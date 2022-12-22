Read full article on original website
northernarchitecture.us
Fig 18 Queen post truss
Used as part of the structure of an attic room. With two posts introduced the roof form is known as a 'queen post' truss, which in its simplest form is shown in Fig. 1.8. This particular roof form gave the opportunity of providing a limited living space within the roof. It should be remembered that until this stage of development all roof forms and trusses described had no ceiling and were open to the underside of the rafters and roof covering. To use the queen post roof form as an attic, a floor was needed thus creating a ceiling for the room below.
Making an Airbrush Rendering
Preparation for an airbrush rendering is similar to that for brush tempera. The perspective line drawing is applied to the sheet or illustration board with a clean pencil line, making certain...
The Great Court of the British Museum London
The Great Court was opened in September 2000 and was designed to open up the centre of the British Museum to the public for easier circulation. The space created by the demolition of book stacks from the old library allowed a 6700 m2 courtyard to be created around the famous round reading room of the old library, which has been retained and restored. The court is now glazed over by a curved lattice, glass and steel shell, to provide a space for public circulation, meeting, shops, restaurants and access to new underground education facilities.
