on it. There was...
communityadvocate.com
Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years
NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
