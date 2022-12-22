Read full article on original website
David Marks and Julia Barfield Marks Barfield Architects Written by Dominique Poole
Innovative architecture is now recognized as a powerful catalyst for economic regeneration and revival of our towns and cities. Imbued with visual and aesthetic appeal, it can provide an iconic and symbolic role, attracting vast numbers of visitors, underpinning tourism, and becoming so familiar that it is recognized around the world as a symbol of a particular place. When allied to an inspiring concept and supported by a strong business case, innovative architecture can provide a tremendous boost to the economy, vibrancy, civic pride and attractiveness of a city or town. Vision, scale, but above all the quality of design, engineering and purpose are the most important factors in determining the success of innovative architecture.
Fig 18 Queen post truss
Used as part of the structure of an attic room. With two posts introduced the roof form is known as a 'queen post' truss, which in its simplest form is shown in Fig. 1.8. This particular roof form gave the opportunity of providing a limited living space within the roof. It should be remembered that until this stage of development all roof forms and trusses described had no ceiling and were open to the underside of the rafters and roof covering. To use the queen post roof form as an attic, a floor was needed thus creating a ceiling for the room below.
Broadgate a battle of giants
The Broadgate story embraces issues of large scale urban change, architectural politics (a battle between modernist traditions and post-modernist sentiments), and a common ground probably unacknowledged by either of the main protagonists. The narrative begins with No.1 Finsbury Avenue, on Wilson Street, one of the first developments to be targeted at a specific market (financial trading), designed by Arup Associates and their first adventure designing speculative office buildings. Finished in 1984, No. 1 was the 'foundation stone' of a scheme put together by two of London's then most prominent developers (Lipton and Bradman) and British Rail. In brief, the master plan demolished a small station and amalgamated its services into an adjacent one (Liverpool Street), in the process unlocking the potential to develop a large tract of land on the edge of the City of London.
Making an Airbrush Rendering
Preparation for an airbrush rendering is similar to that for brush tempera. The perspective line drawing is applied to the sheet or illustration board with a clean. Fig. 14.10 Interior Lobby. (Architect: Igle-hort & Struhs, Architects. Renderer: Lewis Iglehort, Architect.) MEDIA: Watercolor and ink with airbrush pencil line, making certain...
