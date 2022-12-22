Where short runs do not warrant the use of a dovetailing machine, accessories can be obtained for most types of spindle moulding/ shaping machine and router (including portable routers), incorporating suitable jigs or finger plates into which the single cutter is fed. Particulars of these can be obtained from the manufacturers concerned. For the handworker not completely wedded to hand dovetailing, and lacking sufficient practice to cut dovetails as speedily as the hardened professional, a worthwhile accessory is the dovetailing unit for use with the standard portable router or hand drill (167). This gives good machine-type dovetails, but as the male pin is square and the socket slightly rounded on the base, slight gaps are visible in through dovetails, and its use is, therefore, confined to lap dovetails for drawer sides, etc. and dovetail housing.

2 DAYS AGO