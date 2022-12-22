Used as part of the structure of an attic room. With two posts introduced the roof form is known as a 'queen post' truss, which in its simplest form is shown in Fig. 1.8. This particular roof form gave the opportunity of providing a limited living space within the roof. It should be remembered that until this stage of development all roof forms and trusses described had no ceiling and were open to the underside of the rafters and roof covering. To use the queen post roof form as an attic, a floor was needed thus creating a ceiling for the room below.

