To create the basic stair
1 Click on H U-type stair (Tools palette -> Architecture family -> Stairs module -> Create area) and activate the layer AR_STAIR. 2 The first point you click will define the point where the bottom of the stair and the inner stringer meet. In all stairs this is one of the points at the bottom (inner or outer stringer).
Dovetailing accessories
Where short runs do not warrant the use of a dovetailing machine, accessories can be obtained for most types of spindle moulding/ shaping machine and router (including portable routers), incorporating suitable jigs or finger plates into which the single cutter is fed. Particulars of these can be obtained from the manufacturers concerned. For the handworker not completely wedded to hand dovetailing, and lacking sufficient practice to cut dovetails as speedily as the hardened professional, a worthwhile accessory is the dovetailing unit for use with the standard portable router or hand drill (167). This gives good machine-type dovetails, but as the male pin is square and the socket slightly rounded on the base, slight gaps are visible in through dovetails, and its use is, therefore, confined to lap dovetails for drawer sides, etc. and dovetail housing.
Fig 18 Queen post truss
Used as part of the structure of an attic room. With two posts introduced the roof form is known as a 'queen post' truss, which in its simplest form is shown in Fig. 1.8. This particular roof form gave the opportunity of providing a limited living space within the roof. It should be remembered that until this stage of development all roof forms and trusses described had no ceiling and were open to the underside of the rafters and roof covering. To use the queen post roof form as an attic, a floor was needed thus creating a ceiling for the room below.
Example 7111
Select the lightest W or M section to carry service dead load moments Mx = 15 ft-kips and My = 5 ft-kips, and live load moments Mx — 45 ft-kips and My — 20 ft-kips. Consider that adequate lateral bracing is provided to preclude instability. Use steel having Fy = 50 ksi. Use Load and Resistance Factor Design.
