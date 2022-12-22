Read full article on original website
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
earth.com
Scientists harvest electricity from wood soaking in water
According to a new study led by the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, wood and water may be one day all that is needed to provide enough electrical power for a household. By focusing on what naturally happens after wood is placed in water and the water evaporates – a process known as “transpiration,” in which water moves through a plant – the experts found that small amounts of electricity can be produced.
Scientists have provided a solution for humans to achieve immortality and come back from the dead
Artist rendering of the Dyson SpherePhoto byKevin Gill; CC-BY-2.0 A Dyson Sphere is a megastructure that has not yet been built. Scientists conceive of it as a giant shell that encloses the sun.
These Forgotten Nuclear Tunnel Borers Were Designed to Melt Tunnels Through the Earth
U.S. Atomic Energy CommissionLike a hot knife through butter, except the knife is heated from inside by a nuclear reactor, and the butter is the Earth's crust.
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
Futurism
Gloomy Physicists Say Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Is Too Late to Save Us
Earlier this month, researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory claimed to have achieved a world's first: generating more energy with a fusion reaction than they put into it. The feat has long been called the "holy grail" of fusion power, and a potentially significant waypoint on the road to...
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
This Is Why You See Those Colored Balls Hanging on Power Lines
There’s something about driving that sets the mind wandering: considering your dinner plans, counting down the days to your next vacation or contemplating some interesting facts. For example, why do you see metal wrapped around trees? What’s the story behind colored circles on food packages? Why are there colored squares on toothpaste? And what are the balls on power lines?
yankodesign.com
This Tron-inspired low-slung serpent will be Metaverse world’s most desirable possession
Tron Legacy set the bar way up high in 2010 when it showed the world what a futuristic set of wheels ought to look like. Those peeking headlights, low-slung body shape and hubless wheels – all sparked a renewed interest in bikes destined for decades ahead. The dream still...
yankodesign.com
This sustainable floating home is built using cork and timber
Based in Rotterdam, architecture firm Studio RAP designed a sustainable floating home, quite appropriately named ‘The Float’. Built primarily from cork and timber, the interiors feature a soft and zen atmosphere owing to the use of exposed wood, while the solid cork exteriors allow the home to effortlessly merge with its surroundings.
informedinfrastructure.com
Hillcrest Energy Technologies Completes First Commercial Prototype
Company advanced from technical proof of concept to commercial prototype in one year. 800V, 250kW traction inverter to be integrated into partner powertrains for real-world demonstrations in commercial applications. Hillcrest’s inverter technology materially eliminates switching losses and offers improved motor efficiency, performance and reliability. VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Hillcrest...
marinelink.com
In a First, Scottish Port Set to Offer Shore Power for Offshore Vessels
Montrose Port Authority says the port is set to become the first Scottish port to provide shore power infrastructure to the energy sector. To enable shore power to offshore energy industry vessels, the port has partnered with with Plug Shore Power Ltd in a 50/50 joint venture. The partnership will see an initial investment of £1 million into the joint venture which will be named Plug Montrose Ltd.
northernarchitecture.us
Dovetailing accessories
Where short runs do not warrant the use of a dovetailing machine, accessories can be obtained for most types of spindle moulding/ shaping machine and router (including portable routers), incorporating suitable jigs or finger plates into which the single cutter is fed. Particulars of these can be obtained from the manufacturers concerned. For the handworker not completely wedded to hand dovetailing, and lacking sufficient practice to cut dovetails as speedily as the hardened professional, a worthwhile accessory is the dovetailing unit for use with the standard portable router or hand drill (167). This gives good machine-type dovetails, but as the male pin is square and the socket slightly rounded on the base, slight gaps are visible in through dovetails, and its use is, therefore, confined to lap dovetails for drawer sides, etc. and dovetail housing.
Scientists Discover ‘Yellow Brick Road’ on Ocean Floor During Deep-Sea Expedition
Scientists have uncovered a wild discovery deep within the Pacific Ocean. According to reports, explorers are investigating this deep sea “yellow brick road” found just north of the Hawaiian Islands. The discovery came as scientists were investigating a deep sea ridge in the area. While there, they found...
northernarchitecture.us
To create the basic stair
1 Click on H U-type stair (Tools palette -> Architecture family -> Stairs module -> Create area) and activate the layer AR_STAIR. 2 The first point you click will define the point where the bottom of the stair and the inner stringer meet. In all stairs this is one of the points at the bottom (inner or outer stringer).
PV Tech
REC shelves 4GW French heterojunction solar module factory
Solar module manufacturer REC has shelved the construction of a 4GW French heterojunction module manufacturing facility, citing “changes in market conditions”. The facility was scheduled to produce 2GW capacity in its first phase, and a further 2GW in an expanded second phase. Last year REC Group was bought...
northernarchitecture.us
The Great Court of the British Museum London
The Great Court was opened in September 2000 and was designed to open up the centre of the British Museum to the public for easier circulation. The space created by the demolition of book stacks from the old library allowed a 6700 m2 courtyard to be created around the famous round reading room of the old library, which has been retained and restored. The court is now glazed over by a curved lattice, glass and steel shell, to provide a space for public circulation, meeting, shops, restaurants and access to new underground education facilities.
