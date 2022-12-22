Read full article on original website
Related
northernarchitecture.us
Dovetailing accessories
Where short runs do not warrant the use of a dovetailing machine, accessories can be obtained for most types of spindle moulding/ shaping machine and router (including portable routers), incorporating suitable jigs or finger plates into which the single cutter is fed. Particulars of these can be obtained from the manufacturers concerned. For the handworker not completely wedded to hand dovetailing, and lacking sufficient practice to cut dovetails as speedily as the hardened professional, a worthwhile accessory is the dovetailing unit for use with the standard portable router or hand drill (167). This gives good machine-type dovetails, but as the male pin is square and the socket slightly rounded on the base, slight gaps are visible in through dovetails, and its use is, therefore, confined to lap dovetails for drawer sides, etc. and dovetail housing.
northernarchitecture.us
To create the basic stair
1 Click on H U-type stair (Tools palette -> Architecture family -> Stairs module -> Create area) and activate the layer AR_STAIR. 2 The first point you click will define the point where the bottom of the stair and the inner stringer meet. In all stairs this is one of the points at the bottom (inner or outer stringer).
northernarchitecture.us
The Great Court of the British Museum London
The Great Court was opened in September 2000 and was designed to open up the centre of the British Museum to the public for easier circulation. The space created by the demolition of book stacks from the old library allowed a 6700 m2 courtyard to be created around the famous round reading room of the old library, which has been retained and restored. The court is now glazed over by a curved lattice, glass and steel shell, to provide a space for public circulation, meeting, shops, restaurants and access to new underground education facilities.
northernarchitecture.us
Example 7111
Select the lightest W or M section to carry service dead load moments Mx = 15 ft-kips and My = 5 ft-kips, and live load moments Mx — 45 ft-kips and My — 20 ft-kips. Consider that adequate lateral bracing is provided to preclude instability. Use steel having Fy = 50 ksi. Use Load and Resistance Factor Design.
northernarchitecture.us
Making an Airbrush Rendering
Preparation for an airbrush rendering is similar to that for brush tempera. The perspective line drawing is applied to the sheet or illustration board with a clean. Fig. 14.10 Interior Lobby. (Architect: Igle-hort & Struhs, Architects. Renderer: Lewis Iglehort, Architect.) MEDIA: Watercolor and ink with airbrush pencil line, making certain...
Comments / 0