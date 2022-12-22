Read full article on original website
Related
northernarchitecture.us
Making an Airbrush Rendering
Preparation for an airbrush rendering is similar to that for brush tempera. The perspective line drawing is applied to the sheet or illustration board with a clean. Fig. 14.10 Interior Lobby. (Architect: Igle-hort & Struhs, Architects. Renderer: Lewis Iglehort, Architect.) MEDIA: Watercolor and ink with airbrush pencil line, making certain...
northernarchitecture.us
Dovetailing accessories
Where short runs do not warrant the use of a dovetailing machine, accessories can be obtained for most types of spindle moulding/ shaping machine and router (including portable routers), incorporating suitable jigs or finger plates into which the single cutter is fed. Particulars of these can be obtained from the manufacturers concerned. For the handworker not completely wedded to hand dovetailing, and lacking sufficient practice to cut dovetails as speedily as the hardened professional, a worthwhile accessory is the dovetailing unit for use with the standard portable router or hand drill (167). This gives good machine-type dovetails, but as the male pin is square and the socket slightly rounded on the base, slight gaps are visible in through dovetails, and its use is, therefore, confined to lap dovetails for drawer sides, etc. and dovetail housing.
northernarchitecture.us
How To Use A Vitalometer Spirameter
Besides diabotos. numerous latent conditions may result in abnormal glucose levels. This station consists of a dental and soft tissue examination. Disposable instruments may be used. Teeth are not cleaned or filled in the unit. (See Fig. 5.) Cardiopulmonary. Vital Signs The screenee lies down on an examining table where...
northernarchitecture.us
Example 7111
Select the lightest W or M section to carry service dead load moments Mx = 15 ft-kips and My = 5 ft-kips, and live load moments Mx — 45 ft-kips and My — 20 ft-kips. Consider that adequate lateral bracing is provided to preclude instability. Use steel having Fy = 50 ksi. Use Load and Resistance Factor Design.
Comments / 0