To create the basic stair
1 Click on H U-type stair (Tools palette -> Architecture family -> Stairs module -> Create area) and activate the layer AR_STAIR. 2 The first point you click will define the point where the bottom of the stair and the inner stringer meet. In all stairs this is one of the points at the bottom (inner or outer stringer).
Dovetailing accessories
Where short runs do not warrant the use of a dovetailing machine, accessories can be obtained for most types of spindle moulding/ shaping machine and router (including portable routers), incorporating suitable jigs or finger plates into which the single cutter is fed. Particulars of these can be obtained from the manufacturers concerned. For the handworker not completely wedded to hand dovetailing, and lacking sufficient practice to cut dovetails as speedily as the hardened professional, a worthwhile accessory is the dovetailing unit for use with the standard portable router or hand drill (167). This gives good machine-type dovetails, but as the male pin is square and the socket slightly rounded on the base, slight gaps are visible in through dovetails, and its use is, therefore, confined to lap dovetails for drawer sides, etc. and dovetail housing.
Broadgate a battle of giants
The Broadgate story embraces issues of large scale urban change, architectural politics (a battle between modernist traditions and post-modernist sentiments), and a common ground probably unacknowledged by either of the main protagonists. The narrative begins with No.1 Finsbury Avenue, on Wilson Street, one of the first developments to be targeted at a specific market (financial trading), designed by Arup Associates and their first adventure designing speculative office buildings. Finished in 1984, No. 1 was the 'foundation stone' of a scheme put together by two of London's then most prominent developers (Lipton and Bradman) and British Rail. In brief, the master plan demolished a small station and amalgamated its services into an adjacent one (Liverpool Street), in the process unlocking the potential to develop a large tract of land on the edge of the City of London.
Fig 18 Queen post truss
Used as part of the structure of an attic room. With two posts introduced the roof form is known as a 'queen post' truss, which in its simplest form is shown in Fig. 1.8. This particular roof form gave the opportunity of providing a limited living space within the roof. It should be remembered that until this stage of development all roof forms and trusses described had no ceiling and were open to the underside of the rafters and roof covering. To use the queen post roof form as an attic, a floor was needed thus creating a ceiling for the room below.
David Marks and Julia Barfield Marks Barfield Architects Written by Dominique Poole
Innovative architecture is now recognized as a powerful catalyst for economic regeneration and revival of our towns and cities. Imbued with visual and aesthetic appeal, it can provide an iconic and symbolic role, attracting vast numbers of visitors, underpinning tourism, and becoming so familiar that it is recognized around the world as a symbol of a particular place. When allied to an inspiring concept and supported by a strong business case, innovative architecture can provide a tremendous boost to the economy, vibrancy, civic pride and attractiveness of a city or town. Vision, scale, but above all the quality of design, engineering and purpose are the most important factors in determining the success of innovative architecture.
Example 7111
Select the lightest W or M section to carry service dead load moments Mx = 15 ft-kips and My = 5 ft-kips, and live load moments Mx — 45 ft-kips and My — 20 ft-kips. Consider that adequate lateral bracing is provided to preclude instability. Use steel having Fy = 50 ksi. Use Load and Resistance Factor Design.
The Great Court of the British Museum London
The Great Court was opened in September 2000 and was designed to open up the centre of the British Museum to the public for easier circulation. The space created by the demolition of book stacks from the old library allowed a 6700 m2 courtyard to be created around the famous round reading room of the old library, which has been retained and restored. The court is now glazed over by a curved lattice, glass and steel shell, to provide a space for public circulation, meeting, shops, restaurants and access to new underground education facilities.
Making an Airbrush Rendering
Preparation for an airbrush rendering is similar to that for brush tempera. The perspective line drawing is applied to the sheet or illustration board with a clean. Fig. 14.10 Interior Lobby. (Architect: Igle-hort & Struhs, Architects. Renderer: Lewis Iglehort, Architect.) MEDIA: Watercolor and ink with airbrush pencil line, making certain...
